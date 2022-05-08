Match ends, Leicester City 1, Everton 2.
Everton climbed out of the Premier League relegation places by holding on for a hard-fought victory over Leicester City at King Power Stadium.
A stunning volley by Vitaliy Mykolenko and Mason Holgate's header gave Frank Lampard's side their third win in five games and ensured they remain in control of their destiny with four games to play.
Mykolenko finished superbly from Alex Iwobi's cross after six minutes but Patson Daka capitalised on Yerry Mina's attempted header back to Jordan Pickford to draw Leicester level five minutes later.
The unmarked Holgate was quickest to react after Kasper Schmeichel kept out Richarlison's initial header from a corner to restore the Toffees' lead after 30 minutes.
Forced to chase another equaliser, Leicester dominated for large periods in the second half - but they found England number one Pickford once again in inspired form.
Having made one of the saves of the season against Chelsea last Sunday, the Toffees goalkeeper produced sublime stops to deny Nampalys Mendy and Harvey Barnes to protect his side's narrow lead.
Everton moved up to 16th with victory, one point above Burnley and Leeds United, who lost 2-1 at Arsenal to drop to 18th.
The Toffees have played one game fewer than their relegation rivals.
Meanwhile, defeat extends Leicester's winless Premier League run to five games and leaves Brendan Rodgers' side 14th in the table.
Pickford helps Everton move another step closer to safety
Everton began last Sunday a concerning five points behind Leeds and Burnley but, roared on by the Goodison Park crowd, recorded a crucial victory over Chelsea to stay within striking range of the sides above them.
Now, consecutive league wins for the first time since September - accompanied by defeat for Leeds at Arsenal and Burnley's loss to Aston Villa - mean Lampard's side will have the chance to go four points clear of them at already-relegated Watford on Wednesday.
The visitors, who had taken just six points away from home all season, made a nervous start in defence and Mina executed a superb sliding block to deny Daka after only two minutes.
Withdrawn midway through the first half because of injury, Mina was at fault as his header back towards goal was pounced on by Daka - a mere 15 seconds after Abdoulaye Doucoure had seen his shot pushed onto the post at the opposite end.
But the visitors responded positively to the setback as Holgate capitalised on the Foxes' well-known weakness from set-pieces - despite Schmeichel's best efforts.
Midfielder Anthony Gordon typifying the fight and determination that has underpinned Everton's recent upturn in form with driving runs in an attempt to ease the mounting pressure in the second half.
Denied a place in the Europa Conference League final by Roma on Thursday, Leicester have been left to pursue a top-half finish as they attempt to end a disappointing league campaign on a positive note.
However, their winless run extended to seven in all competitions as Pickford prevented Mendy's strike finding the top corner, before keeping out Barnes' low attempt among seven vital saves.
Player of the match
MykolenkoVitalii Mykolenko
Leicester City
Avg
- Squad number29Player nameDakaAverage rating
5.48
- Squad number22Player nameDewsbury-HallAverage rating
5.31
- Squad number1Player nameSchmeichelAverage rating
5.26
- Squad number3Player nameFofanaAverage rating
5.14
- Squad number7Player nameBarnesAverage rating
5.02
- Squad number14Player nameIheanachoAverage rating
5.01
- Squad number18Player nameAmarteyAverage rating
4.99
- Squad number6Player nameEvansAverage rating
4.98
- Squad number9Player nameVardyAverage rating
4.97
- Squad number24Player nameMendyAverage rating
4.87
- Squad number8Player nameTielemansAverage rating
4.86
- Squad number27Player nameCastagneAverage rating
4.84
- Squad number17Player nameAyoze PérezAverage rating
4.78
- Squad number37Player nameLookmanAverage rating
4.40
Everton
Avg
- Squad number19Player nameMykolenkoAverage rating
7.50
- Squad number1Player namePickfordAverage rating
7.27
- Squad number24Player nameGordonAverage rating
6.99
- Squad number7Player nameRicharlisonAverage rating
6.88
- Squad number33Player nameRondónAverage rating
6.87
- Squad number17Player nameIwobiAverage rating
6.86
- Squad number4Player nameHolgateAverage rating
6.84
- Squad number11Player nameGrayAverage rating
6.81
- Squad number2Player nameKennyAverage rating
6.77
- Squad number23Player nameColemanAverage rating
6.73
- Squad number16Player nameDoucouréAverage rating
6.70
- Squad number8Player nameDelphAverage rating
6.70
- Squad number13Player nameMinaAverage rating
6.27
- Squad number5Player nameKeaneAverage rating
6.24
Line-ups
Leicester
Formation 3-1-4-2
- 1Schmeichel
- 18AmarteyBooked at 88mins
- 3FofanaBooked at 90mins
- 6Evans
- 24MendyBooked at 46minsSubstituted forVardyat 66'minutes
- 27Castagne
- 8Tielemans
- 17PérezSubstituted forBarnesat 45'minutes
- 22Dewsbury-Hall
- 14Iheanacho
- 29DakaSubstituted forLookmanat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Söyüncü
- 7Barnes
- 9Vardy
- 11Albrighton
- 12Ward
- 20Choudhury
- 33Thomas
- 37Lookman
- 42Soumaré
Everton
Formation 5-4-1
- 1Pickford
- 17Iwobi
- 23Coleman
- 13MinaSubstituted forKeaneat 18'minutes
- 4Holgate
- 19MykolenkoSubstituted forKennyat 66'minutes
- 24Gordon
- 16Doucouré
- 8Delph
- 11GraySubstituted forRondónat 74'minutes
- 7Richarlison
Substitutes
- 2Kenny
- 5Keane
- 6Allan
- 9Calvert-Lewin
- 15Begovic
- 21André Gomes
- 33Rondón
- 36Alli
- 64Welch
- Referee:
- Craig Pawson
- Attendance:
- 32,001
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home66%
- Away34%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away4
- Corners
- Home6
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away6
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Leicester City 1, Everton 2.
Booking
Wesley Fofana (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Wesley Fofana (Leicester City).
Post update
Salomón Rondón (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Timothy Castagne (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.
Post update
Foul by Youri Tielemans (Leicester City).
Post update
Anthony Gordon (Everton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Daniel Amartey (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Daniel Amartey (Leicester City).
Post update
Richarlison (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Harvey Barnes (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Timothy Castagne with a cross.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ademola Lookman (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Timothy Castagne with a cross.
Post update
Attempt saved. Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Wesley Fofana.
Substitution
Substitution, Leicester City. Ademola Lookman replaces Patson Daka.
Post update
Attempt saved. Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.
Post update
Attempt missed. Abdoulaye Doucouré (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.
Post update
Foul by Jonny Evans (Leicester City).
Post update
Anthony Gordon (Everton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Everton. Salomón Rondón replaces Demarai Gray.
