West Ham maintained their push for European football next season with an emphatic 4-0 win over relegated Norwich at Carrow Road.
It was pure domination from the visitors, who eased to victory thanks to Said Benrahma's brace, Michail Antonio's strike and a penalty from Manuel Lanzini.
Norwich, meanwhile, seemed devoid of inspiration in front of an angry home crowd as costly errors proved their downfall.
It took just 12 minutes for the Hammers to solidify their strong start with the opener. Jarrod Bowen fed Benrahma on the left after a swift attacking move, and he fired a deflected shot under Tim Krul, who really should have done better.
Norwich's defensive frailties were in evidence again as Antonio made it 2-0 on the half hour mark. Bowen's reverse pass appeared to have been dealt with by Grant Hanley, but Krul collided with his captain to allow the striker a tap in to an empty net.
Space was far too easily afforded to West Ham and they should have punished Norwich again immediately. Benrahma had all the time in the world to pick out a cross, and, with players queuing up to score, Bowen somehow fired wide from point-blank range.
However, he picked himself up and registered another assist, picking out Benrahma once more. The Algerian rifled a shot past a helpless Krul on the stroke of half time.
Norwich thought they had pulled one back through Sam Byram just after the restart. Lukasz Fabianski failed to catch a corner and the defender turned it home, only for it to become immediately apparent through VAR that the ball had hit his arm.
VAR intervened at the other end 25 minutes from time when Jacob Sorensen handled in the area, allowing Lanzini to step up and convert from the spot.
West Ham bounce back strongly
It could have been easy for David Moyes' side to fold after the disappointment of their Europa League semi-final exit to Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday night and so their focus was impressive.
It may not have been the toughest of tests against opponents playing only for pride, but West Ham showed their intent as they started as they meant to go on, utilising the space and hurting the home side out wide.
Benrahma was one of two changes for the game and he could have had a hat-trick to further delight the travelling fans, whose buoyancy showed there is still much achieve this season.
Norwich going down with a whimper
The season cannot end soon enough for the Canaries. It is the third season in a row that promotion has been followed immediately by relegation, but there was a greater sense of animosity in the air.
The home crowd's displeasure was clear at half-time and although there was a mini resurgence in the second period it did not last long. History suggests Dean Smith's side will have a good go at promotion next season, and the fans will be desperate for that to be the case.
Player of the match
BenrahmaSaïd Benrahma
Norwich City
Avg
- Squad number22Player namePukkiAverage rating
5.07
- Squad number8Player nameGilmourAverage rating
4.33
- Squad number45Player nameSpringettAverage rating
4.11
- Squad number1Player nameKrulAverage rating
4.04
- Squad number5Player nameHanleyAverage rating
3.96
- Squad number2Player nameAaronsAverage rating
3.83
- Squad number3Player nameByramAverage rating
3.79
- Squad number19Player nameSørensenAverage rating
3.74
- Squad number21Player nameWilliamsAverage rating
3.71
- Squad number17Player nameRashicaAverage rating
3.65
- Squad number11Player namePlachetaAverage rating
3.61
- Squad number10Player nameDowellAverage rating
3.57
- Squad number20Player nameLees-MelouAverage rating
3.48
- Squad number7Player nameRuppAverage rating
3.47
West Ham United
Avg
- Squad number22Player nameBenrahmaAverage rating
8.88
- Squad number20Player nameBowenAverage rating
8.61
- Squad number15Player nameDawsonAverage rating
8.35
- Squad number9Player nameAntonioAverage rating
8.28
- Squad number16Player nameNobleAverage rating
8.26
- Squad number10Player nameLanziniAverage rating
8.25
- Squad number8Player nameFornalsAverage rating
8.18
- Squad number5Player nameCoufalAverage rating
8.09
- Squad number1Player nameFabianskiAverage rating
7.93
- Squad number7Player nameYarmolenkoAverage rating
7.88
- Squad number3Player nameCresswellAverage rating
7.79
- Squad number41Player nameRiceAverage rating
7.67
- Squad number4Player nameZoumaAverage rating
7.66
- Squad number11Player nameVlasicAverage rating
7.55
Line-ups
Norwich
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Krul
- 2Aarons
- 5Hanley
- 3Byram
- 21WilliamsBooked at 61mins
- 8Gilmour
- 19Sørensen
- 10DowellSubstituted forPlachetaat 71'minutes
- 20Lees-MelouSubstituted forRuppat 45'minutes
- 17RashicaSubstituted forSpringettat 45'minutes
- 22Pukki
Substitutes
- 4Gibson
- 7Rupp
- 11Placheta
- 18Tzolis
- 28Gunn
- 30Giannoulis
- 42Gibbs
- 45Springett
- 46Rowe
West Ham
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Fabianski
- 5Coufal
- 15DawsonSubstituted forNobleat 67'minutes
- 4Zouma
- 3Cresswell
- 10Lanzini
- 41Rice
- 20BowenBooked at 25mins
- 8Fornals
- 22BenrahmaSubstituted forVlasicat 76'minutes
- 9AntonioSubstituted forYarmolenkoat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Yarmolenko
- 11Vlasic
- 13Areola
- 16Noble
- 24Fredericks
- 26Masuaku
- 28Soucek
- 31Johnson
- 33Král
- Referee:
- Robert Jones
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home36%
- Away64%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away5
- Corners
- Home9
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Norwich City 0, West Ham United 4.
Post update
Attempt saved. Nikola Vlasic (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Pablo Fornals.
Post update
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Lukasz Fabianski.
Post update
Attempt saved. Teemu Pukki (Norwich City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Przemyslaw Placheta with a through ball.
Post update
Mark Noble (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Teemu Pukki (Norwich City).
Post update
Attempt missed. Teemu Pukki (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Przemyslaw Placheta following a fast break.
Post update
Attempt missed. Billy Gilmour (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Post update
Foul by Manuel Lanzini (West Ham United).
Post update
Przemyslaw Placheta (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. Nikola Vlasic replaces Saïd Benrahma because of an injury.
Post update
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Tony Springett.
Post update
Attempt saved. Przemyslaw Placheta (Norwich City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lukas Rupp.
Substitution
Substitution, Norwich City. Przemyslaw Placheta replaces Kieran Dowell.
Post update
Attempt missed. Pablo Fornals (West Ham United) left footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Aaron Cresswell.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. Mark Noble replaces Craig Dawson because of an injury.
Post update
Foul by Vladimir Coufal (West Ham United).
Post update
Tony Springett (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Goal! Norwich City 0, West Ham United 4. Manuel Lanzini (West Ham United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
