Match ends, Arsenal 2, Leeds United 1.
Arsenal took a huge step towards securing Champions League football next season as they saw off an ill-disciplined Leeds United, with the 10-man visitors dropping into the Premier League relegation zone.
It was a fourth successive win for Mikel Arteta's side and one that puts them firmly in the driving seat for a top-four spot before Thursday's north London derby at Tottenham.
But Leeds' early capitulation was entirely of their own making, with goalkeeper Illan Meslier gifting the hosts an opener before captain Luke Ayling was sent off for a needless lunge on Gabriel Martinelli.
Eddie Nketiah pounced on Meslier's loose touch to open the scoring and then finished a swift move to double the Gunners' lead before Ayling's rash challenge left Leeds a man down for more than an hour.
The Elland Road outfit did not have an effort on goal until Diego Llorente headed past Aaron Ramsdale in the 66th minute to tee up more of a nervy finish than anyone inside Emirates Stadium would have anticipated.
Leeds applied some late pressure, sending Meslier up for set-pieces, but the fourth-placed hosts were never seriously in danger of losing their lead and now hold a four-point lead over Tottenham in fifth.
Defeat for Leeds, coupled with Everton's win at Leicester, means Jesse Marsch's side slip into the bottom three with three games remaining.
Gunners take charge of top-four race
With Spurs drawing at Liverpool on Saturday, Arsenal knew if they could successfully navigate this potential stumbling block they would head into one of the most crucial north London derbies in recent years on Thursday with a commanding lead over their rivals.
The hosts were handed the ideal start when Meslier took a loose touch from Ayling's pass and allowed Nketiah to pounce for the opener - a reward for both his persistent pressing and recent performances leading the Arsenal line.
The 22-year-old's forward's future is yet to be determined, with his contract expiring in the summer, but Nketiah has continued to do his bit to make sure Arsenal are playing in Europe's elite competition next term, and doubled the hosts' lead with a well-taken second from Martinelli's pass in the 10th minute.
That was the forward's ninth goal this season, although five of those have come in the Carabao Cup, where he was used most frequently before earning a first Premier League start of the season last month and establishing his place in Arteta's first XI.
Now the soon-to-be-free-agent is spearheading a young and exciting Arsenal forward line alongside Bukayo Saka and Martinelli, who was on the end of a foolish tackle from Ayling that resulted in the defender being dismissed after 27 minutes.
Arsenal's flowing attack toyed with the visitors as Martin Odegaard's free-kick found its way onto the bar and Martinelli poked a half-volley over, only for the Gunners to be caught out from Leeds' first corner.
It made things slightly less comfortable than Arteta will have hoped for but his side got the vital win they needed before a trip to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where victory will confirm Arsenal's return to the Champions League for the first time since 2016-17.
Leeds on the brink
Leeds looked to have turned a corner under new boss Marsch, collecting three wins in a five-game unbeaten run before being humbled 4-0 by league leaders Manchester City last time out.
That might have been enough to drag them to safety were it not for recent revivals from Burnley and Everton, but Marsch's side now find themselves on the brink of a return to the Championship.
The American must have watched on in disbelief as Meslier took a poor touch in his six-yard box to allow former Leeds loanee Nketiah to open the scoring after five minutes.
He will have been even more dumbfounded by captain Ayling, on his 500th career appearance, diving in on Martinelli when the visitors were trailing 2-0.
The defender was initially shown a yellow card, but VAR recommended referee Chris Kavanagh look at the pitch-side monitor and he upgraded it to red.
Raphinha almost followed the Leeds skipper for his reaction and the visitors threatened to unravel as home fans taunted them with chants of "you're going down".
Despite their numerical disadvantage, Leeds rediscovered some defensive solidity and made their first opportunity at the other end count when Junior Firpo flicked on a corner for Llorente to score.
Rodrigo had a chance to snatch a draw in stoppage time but could not get enough on his header, leaving Leeds 18th, level on points with Burnley and one behind Everton but with a far worse goal difference, as they finish the day in the bottom three for the first time since October.
Player of the match
NketiahEddie Nketiah
Arsenal
Avg
- Squad number30Player nameNketiahAverage rating
7.99
- Squad number35Player nameGabriel MartinelliAverage rating
7.38
- Squad number7Player nameSakaAverage rating
7.14
- Squad number8Player nameØdegaardAverage rating
7.11
- Squad number25Player nameMohamed ElnenyAverage rating
6.78
- Squad number18Player nameTomiyasuAverage rating
6.67
- Squad number32Player nameRamsdaleAverage rating
6.64
- Squad number34Player nameXhakaAverage rating
6.63
- Squad number6Player nameGabriel MagalhãesAverage rating
6.59
- Squad number16Player nameHoldingAverage rating
6.58
- Squad number17Player nameCédric SoaresAverage rating
6.39
- Squad number10Player nameSmith RoweAverage rating
6.25
- Squad number9Player nameLacazetteAverage rating
5.55
- Squad number19Player namePépéAverage rating
5.30
Leeds United
Avg
- Squad number26Player nameBateAverage rating
5.08
- Squad number19Player nameRodrigoAverage rating
4.97
- Squad number23Player namePhillipsAverage rating
4.71
- Squad number14Player nameLlorenteAverage rating
4.69
- Squad number20Player nameJamesAverage rating
4.60
- Squad number30Player nameGelhardtAverage rating
4.60
- Squad number21Player nameStruijkAverage rating
4.58
- Squad number22Player nameHarrisonAverage rating
4.46
- Squad number5Player nameKochAverage rating
4.19
- Squad number10Player nameRaphinhaAverage rating
4.09
- Squad number43Player nameKlichAverage rating
3.94
- Squad number3Player nameFirpoAverage rating
3.93
- Squad number1Player nameMeslierAverage rating
3.78
- Squad number2Player nameAylingAverage rating
3.37
Line-ups
Arsenal
Formation 4-3-3
- 32Ramsdale
- 17Cédric Soares
- 16Holding
- 6GabrielBooked at 16mins
- 18TomiyasuBooked at 64mins
- 8Ødegaard
- 25Elneny
- 34Xhaka
- 7SakaSubstituted forPépéat 68'minutes
- 30NketiahSubstituted forLacazetteat 90+2'minutes
- 35MartinelliSubstituted forSmith Roweat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Leno
- 9Lacazette
- 10Smith Rowe
- 19Pépé
- 20Tavares
- 23Sambi Lokonga
- 65Oulad M'hand
- 69Swanson
- 87Patino
Leeds
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Meslier
- 2AylingBooked at 27mins
- 5Koch
- 14Llorente
- 3Firpo
- 43KlichBooked at 34minsSubstituted forBateat 45'minutes
- 23Phillips
- 10RaphinhaBooked at 27minsSubstituted forRodrigoat 60'minutes
- 20James
- 22Harrison
- 30GelhardtSubstituted forStruijkat 29'minutes
Substitutes
- 13Klaesson
- 19Rodrigo
- 21Struijk
- 26Bate
- 33Hjelde
- 35Cresswell
- 42Greenwood
- 46Shackleton
- 63Gray
- Referee:
- Chris Kavanagh
- Attendance:
- 60,108
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away2
- Corners
- Home8
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away15
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Arsenal 2, Leeds United 1.
Post update
Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Daniel James (Leeds United).
Post update
Attempt saved. Rodrigo (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Junior Firpo with a headed pass.
Post update
Foul by Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal).
Post update
Pascal Struijk (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Alexandre Lacazette replaces Eddie Nketiah.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Takehiro Tomiyasu.
Post update
Foul by Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal).
Post update
Daniel James (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Offside, Arsenal. Cédric Soares tries a through ball, but Nicolas Pépé is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt saved. Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Post update
Emile Smith Rowe (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Pascal Struijk (Leeds United).
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Emile Smith Rowe replaces Gabriel Martinelli.
Post update
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Daniel James.
Post update
Attempt missed. Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Cédric Soares with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Robin Koch.
