Watford Women v Coventry United Ladies

Watford WomenWatford Women0Coventry United LadiesCoventry United Ladies1
Last updated on .From the section Women's Football
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Liverpool Women
|22
|16
|4
|2
|49
|11
|38
|52
|2
|London City Lionesses
|22
|13
|2
|7
|35
|22
|13
|41
|3
|Bristol City Women
|22
|11
|4
|7
|43
|28
|15
|37
|4
|Crystal Palace Women
|22
|11
|4
|7
|35
|39
|-4
|37
|5
|Charlton Athletic Women
|22
|10
|4
|8
|27
|18
|9
|34
|6
|Durham Women
|22
|10
|4
|8
|30
|28
|2
|34
|7
|Sheffield United Women
|22
|9
|6
|7
|34
|31
|3
|33
|8
|Lewes Women
|22
|9
|2
|11
|23
|24
|-1
|29
|9
|Sunderland Ladies
|22
|6
|6
|10
|23
|32
|-9
|24
|10
|Blackburn Ladies
|22
|5
|2
|15
|17
|41
|-24
|17
|11
|Coventry United Ladies
|22
|5
|7
|10
|18
|32
|-14
|12
|12
|Watford Women
|22
|2
|5
|15
|18
|46
|-28
|11
