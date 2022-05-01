Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Australian-born Anthony Limbrick was appointed New Saints boss in April 2021

New Saints boss Anthony Limbrick says his side will have a well earned rest before their Champions League campaign.

Saints completed the domestic double with a 3-2 win over Penybont to secure an eighth Welsh Cup.

Limbrick's side had already secured the Cymru Premier title in March to secure a place in the Champions League qualifiers

"We've been getting everything in place already and we need to recruit well in the summer," he said.

"We need to train well, which we've been planning and prepping for.

"It feels we've got a little more time this year because last season with the end of the season and Covid we were fighting for the league.

"We only had one or two weeks off then the players came back in. We can now have a bit more rest - it's been a long season for us."

Jordan Williams' first half brace and Declan McManus' penalty saw Saints win the Welsh Cup despite Penybont's late fightback.

Saints reached the third qualifying round of the 2021-22 Europa Conference League and Limbrick is looking forward to a Champions League campaign later in the summer.

"We're really looking forward to that and you don't have to get the players motivated for Europe," Limbrick told BBC Sport Wales.

"It's a great challenge and we are pleased we are back in the Champions League.

"It gives us an opportunity to progress as far as we can."

Veteran goalkeeper Paul Harrison will not be involved in Saints' European campaign with his time at Park Hall coming to an end after 15 years.