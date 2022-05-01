Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Newcastle won 4-1 on their debut at St James' Park

Fourth-tier Newcastle United attracted the largest crowd for a women's league match in England this season as the team made their St James' Park debut.

Some 22,134 supporters were in attendance to see them side beat Alnwick Town 4-1 in the National League Division One North.

The crowd surpasses the 20,241 at Old Trafford for Manchester United against Everton in the Women's Super League.

The start of the match was delayed by 15 minutes to allow the fans in.

The manager of the men's team, Eddie Howe, and co-owners Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi were all among the crowd.

Newcastle led 2-0 by half-time with Katie Barker scoring the women's team's first-ever goal in the stadium.

They are currently second in their division, but have missed out on promotion to the National League Northern Premier Division after the title was won by Liverpool Feds.

The women's side usually play their home games at Druid Park on the outskirts of the city.

Newcastle co-owner Staveley has previously declared big ambitions for the women's side, founded in 1989, saying she wants to develop them into a professional club.

"We want a financial plan that takes them through the next few years," Staveley said. "We have to pay them as professionals. That's a big thing."