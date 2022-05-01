Nottingham Forest's Brennan Johnson (left) and Bournemouth's Dominic Solanke (right) are sure to play a key role in Tuesday's game

Bournemouth head coach Scott Parker and Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper have called for continuity from their sides before Tuesday's meeting between the Championship promotion rivals.

With two games to go the Cherries are second, three points clear of Forest - who will move above them with victory.

However, a win for Parker's side would see them back in the Premier League.

"I want us to stick to exactly what we've done throughout this year," he told BBC Radio Solent.

"Let's eradicate any what ifs and any pressure that might be escalating around this game - it's the same for Forest, they're coming needing a result as well.

"The opportunity is there for us - it's an opportunity for the first time this year, after the hard work that this team have put in, to try and get into the Premier League and that's all you ask for."

Bournemouth, who were beaten by Brentford in last season's play-off semi-finals, go into the crunch match on a six-game unbeaten run - including four draws - and won comfortably at Blackburn on Saturday.

However, Forest's 5-1 thrashing of Swansea was a ninth win in 10 for the Reds and means their goal difference is now one better than their hosts on Tuesday.

"You live for these moments," said Cooper, following Saturday's triumph at the City Ground.

"Nothing needs to change, if anything we need to do it even better.

"I said to the players a few days ago, from now until the end of the Hull game we're not doing anything different - nothing different - we're still in the middle of that period so we stick to the plan, we stay on task - nothing to derail us and the game can't come quick enough."

'They've been battering a lot of teams'

While Bournemouth's 30-goal striker Dominic Solanke has attracted most of the headlines this season, there has been a strong supporting cast behind him that have kept the Cherries right up there.

That includes Danish midfielder Philip Billing, who reached 10 Championship goals for the campaign with a double at Ewood Park on Saturday.

Asked about the possibility of promotion, he told BBC Solent: "It's a nice feeling but they're on an unbelievable run at the minute, they've been battering a lot of teams recently.

"We have to respect Forest because they're a decent side with good players - they've on a good unbeaten run so we have to be aware. But I back us, that's for sure."

Rewind to September and Nottingham Forest were bottom of the table with just one point from seven games, leading to the dismissal of Chris Hughton, but former Swansea and England youth boss Cooper has overseen a complete transformation in fortunes at the City Ground.

Wing-back Djed Spence, 21, and forward Brennan Johnson, 20, have been the poster-boys but January acquisition Sam Surridge is now making a name for himself.

The striker has five goals in four games, including a weekend hat-trick, and is particularly relishing the Bournemouth game - back at the club where he started his career.

"It's absolutely massive - to be involved in it is just brilliant," he told BBC Nottingham.

"For all the years obviously Forest have struggled and maybe not got to where the club expected - now is just an absolute amazing moment for the players and the fans.

"We're just gonna keep pushing and hopefully do everyone proud."