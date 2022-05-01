Last updated on .From the section European Football

Memphis Depay scored his 11th La Liga goal of the season

Barcelona held on to beat Mallorca in La Liga to end a run of three home defeats in a row in all competitions.

Never have Barca lost four successive games at the Nou Camp, and goals from Memphis Depay and Sergio Busquets ensured history would not be made.

Depay lashed in a superb opener after taking down Jordi Alba's ball before Busquets doubled the advantage after the break from outside the penalty box.

Antonio Raillo pulled one back with 10 minutes to go for the visitors.

The Mallorca captain turned Salva Sevilla's free-kick in with his knee, but the visitors never really threatened to find a leveller.

It means Xavi's side return to second in the table, 15 points behind champions Real Madrid and two above third-placed Sevilla with four games to play.

Mallorca sit 16th, just one point above the relegation zone.