Scottish League Two - Play-off Final - 2nd Leg
CowdenbeathCowdenbeath0Bonnyrigg RoseBonnyrigg Rose1

Cowdenbeath 0-1 Bonnyrigg Rose (agg 0-4): Visitors promoted to League 2 for first time

By Kenny CrawfordBBC Sport Scotland at Central Park

Neil Martynuik's penalty for Bonnyrigg Rose made it 4-0 on aggregate
Bonnyrigg Rose won promotion to League 2 for the first time in their history after a comfortable aggregate win over Cowdenbeath in the play-off final.

It means the Blue Brazil, who finished bottom of League Two, drop down to the Lowland League.

Robbie Horn's Rosey Posey already had a 3-0 advantage from the first leg, and increased it through Neil Martynuik's penalty in the second half.

Bobby Barr hit the post early on as Cowdenbeath tried to salvage the tie.

The Central Park side were in the Championship in 2015, but their recent slide included two previous narrow escapes from relegation to the fifth tier.

Bonnyrigg won the Lowland League this season and will enjoy their first taste of being a SPFL club in 2022-23

Line-ups

Cowdenbeath

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Gill
  • 2Thomson
  • 6Denham
  • 5Barr
  • 3MullenBooked at 67mins
  • 7Ferguson
  • 8Morrison
  • 4ToddBooked at 12mins
  • 11BarrowmanSubstituted forBuchananat 53'minutes
  • 10Ompreon
  • 9BarrSubstituted forCoulsonat 60'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Dunn
  • 14Miller
  • 15Carty
  • 16Moore
  • 17McDowall
  • 18Coulson
  • 19Buchanan

Bonnyrigg Rose

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Weir
  • 2BrettBooked at 59minsSubstituted forTurnerat 75'minutes
  • 4Young
  • 6Horne
  • 3Martyniuk
  • 22Connolly
  • 8StewartSubstituted forGrayat 75'minutes
  • 10Currie
  • 21Barrett
  • 23BrownSubstituted forHallat 68'minutes
  • 11GraySubstituted forHunterat 68'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Turner
  • 12Hall
  • 14Hunter
  • 18Evans
  • 19Gray
  • 20Wilson
  • 25Andrews
Referee:
David Munro
Attendance:
2,117

Match Stats

Home TeamCowdenbeathAway TeamBonnyrigg Rose
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home7
Away9
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home4
Away7
Fouls
Home21
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Cowdenbeath 0, Bonnyrigg Rose 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Cowdenbeath 0, Bonnyrigg Rose 1.

  3. Post update

    Bradley Barrett (Bonnyrigg Rose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Craig Thomson (Cowdenbeath).

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lewis Turner (Bonnyrigg Rose) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath).

  7. Post update

    Bradley Barrett (Bonnyrigg Rose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kieran Hall (Bonnyrigg Rose) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Gavin Morrison (Cowdenbeath).

  10. Post update

    Lewis Turner (Bonnyrigg Rose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jamie Todd (Cowdenbeath) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  12. Post update

    Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Lee Currie (Bonnyrigg Rose).

  14. Post update

    (Bonnyrigg Rose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Samuel Denham (Cowdenbeath).

  16. Post update

    Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Mark Weir.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Alex Ferguson (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Quinn Coulson (Cowdenbeath) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Craig Barr (Cowdenbeath) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a corner.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Neil Martyniuk.

