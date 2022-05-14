Match ends, Cowdenbeath 0, Bonnyrigg Rose 1.
Bonnyrigg Rose won promotion to League 2 for the first time in their history after a comfortable aggregate win over Cowdenbeath in the play-off final.
It means the Blue Brazil, who finished bottom of League Two, drop down to the Lowland League.
Robbie Horn's Rosey Posey already had a 3-0 advantage from the first leg, and increased it through Neil Martynuik's penalty in the second half.
Bobby Barr hit the post early on as Cowdenbeath tried to salvage the tie.
The Central Park side were in the Championship in 2015, but their recent slide included two previous narrow escapes from relegation to the fifth tier.
Bonnyrigg won the Lowland League this season and will enjoy their first taste of being a SPFL club in 2022-23
Line-ups
Cowdenbeath
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Gill
- 2Thomson
- 6Denham
- 5Barr
- 3MullenBooked at 67mins
- 7Ferguson
- 8Morrison
- 4ToddBooked at 12mins
- 11BarrowmanSubstituted forBuchananat 53'minutes
- 10Ompreon
- 9BarrSubstituted forCoulsonat 60'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Dunn
- 14Miller
- 15Carty
- 16Moore
- 17McDowall
- 18Coulson
- 19Buchanan
Bonnyrigg Rose
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Weir
- 2BrettBooked at 59minsSubstituted forTurnerat 75'minutes
- 4Young
- 6Horne
- 3Martyniuk
- 22Connolly
- 8StewartSubstituted forGrayat 75'minutes
- 10Currie
- 21Barrett
- 23BrownSubstituted forHallat 68'minutes
- 11GraySubstituted forHunterat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Turner
- 12Hall
- 14Hunter
- 18Evans
- 19Gray
- 20Wilson
- 25Andrews
- Referee:
- David Munro
- Attendance:
- 2,117
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home21
- Away9
