Barcelona v Mallorca

Match ends, Barcelona 2, Mallorca 1.
Line-ups
Barcelona
Formation 4-3-3
- 1ter Stegen
- 8Alves da SilvaSubstituted forLengletat 89'minutes
- 4Araújo
- 3PiquéSubstituted forGarcíaat 28'minutes
- 18AlbaBooked at 90mins
- 21de Jong
- 5Busquets
- 30PáezBooked at 35mins
- 19TorresSubstituted forDembéléat 75'minutes
- 25AubameyangSubstituted forFati Vieiraat 75'minutes
- 9Depay
Substitutes
- 6Puig Martí
- 7Dembélé
- 10Fati Vieira
- 11Traoré
- 13Murara Neto
- 15Lenglet
- 17de Jong
- 23Umtiti
- 24García
- 36Tenas
Mallorca
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 25Rico
- 5Russo
- 21RaílloBooked at 63mins
- 24Valjent
- 15MaffeoBooked at 90mins
- 10SánchezSubstituted forSevillaat 70'minutes
- 16BattagliaSubstituted forLeeat 70'minutes
- 3Oliván
- 14Rodríguez VázquezSubstituted forGrenierat 60'minutesBooked at 64mins
- 22RodríguezSubstituted forHoppeat 89'minutes
- 26NiñoSubstituted forKuboat 59'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Reina
- 2González
- 6Grenier
- 8Sevilla
- 9Prats
- 11Hoppe
- 12Baba
- 17Kubo
- 19Lee
- 31Román Riquelme
- 34Llabrés Expósito
- 37Fernández
- Referee:
- Pablo González Fuertes
- Attendance:
- 62,789
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home71%
- Away29%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Barcelona 2, Mallorca 1.
Booking
Jordi Alba (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Pablo Maffeo (Mallorca) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Jordi Alba (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Pablo Maffeo (Mallorca).
Post update
Foul by Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona).
Post update
Lee Kang-In (Mallorca) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Clément Lenglet replaces Dani Alves.
Substitution
Substitution, Mallorca. Matthew Hoppe replaces Ángel Rodríguez.
Post update
Foul by Ansu Fati (Barcelona).
Post update
Franco Russo (Mallorca) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ansu Fati (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sergio Busquets.
Post update
Attempt saved. Gavi (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Memphis Depay with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Sergio Rico.
Post update
Hand ball by Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona).
Goal!
Goal! Barcelona 2, Mallorca 1. Antonio Raíllo (Mallorca) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Salva Sevilla following a set piece situation.
Post update
Foul by Gavi (Barcelona).
Post update
Salva Sevilla (Mallorca) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Corner, Mallorca. Conceded by Ronald Araújo.