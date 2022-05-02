Pick your Rangers XI for semi-final second leg to face Leipzig
Last updated on .From the section Rangers
|Europa League semi-final second leg: Rangers v RB Leipzig
|Venue: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow Date: Thursday, 5 May Kick-off: 20:00 BST
|Coverage: Updates on BBC Radio Scotland DAB/810MW and BBC Sport website & app
Rangers bid to overturn a 1-0 deficit in the Europa League semi-final on Thursday against Leipzig at Ibrox.
Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side are still in the tie despite the first leg defeat at the Red Bull Arena, and put in a strong second-half performance at Celtic Park on Sunday to earn a draw.
Ryan Jack and Scott Wright began the Old Firm game on the bench, do they earn a start this time? Should Aaron Ramsey and Kemar Roofe return if passed fit?
Put yourself in Van Bronckhorst's shoes and pick your Rangers XI...
Pick your Rangers XI
Choose your starting XI to take on Leipzig in the Europa League semi-final second leg. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.