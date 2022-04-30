Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Former Celtic captain Scott Brown is on the radar of Fleetwood Town as the English League One club step up their search for a new manager. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Liverpool are confident they will win the race for Aberdeen right-back Calvin Ramsay, with the 18-year-old being watched by a host of clubs. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Veteran Scotland goalkeeper David Marshall has emerged as a summer transfer target for Hibernian after playing in England for the past 15 years. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Celtic captain Callum McGregor says getting his hands on the title trophy would be the highlight of his career so far. (Daily Record) external-link

John Lundstram's Scottish Cup semi-final performance against Celtic was like watching Graeme Souness in action, says former Ibrox defender Maurice Ross, who reckons the midfielder is worth double the market value of Rangers winger Ryan Kent. (Daily Record) external-link

Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn wins the SFWA Scotland player of the year for the third year running and promises a new diet won't diminish his powerful backside. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Scotland star Caroline Weir opens up on the future amid Real Madrid links as her Manchester City contract runs down. (Scotsman) external-link