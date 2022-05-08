Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Eddie Nketiah has scored nine goals in all competitions this season

Arsenal took a huge step towards securing Champions League football next season as they saw off an ill-disciplined Leeds United, with the 10-man visitors dropping into the Premier League relegation zone.

It was a fourth successive win for Mikel Arteta's side and one that puts them firmly in the driving seat for a top-four spot before Thursday's north London derby at Tottenham.

But Leeds' early capitulation was entirely of their own making, with goalkeeper Illan Meslier gifting the hosts an opener before captain Luke Ayling was sent off for a needless lunge on Gabriel Martinelli.

Eddie Nketiah pounced on Meslier's loose touch to open the scoring and then finished a swift move to double the Gunners' lead before Ayling's rash challenge left Leeds a man down for more than an hour.

The Elland Road outfit did not have an effort on goal until Diego Llorente headed past Aaron Ramsdale in the 66th minute to tee up more of a nervy finish than anyone inside Emirates Stadium would have anticipated.

Leeds applied some late pressure, sending Meslier up for set-pieces, but the fourth-placed hosts were never seriously in danger of losing their lead and now hold a four-point lead over Tottenham in fifth.

Defeat for Leeds, coupled with Everton's win at Leicester, means Jesse Marsch's side slip into the bottom three with three games remaining.

Gunners take charge of top-four race

Eddie Nketiah played 19 times on loan for Leeds in the 2019-20 season

With Spurs drawing at Liverpool on Saturday, Arsenal knew if they could successfully navigate this potential stumbling block they would head into one of the most crucial north London derbies in recent years on Thursday with a commanding lead over their rivals.

The hosts were handed the ideal start when Meslier took a loose touch from Ayling's pass and allowed Nketiah to pounce for the opener - a reward for both his persistent pressing and recent performances leading the Arsenal line.

The 22-year-old's forward's future is yet to be determined, with his contract expiring in the summer, but Nketiah has continued to do his bit to make sure Arsenal are playing in Europe's elite competition next term, and doubled the hosts' lead with a well-taken second from Martinelli's pass in the 10th minute.

That was the forward's ninth goal this season, although five of those have come in the Carabao Cup, where he was used most frequently before earning a first Premier League start of the season last month and establishing his place in Arteta's first XI.

Now the soon-to-be-free-agent is spearheading a young and exciting Arsenal forward line alongside Bukayo Saka and Martinelli, who was on the end of a foolish tackle from Ayling that resulted in the defender being dismissed after 27 minutes.

Arsenal's flowing attack toyed with the visitors as Martin Odegaard's free-kick found its way onto the bar and Martinelli poked a half-volley over, only for the Gunners to be caught out from Leeds' first corner.

It made things slightly less comfortable than Arteta will have hoped for but his side got the vital win they needed before a trip to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where victory will confirm Arsenal's return to the Champions League for the first time since 2016-17.

Leeds on the brink

On top of Ayling's sending off, Leeds received two yellow cards to take them to 96 this season - more than any side in Premier League history

Leeds looked to have turned a corner under new boss Marsch, collecting three wins in a five-game unbeaten run before being humbled 4-0 by league leaders Manchester City last time out.

That might have been enough to drag them to safety were it not for recent revivals from Burnley and Everton, but Marsch's side now find themselves on the brink of a return to the Championship.

The American must have watched on in disbelief as Meslier took a poor touch in his six-yard box to allow former Leeds loanee Nketiah to open the scoring after five minutes.

He will have been even more dumbfounded by captain Ayling, on his 500th career appearance, diving in on Martinelli when the visitors were trailing 2-0.

The defender was initially shown a yellow card, but VAR recommended referee Chris Kavanagh look at the pitch-side monitor and he upgraded it to red.

Raphinha almost followed the Leeds skipper for his reaction and the visitors threatened to unravel as home fans taunted them with chants of "you're going down".

Despite their numerical disadvantage, Leeds rediscovered some defensive solidity and made their first opportunity at the other end count when Junior Firpo flicked on a corner for Llorente to score.

Rodrigo had a chance to snatch a draw in stoppage time but could not get enough on his header, leaving Leeds 18th, level on points with Burnley and one behind Everton but with a far worse goal difference, as they finish the day in the bottom three for the first time since October.

