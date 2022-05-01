Close menu
Spanish La Liga
BarcelonaBarcelona2MallorcaMallorca1

Barcelona v Mallorca

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Barcelona

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 8Alves da SilvaSubstituted forLengletat 89'minutes
  • 4Araújo
  • 3PiquéSubstituted forGarcíaat 28'minutes
  • 18AlbaBooked at 90mins
  • 21de Jong
  • 5Busquets
  • 30PáezBooked at 35mins
  • 19TorresSubstituted forDembéléat 75'minutes
  • 25AubameyangSubstituted forFati Vieiraat 75'minutes
  • 9Depay

  • 6Puig Martí
  • 7Dembélé
  • 10Fati Vieira
  • 11Traoré
  • 13Murara Neto
  • 15Lenglet
  • 17de Jong
  • 23Umtiti
  • 24García
  • 36Tenas

Mallorca

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 25Rico
  • 5Russo
  • 21RaílloBooked at 63mins
  • 24Valjent
  • 15MaffeoBooked at 90mins
  • 10SánchezSubstituted forSevillaat 70'minutes
  • 16BattagliaSubstituted forLeeat 70'minutes
  • 3Oliván
  • 14Rodríguez VázquezSubstituted forGrenierat 60'minutesBooked at 64mins
  • 22RodríguezSubstituted forHoppeat 89'minutes
  • 26NiñoSubstituted forKuboat 59'minutes

  • 1Reina
  • 2González
  • 6Grenier
  • 8Sevilla
  • 9Prats
  • 11Hoppe
  • 12Baba
  • 17Kubo
  • 19Lee
  • 31Román Riquelme
  • 34Llabrés Expósito
  • 37Fernández
Referee:
Pablo González Fuertes
Attendance:
62,789

Home TeamBarcelonaAway TeamMallorca
Possession
Home71%
Away29%
Shots
Home17
Away6
Shots on Target
Home5
Away2
Corners
Home5
Away2
Fouls
Home13
Away12

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Barcelona 2, Mallorca 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Barcelona 2, Mallorca 1.

  3. Booking

    Jordi Alba (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card.

  4. Booking

    Pablo Maffeo (Mallorca) is shown the yellow card.

  5. Post update

    Jordi Alba (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Pablo Maffeo (Mallorca).

  7. Post update

    Foul by Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona).

  8. Post update

    Lee Kang-In (Mallorca) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Barcelona. Clément Lenglet replaces Dani Alves.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Mallorca. Matthew Hoppe replaces Ángel Rodríguez.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Ansu Fati (Barcelona).

  12. Post update

    Franco Russo (Mallorca) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ansu Fati (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sergio Busquets.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Gavi (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Memphis Depay with a cross.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Sergio Rico.

  16. Post update

    Hand ball by Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona).

  17. Goal!

    Goal! Barcelona 2, Mallorca 1. Antonio Raíllo (Mallorca) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Salva Sevilla following a set piece situation.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Gavi (Barcelona).

  19. Post update

    Salva Sevilla (Mallorca) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Mallorca. Conceded by Ronald Araújo.

Sunday 1st May 2022

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid34256373294481
2Barcelona34199663342966
3Sevilla341713450282264
4Atl Madrid34187959411861
5Real Betis331761056381857
6Real Sociedad34151183332156
7Villarreal3414101054332152
8Ath Bilbao34131294134751
9Osasuna34129133545-1045
10Valencia341013114549-443
11Rayo Vallecano34118153539-441
12Celta Vigo341010143738-140
13Elche34109153745-839
14Espanyol34109153749-1239
15Getafe33811143137-635
16Mallorca3488183056-2632
17Cádiz34614143047-1732
18Granada34613153757-2031
19Alavés3477202856-2828
20Levante34511184266-2426
Top Stories