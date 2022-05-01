Close menu
Italian Serie A
AC MilanAC Milan1FiorentinaFiorentina0

AC Milan 1-0 Fiorentina: Goalkeeping howler helps Milan's title bid

Rafael Leao
Rafael Leao celebrates the goal that earned AC Milan a crucial win against Fiorentina

AC Milan moved five points clear at the top of Serie A after a late goalkeeping howler gifted them a win against Fiorentina at San Siro.

Rafael Leao took advantage of an error from keeper Pietro Terracciano to fire in a low effort that kept Milan in the driving seat for their first league title since 2011.

Closest rivals Inter Milan can cut their lead with a win at Udinese later.

"It was a final," said Leao. "Now we have to stay focused on our goal."

After a goalless first half during which Milan failed to register a shot on target, the hosts missed a gilt-edged chance to go ahead two minutes after the restart when Leao skied his shot from close range before Theo Hernandez's half-volley also sailed over.

Fiorentina almost grabbed a shock lead in the 75th minute but Arthur Cabral's header was brilliantly kept out by Mike Maignan before Leao made up for his earlier miss by calmly slotting past Terracciano.

Line-ups

AC Milan

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 16Maignan
  • 2Calabria
  • 20Kalulu
  • 23Tomori
  • 19Hernández
  • 8Tonali
  • 79KessiéSubstituted forBennacerat 79'minutesBooked at 88mins
  • 30MessiasSubstituted forRebicat 56'minutes
  • 10DíazSubstituted forKrunicat 56'minutes
  • 17da Conceição Leão
  • 9GiroudSubstituted forIbrahimovicat 67'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Tatarusanu
  • 4Bennacer
  • 5Ballo-Touré
  • 7Castillejo Azuaga
  • 11Ibrahimovic
  • 12Rebic
  • 13Romagnoli
  • 33Krunic
  • 41Bakayoko
  • 46Gabbia
  • 56Saelemaekers
  • 83Mirante

Fiorentina

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Terracciano
  • 23VenutiBooked at 41minsSubstituted forMartínezat 45'minutesBooked at 72mins
  • 4Milenkovic
  • 98dos Santos de Paulo
  • 3Biraghi
  • 32DuncanSubstituted forTorreiraat 67'minutes
  • 34S Amrabat
  • 14MalehBooked at 2minsSubstituted forBonaventuraat 59'minutes
  • 22GonzálezSubstituted forIkonéat 67'minutes
  • 9Mendonça Cabral
  • 8SaponaraSubstituted forSottilat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Martínez
  • 5Bonaventura
  • 7Callejón
  • 11Ikoné
  • 17Terzic
  • 18Torreira
  • 19Piatek
  • 25Rosati
  • 33Sottil
  • 55Nastasic
  • 69Dragowski
  • 91Kokorin
Referee:
Paolo Valeri

Match Stats

Home TeamAC MilanAway TeamFiorentina
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home13
Away8
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away2
Fouls
Home17
Away17

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, AC Milan 1, Fiorentina 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, AC Milan 1, Fiorentina 0.

  3. Post update

    Arthur Cabral (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Ante Rebic (AC Milan).

  5. Post update

    Hand ball by Sofyan Amrabat (Fiorentina).

  6. Booking

    Ismaël Bennacer (AC Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Cristiano Biraghi (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Ismaël Bennacer (AC Milan).

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (AC Milan) header from the right side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Theo Hernández with a cross following a set piece situation.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Lucas Martínez (Fiorentina).

  11. Post update

    Rade Krunic (AC Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lucas Martínez (Fiorentina) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Arthur Cabral with a headed pass.

  13. Post update

    Nikola Milenkovic (Fiorentina) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Rade Krunic (AC Milan).

  15. Post update

    Foul by Giacomo Bonaventura (Fiorentina).

  16. Post update

    Sandro Tonali (AC Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Goal!

    Goal! AC Milan 1, Fiorentina 0. Rafael Leão (AC Milan) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Fiorentina. Riccardo Sottil replaces Riccardo Saponara.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, AC Milan. Ismaël Bennacer replaces Franck Kessié.

  20. Post update

    Offside, AC Milan. Rade Krunic tries a through ball, but Sandro Tonali is caught offside.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 1st May 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan35238461303177
2Inter Milan35229474294575
3Napoli35217767313670
4Juventus35209654312369
5Lazio351781070531759
6Roma341771055401558
7Fiorentina35175135447756
8Atalanta341510961431855
9Hellas Verona351410116152952
10Torino351211124537847
11Sassuolo351210136061-146
12Udinese351013125454043
13Bologna34119143948-942
14Empoli35910164665-1937
15Sampdoria3596204257-1533
16Spezia3596203763-2633
17Cagliari35610193264-3228
18Salernitana3367202870-4225
19Genoa35316162555-3025
20Venezia3457222863-3522
View full Italian Serie A table

