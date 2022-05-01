Last updated on .From the section Everton

Richarlison clinched Everton's win with his ninth goal of the season

Everton say they will investigate after Richarlison threw a smoke flare back into the Goodison Park stands following his vital winner against Chelsea.

The forward netted in the 46th minute as Everton won 1-0 to move two points from Premier League safety.

Richarlison celebrated before throwing the device - lobbed on to the pitch from the Gwladys Street End - into an area where there were no fans.

"We will look into the matter," said an Everton spokesperson.

"As far we we are concerned, Richarlison was attempting to throw it out of the ground."

In February, Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott was contacted by the Football Association after handling a red flare following the side's Carabao Cup victory at Wembley.

Pyrotechnics are banned from football stadiums in England.