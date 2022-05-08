Last updated on .From the section Premier League

West Ham are now three points behind sixth placed Man Utd with a game in hand.

West Ham maintained their push for European football next season with an emphatic 4-0 win over relegated Norwich at Carrow Road.

It was pure domination from the visitors, who eased to victory thanks to Said Benrahma's brace, Michail Antonio's strike and a penalty from Manuel Lanzini.

Norwich, meanwhile, seemed devoid of inspiration in front of an angry home crowd as costly errors proved their downfall.

It took just 12 minutes for the Hammers to solidify their strong start with the opener. Jarrod Bowen fed Benrahma on the left after a swift attacking move, and he fired a deflected shot under Tim Krul, who really should have done better.

Norwich's defensive frailties were in evidence again as Antonio made it 2-0 on the half hour mark. Bowen's reverse pass appeared to have been dealt with by Grant Hanley, but Krul collided with his captain to allow the striker a tap in to an empty net.

Space was far too easily afforded to West Ham and they should have punished Norwich again immediately. Benrahma had all the time in the world to pick out a cross, and, with players queuing up to score, Bowen somehow fired wide from point-blank range.

However, he picked himself up and registered another assist, picking out Benrahma once more. The Algerian rifled a shot past a helpless Krul on the stroke of half time.

Norwich thought they had pulled one back through Sam Byram just after the restart. Lukasz Fabianski failed to catch a corner and the defender turned it home, only for it to become immediately apparent through VAR that the ball had hit his arm.

VAR intervened at the other end 25 minutes from time when Jacob Sorensen handled in the area, allowing Lanzini to step up and convert from the spot.

West Ham bounce back strongly

It could have been easy for David Moyes' side to fold after the disappointment of their Europa League semi-final exit to Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday night and so their focus was impressive.

It may not have been the toughest of tests against opponents playing only for pride, but West Ham showed their intent as they started as they meant to go on, utilising the space and hurting the home side out wide.

Benrahma was one of two changes for the game and he could have had a hat-trick to further delight the travelling fans, whose buoyancy showed there is still much achieve this season.

Norwich going down with a whimper

The season cannot end soon enough for the Canaries. It is the third season in a row that promotion has been followed immediately by relegation, but there was a greater sense of animosity in the air.

The home crowd's displeasure was clear at half-time and although there was a mini resurgence in the second period it did not last long. History suggests Dean Smith's side will have a good go at promotion next season, and the fans will be desperate for that to be the case.

