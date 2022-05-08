Close menu
Premier League
NorwichNorwich City0West HamWest Ham United4

Norwich 0-4 West Ham: Visitors keep top six dream alive with rout

By Harry De CosemoBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments128

Said Benrahma
West Ham are now three points behind sixth placed Man Utd with a game in hand.

West Ham maintained their push for European football next season with an emphatic 4-0 win over relegated Norwich at Carrow Road.

It was pure domination from the visitors, who eased to victory thanks to Said Benrahma's brace, