Premier League
LeicesterLeicester City1EvertonEverton2

Leicester City 1-2 Everton: Vitaliy Mykolenko and Mason Holgate score as Toffees move out of bottom three

By Harry PooleBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments476

Vitalii Mykolenko scores for Everton
Everton had lost their previous seven away league games - their longest run since October 1994

Everton climbed out of the Premier League relegation places by holding on for a hard-fought victory over Leicester City at King Power Stadium.

A stunning volley by Vitaliy Mykolenko and Mason Holgate's header gave Frank Lampard's side their third win in five games and ensured they remain in control of their destiny with four games to play.

Mykolenko finished superbly from Alex Iwobi's cross after six minutes but Patson Daka capitalised on Yerry Mina's attempted header back to Jordan Pickford to draw Leicester level five minutes later.

The unmarked Holgate was quickest to react after Kasper Schmeichel kept out Richarlison's initial header from a corner to restore the Toffees' lead after 30 minutes.

Forced to chase another equaliser, Leicester dominated for large periods in the second half - but they found England number one Pickford once again in inspired form.

Having made one of the saves of the season against Chelsea last Sunday, the Toffees goalkeeper produced sublime stops to deny Nampalys Mendy and Harvey Barnes to protect his side's narrow lead.

Everton moved up to 16th with victory, one point above Burnley and Leeds United, who lost 2-1 at Arsenal to drop to 18th.

The Toffees have played one game fewer than their relegation rivals.

Meanwhile, defeat extends Leicester's winless Premier League run to five games and leaves Brendan Rodgers' side 14th in the table.

Pickford helps Everton move another step closer to safety

Everton began last Sunday a concerning five points behind Leeds and Burnley but, roared on by the Goodison Park crowd, recorded a crucial victory over Chelsea to stay within striking range of the sides above them.

Now, consecutive league wins for the first time since September - accompanied by defeat for Leeds at Arsenal and Burnley's loss to Aston Villa - mean Lampard's side will have the chance to go four points clear of them at already-relegated Watford on Wednesday.

The visitors, who had taken just six points away from home all season, made a nervous start in defence and Mina executed a superb sliding block to deny Daka after only two minutes.

Withdrawn midway through the first half because of injury, Mina was at fault as his header back towards goal was pounced on by Daka - a mere 15 seconds after Abdoulaye Doucoure had seen his shot pushed onto the post at the opposite end.

But the visitors responded positively to the setback as Holgate capitalised on the Foxes' well-known weakness from set-pieces - despite Schmeichel's best efforts.

Midfielder Anthony Gordon typifying the fight and determination that has underpinned Everton's recent upturn in form with driving runs in an attempt to ease the mounting pressure in the second half.

Denied a place in the Europa Conference League final by Roma on Thursday, Leicester have been left to pursue a top-half finish as they attempt to end a disappointing league campaign on a positive note.

However, their winless run extended to seven in all competitions as Pickford prevented Mendy's strike finding the top corner, before keeping out Barnes' low attempt among seven vital saves.

Player of the match

MykolenkoVitalii Mykolenko

with an average of 7.50

Line-ups

Leicester

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 1Schmeichel
  • 18AmarteyBooked at 88mins
  • 3FofanaBooked at 90mins
  • 6Evans
  • 24MendyBooked at 46minsSubstituted forVardyat 66'minutes
  • 27Castagne
  • 8Tielemans
  • 17PérezSubstituted forBarnesat 45'minutes
  • 22Dewsbury-Hall
  • 14Iheanacho
  • 29DakaSubstituted forLookmanat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Söyüncü
  • 7Barnes
  • 9Vardy
  • 11Albrighton
  • 12Ward
  • 20Choudhury
  • 33Thomas
  • 37Lookman
  • 42Soumaré

Everton

Formation 5-4-1

  • 1Pickford
  • 17Iwobi
  • 23Coleman
  • 13MinaSubstituted forKeaneat 18'minutes
  • 4Holgate
  • 19MykolenkoSubstituted forKennyat 66'minutes
  • 24Gordon
  • 16Doucouré
  • 8Delph
  • 11GraySubstituted forRondónat 74'minutes
  • 7Richarlison

Substitutes

  • 2Kenny
  • 5Keane
  • 6Allan
  • 9Calvert-Lewin
  • 15Begovic
  • 21André Gomes
  • 33Rondón
  • 36Alli
  • 64Welch
Referee:
Craig Pawson
Attendance:
32,001

Match Stats

Home TeamLeicesterAway TeamEverton
Possession
Home66%
Away34%
Shots
Home16
Away10
Shots on Target
Home9
Away4
Corners
Home6
Away1
Fouls
Home11
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Leicester City 1, Everton 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Leicester City 1, Everton 2.

  3. Booking

    Wesley Fofana (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Wesley Fofana (Leicester City).

  5. Post update

    Salomón Rondón (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Timothy Castagne (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Youri Tielemans (Leicester City).

  8. Post update

    Anthony Gordon (Everton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Booking

    Daniel Amartey (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Daniel Amartey (Leicester City).

  11. Post update

    Richarlison (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Harvey Barnes (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Timothy Castagne with a cross.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ademola Lookman (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Timothy Castagne with a cross.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Wesley Fofana.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Leicester City. Ademola Lookman replaces Patson Daka.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Abdoulaye Doucouré (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Jonny Evans (Leicester City).

  19. Post update

    Anthony Gordon (Everton) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Everton. Salomón Rondón replaces Demarai Gray.

Comments

Join the conversation

479 comments

  • Comment posted by JayDenner, today at 15:58

    Jordan Pickford - what a keeper!!

    If Everton do stay up they have him to thank for these last few games, absolute heroics in goal.

    • Reply posted by La mitad mas que Indio, today at 16:08

      La mitad mas que Indio replied:
      agreed. As a Neutral, what a performance from Pickford!

  • Comment posted by chewytoffee, today at 15:57

    Massive 3 points.
    Massive shout out to the supporters club for the send off, away fans for the incredible support in the match - we were a wall of noise.

    Lampard thank you for repairing our club - we love you Lamps.

    • Reply posted by rugbyisarealgame, today at 16:02

      rugbyisarealgame replied:
      Typical hypothetical comment. The other day Everton wanted him gone. With luck they’ll get relegated and Frank will stay with them to keep them in the championship.

  • Comment posted by Marc Worthington, today at 16:04

    Well played Everton, you’ve got yourselves out of a hole and I think now that you should be safe, wins like that breed confidence. So props from a Liverpool fan. If you’re gonna rip me keep the banter in line. 👍🏼😆

    • Reply posted by Get over it, today at 16:10

      Get over it replied:
      True fan of football. Well done sir 👍

  • Comment posted by Rapha Elle, today at 16:05

    Everton haters devastated, and in tears hahahaha! Its been a ropy season for Everton. But there's a gorgeous new stadium on the way and Frank is a great manager for the future. Happy days. I'm very optimistic :-D

    • Reply posted by Pat Pending, today at 16:08

      Pat Pending replied:
      Burnley fans were mocking us a few games ago.
      Me too Rapha. A win at Watford would be lovely. COYB.

  • Comment posted by Bitter, today at 15:59

    Up the toffees

    • Reply posted by A Matter Of National Security, today at 16:15

      A Matter Of National Security replied:
      Looks like Leeds are the latest team that will now try to save Everton.

  • Comment posted by red right hand, today at 15:59

    You scrapped well lads. Suddenly looks like the escape may be on.
    Was a good time to play Leicester but you can only beat what's on front on you.
    Blues have momentum and confidence now and that will be the key thing that saves them

    • Reply posted by Hard Labour, today at 16:11

      Hard Labour replied:
      momentum confidence and away to relegated Watford and. at home to 2 teams with absolutely nothing to play for (Brentford/Palace)

  • Comment posted by SamSte, today at 16:03

    Didn't Burnley FC post 'catch us if you can Everton' when they recently went 4 points clear of Everton?

    • Reply posted by Pat Pending, today at 16:06

      Pat Pending replied:
      Yes they did Samste. Hope Leeds can do it to send Burnley back where they belong. COYB.

  • Comment posted by chest1, today at 15:58

    Get in!!!!! COYB!

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 17:17

      Sport Report replied:
      Great stuff by Lampard. I'm glad to say no-one ever doubted him on here.

  • Comment posted by foxinhell, today at 16:04

    Stats tell a different story to the result , but well done Everton, nobody wants to see the biggest team on Merseyside go down, good luck at Watford

    • Reply posted by wozatbedodger, today at 16:10

      wozatbedodger replied:
      You speak for yourself

  • Comment posted by John Leicester, today at 16:01

    ONLY Brendan Rodgers could turn a POTENTIAL Champions Leagues team into a POTENTIAL relegation side.

    • Reply posted by Jenny Taylor, today at 16:08

      Jenny Taylor replied:
      His only successful spell is in a 2 team league when one of those teams wasn't even playing in the top flight.

      Total fraud everywhere he's been.

  • Comment posted by mike, today at 16:03

    Let's be Frank, Everton outfoxed them.

    • Reply posted by A Matter Of National Security, today at 16:14

      A Matter Of National Security replied:
      Leicester City unless you change your manager, a relegation fight looks a possibility next season.At best you may finish around 10th with Rodgers. Will you be satisfied with that?
      How many more lacklustre performances can Leicester’s fans and owners handle?

  • Comment posted by MJF_dodo, today at 16:04

    Big Win! Totally unexpected given our away form.
    Still plenty to do but it’s a massive psychological step.

  • Comment posted by Domain Kingdom, today at 15:57

    The Toffees played well and deserved this showed some mettle and great saves by Pickford.

  • Comment posted by Nafs Asp, today at 16:06

    Don't know why people always have a go at Pickford, he's one of reasons we've been to Euro final, WCp semi and Nations 3rd place.

    • Reply posted by Elaine, today at 16:10

      Elaine replied:
      Because he's a time wasting cheat and antagonizes the crowd on purpose. Only in England team because no one else.

  • Comment posted by tea bar, today at 16:00

    keep it going toffees,super franky lampard

  • Comment posted by Stephen, today at 16:01

    I am totally sick of Rodgers making major team changes match after match. For goodness sake stop tinkering so much & give the team a settled look. Nothing toplay for now except some wins to climb to respectibility.The likes of Perez, Somare, should be offloaded, & if Vardy can't complete games then he should not be at a Premier club..esp. on a salary of well over £100k per week. Clean out needed.

    • Reply posted by truckered1959, today at 16:12

      truckered1959 replied:
      Well said mate . Couldn’t agree more. The line up today and formation was crap , again. Two strikers up front that I would sell tomorrow.

  • Comment posted by superfrank08, today at 15:57

    HUGE win!

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 16:29

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      In years past this would have been a routine win. How times have changed at Everton.

  • Comment posted by Jim, today at 15:59

    Can begin to hope.

    Not yet believe, but hope the blues can stay up

  • Comment posted by IknowwotIknow, today at 15:58

    Yes !! Well deserved 3 points - Leeds and Burnley both losing

    • Reply posted by foxinhell, today at 16:07

      foxinhell replied:
      I don't know about deserved but defiantly fought for so well played

  • Comment posted by Hard Labour, today at 16:04

    Away to relegated Watford and. at home to 2 teams with absolutely nothing to play for (Brentford/Palace)

    Plenty of points there for Everton if they want them.

    • Reply posted by foxinhell, today at 16:13

      foxinhell replied:
      True but Brentford and Palace are playing fairly well, I a am sure that Frank won't underestimate them