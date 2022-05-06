Close menu
Premier League
LeicesterLeicester City14:00EvertonEverton
Venue: King Power Stadium

Leicester City v Everton

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Everton forward Richarlison scores against Leicester
Richarlison's late equaliser earned Everton a point against Leicester when the sides met last month

TEAM NEWS

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers is likely to make changes to freshen up his side following Thursday's exit to Roma in the Europa Conference League semi-finals.

Injured pair Ryan Bertrand and Wilfred Ndidi will miss the rest of the season.

Everton manager Frank Lampard is hopeful Richarlison will play despite soreness in his ankle.

Andre Gomes is back in contention but Ben Godfrey, Andros Townsend, Donny van de Beek and Andros Townsend remain out.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Leicester have had a difficult season, playing Thursday-Sunday for most of it because of their European involvement, but they have only just dropped out of the top half of the table.

It is injuries to key players that have affected the Foxes the most during this campaign, and that's the reason they have been so inconsistent.

They don't have much to play for in the league now, so I just have a feeling Everton will nab the points here, despite having the worst away record in the top flight in 2021-22 with just one win and three draws from 16 games.

All Toffees manager Frank Lampard has to do is tell them before kick-off is 'same as last week'. If they play like they did against Chelsea, they will win this game too.

Prediction: 0-2

Lawro's full predictions v Bob Vylan drummer Bobbie Vylan

Leicester have not lost any of their last nine league games against sides starting the day in the bottom three, winning eight of those fixtures

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Everton earned a 2-0 victory at the King Power Stadium last season and are vying to win back-to-back away league games against Leicester for the first time since 1997.
  • Fifteen of the 31 Premier League meetings have been drawn, equivalent to 48% - the highest percentage of any fixture played at least 30 times in the competition.

Leicester City

  • Leicester are winless in their four most recent Premier League matches, though they are unbeaten in their last six at home (W3, D3).
  • Their only home defeat in 2022 was January's 3-2 loss to Tottenham.
  • Brendan Rodgers' side have conceded 82 goals in all competitions this season, more than any other Premier League club. Of those, 22 have come from set-pieces (excluding penalties), with 17 from corners.
  • All four of Kelechi Iheanacho's Premier League goals this season have come away from home - his last top-flight strike at the King Power Stadium came a year ago, in a 4-2 defeat by Newcastle on 7 May.

Everton

  • Everton could lose eight consecutive Premier League away games for the first time since April to October 1994.
  • They have suffered a league-high 12 away defeats this season, while they have earned just six points on the road, fewer than any other side.
  • Frank Lampard has failed to win any of this four league games against Leicester as a manager, though three of those matches have been drawn.
  • Richarlison has nine top-flight bookings in 2021-22 and could become the first Brazilian to reach double figures for yellow cards in a Premier League season.
  • Richarlison has scored four goals in his last five league games, as many as in his previous 22 appearances.

My Leicester City XI

Choose your Leicester City formation and starting line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.

My Everton XI

Choose your Everton formation and starting line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.

Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City34265384216383
2Liverpool34257286226482
3Chelsea34199668293966
4Arsenal342031154411363
5Tottenham341941159392061
6Man Utd361610105752558
7West Ham35157135346752
8Wolves34154153332149
9Brighton351014113442-844
10Newcastle351110144056-1643
11Leicester33119134854-642
12Crystal Palace34914114542341
13Aston Villa33124174446-240
14Brentford35117174152-1140
15Southampton35913134158-1740
16Burnley34713143146-1534
17Leeds34810163872-3434
18Everton3395193555-2032
19Watford3464243269-3722
20Norwich3456232271-4921
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport