Close menu
National League
WrexhamWrexham12:30StockportStockport County
Venue: Racecourse Ground

Wrexham v Stockport County

Last updated on .From the section National League

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Stockport41284984354988
2Wrexham422510788434585
3Solihull Moors432412780453584
4Halifax43259962332984
5Notts County4323101080522879
6Grimsby422271363422173
7Chesterfield4320131069511873
8Dag & Red432171577532470
9Boreham Wood4218131149361367
10Torquay4218111365521365
11Bromley421712135650663
12Southend43169184460-1657
13Yeovil431414154246-456
14Altrincham42159186167-654
15Woking43164235961-252
16Maidenhead United431312184866-1851
17Wealdstone431311194864-1650
18Barnet431311195785-2850
19Eastleigh43129224870-2245
20Aldershot431110224570-2543
21King's Lynn44810264779-3234
22Weymouth43510283887-4925
23Dover4327343699-631
View full National League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC