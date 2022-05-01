Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Ange Postecoglou and Callum McGregor are closing in on a domestic double at Celtic

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou and captain Callum McGregor won manager and Scottish Premiership player of the year at PFA Scotland's annual awards.

McGregor's team-mate Liel Abada won the young player of the year award and Celtic's Jacynta Galabadaarachchi won women's young player of the year.

Glasgow City's Priscila Chinchilla took the women's player of the year award.

Celtic's Tom Rogic won goal of the season for his strike against Dundee United.

Celtic have won the men's and women's League Cup in recent months while the men's team are on the verge of winning a 10th top-flight title in 11 years.

Chinchilla is reigning SWPL1 champions Glasgow City's top scorer on 23 goals, with her side second in the division behind Rangers.

Arbroath midfielder Michael McKenna was voted Championship player of the year, the 31-year-old midfielder having contributed 15 goals to a side who have belied their part-time status to finish runners-up and qualify for the Premiership play-offs.

In League 1, the player award went to Airdrieonians forward Dylan Easton, who helped his side finish second and qualify for the Championship play-offs, while veteran midfielder Joe Cardle, a title winner with Kelty Hearts, won the League 2 prize.