Player of the match Nketiah Eddie Nketiah with an average of 7.99 Arsenal Arsenal Arsenal

Leeds Leeds United Leeds United Arsenal Avg Squad number 30 Player name Nketiah Average rating 7.99 Squad number 35 Player name Gabriel Martinelli Average rating 7.38 Squad number 7 Player name Saka Average rating 7.14 Squad number 8 Player name Ødegaard Average rating 7.11 Squad number 25 Player name Mohamed Elneny Average rating 6.78 Squad number 18 Player name Tomiyasu Average rating 6.67 Squad number 32 Player name Ramsdale Average rating 6.64 Squad number 34 Player name Xhaka Average rating 6.63 Squad number 6 Player name Gabriel Magalhães Average rating 6.59 Squad number 16 Player name Holding Average rating 6.58 Squad number 17 Player name Cédric Soares Average rating 6.39 Squad number 10 Player name Smith Rowe Average rating 6.25 Squad number 9 Player name Lacazette Average rating 5.55 Squad number 19 Player name Pépé Average rating 5.30 Leeds United Avg Squad number 26 Player name Bate Average rating 5.08 Squad number 19 Player name Rodrigo Average rating 4.97 Squad number 23 Player name Phillips Average rating 4.71 Squad number 14 Player name Llorente Average rating 4.69 Squad number 20 Player name James Average rating 4.60 Squad number 30 Player name Gelhardt Average rating 4.60 Squad number 21 Player name Struijk Average rating 4.58 Squad number 22 Player name Harrison Average rating 4.46 Squad number 5 Player name Koch Average rating 4.19 Squad number 10 Player name Raphinha Average rating 4.09 Squad number 43 Player name Klich Average rating 3.94 Squad number 3 Player name Firpo Average rating 3.93 Squad number 1 Player name Meslier Average rating 3.78 Squad number 2 Player name Ayling Average rating 3.37

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Arsenal Formation 4-3-3 32 Ramsdale 17 Cédric Soares 16 Holding 6 Gabriel 18 Tomiyasu 8 Ødegaard 25 Elneny 34 Xhaka 7 Saka 30 Nketiah 35 Martinelli 32 Ramsdale

17 Cédric Soares

16 Holding

6 Gabriel Booked at 16mins

18 Tomiyasu Booked at 64mins

8 Ødegaard

25 Elneny

34 Xhaka

7 Saka Substituted for Pépé at 68' minutes

30 Nketiah Substituted for Lacazette at 90+2' minutes

35 Martinelli Substituted for Smith Rowe at 78' minutes Substitutes 1 Leno

9 Lacazette

10 Smith Rowe

19 Pépé

20 Tavares

23 Sambi Lokonga

65 Oulad M'hand

69 Swanson

87 Patino Leeds Formation 4-2-3-1 1 Meslier 2 Ayling 5 Koch 14 Llorente 3 Firpo 43 Klich 23 Phillips 10 Raphinha 20 James 22 Harrison 30 Gelhardt 1 Meslier

2 Ayling Booked at 27mins

5 Koch

14 Llorente

3 Firpo

43 Klich Booked at 34mins Substituted for Bate at 45' minutes

23 Phillips

10 Raphinha Booked at 27mins Substituted for Rodrigo at 60' minutes

20 James

22 Harrison

30 Gelhardt Substituted for Struijk at 29' minutes Substitutes 13 Klaesson

19 Rodrigo

21 Struijk

26 Bate

33 Hjelde

35 Cresswell

42 Greenwood

46 Shackleton

63 Gray Referee: Chris Kavanagh Attendance: 60,108 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Arsenal 2, Leeds United 1. Full Time Second Half ends, Arsenal 2, Leeds United 1. Post update Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Daniel James (Leeds United). Post update Attempt saved. Rodrigo (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Junior Firpo with a headed pass. Post update Foul by Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal). Post update Pascal Struijk (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Substitution Substitution, Arsenal. Alexandre Lacazette replaces Eddie Nketiah. Post update Attempt blocked. Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Post update Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Takehiro Tomiyasu. Post update Foul by Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal). Post update Daniel James (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Offside, Arsenal. Cédric Soares tries a through ball, but Nicolas Pépé is caught offside. Post update Attempt saved. Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Post update Emile Smith Rowe (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Foul by Pascal Struijk (Leeds United). Substitution Substitution, Arsenal. Emile Smith Rowe replaces Gabriel Martinelli. Post update Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Daniel James. Post update Attempt missed. Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Cédric Soares with a cross following a corner. Post update Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Robin Koch. Page 1 of 6 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward