Arsenal v Leeds United

Ben White has started 31 of Arsenal's 34 league games this season

TEAM NEWS

Arsenal will continue to monitor Ben White, who missed the win at West Ham because of a tight hamstring.

Injured pair Kieran Tierney and Thomas Partey remain sidelined.

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch believes Stuart Dallas will be out for at least six months with a fractured femur but expects him to make a full recovery.

Captain Liam Cooper missed the defeat by Manchester City after suffering a knee problem in the warm-up but he is likely to come back into contention.

Patrick Bamford is set to return to training next week and Marsch is optimistic he will play again this season.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

By the time they play, Arsenal will know how Tottenham got on at Anfield the previous day and whether a win would send them five points clear of Spurs before the north London derby on Thursday.

Whatever Spurs do, though, Arsenal have just got to look after themselves from here on in. The derby doesn't matter yet - for now, this game against Leeds is their biggest game of the season.

Leeds have also got plenty to play for because they have been dragged right into the relegation scrap.

They certainly haven't been short of effort since Jesse Marsch took over, but Arsenal showed against West Ham last week that they can scrap for the points when they have to.

Prediction: 2-0

Ian Harte celebrates scoring for Leeds against Arsenal in 2003

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Arsenal are unbeaten against Leeds in the past 11 meetings in all competitions (W9, D2).

The Whites have not kept a clean sheet in a league fixture away to the Gunners since a goalless draw in February 1993.

The Londoners are vying to win four consecutive matches against the Yorkshire club for the first time since 1938.

Arsenal

Arsenal won 15 of their last 17 Premier League games played in May (D1, L1), including each of the last seven.

Twenty-four of their Premier League goals this season (excluding own goals) have been scored by Englishmen, as many as in their previous four campaigns combined.

Mikel Arteta's side have won 20 Premier League games this season, a figure bettered only by Manchester City and Liverpool prior to the latest round of matches.

Arsenal have won their previous three league fixtures - it is the fifth time this season they have claimed three or more victories in a row.

The Gunners have failed to keep a clean sheet in their previous six top-flight matches - prior to the weekend only Watford and West Ham had gone more fixtures without a shut-out.

Bukayo Saka has been directly involved in 17 goals for Arsenal in the Premier League this season, scoring 11 and assisting six - it its the most by a player aged under 21 since Dele Alli's total of 21 in 2016-17.

Leeds United

Leeds are vying to record three consecutive away clean sheets in the top flight for the first time since December 1996.

The Yorkshire club have lost all 10 of their games this season against the teams currently in the top six, conceding 42 goals and scoring seven.

The Whites have accumulated 94 yellow cards in the Premier League this season, matching the all-time record, set by Sunderland in 2014-15.

Raphinha has scored the opening goal in seven league games this season, more than any other Premier League player.

