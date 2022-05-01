Last updated on .From the section Leeds United

Stuart Dallas has made 43 appearances in all competitions for Leeds this season

Leeds United defender Stuart Dallas will have surgery on the broken leg he suffered in Saturday's 4-0 Premier League defeat by Manchester City.

Leeds said Dallas, 31, suffered a femoral fracture and is set for "a lengthy period out of action".

The Northern Ireland international was injured in a challenge with Jack Grealish late in the first half and left the pitch on a stretcher.

He spent Saturday night in hospital and will travel to London for surgery.

"It is impossible to put into words just how important Stuart is to Leeds United on and off the field," the club said.

"Anyone who knows Stuart, knows he will come back from this stronger than ever, and in the meantime, he is sure to make his presence known at both Thorp Arch and Elland Road."

Dallas has played more than 250 games for Leeds since joining from Brentford in 2015.

Leeds are 17th in the table, five points above the relegation zone with four games remaining.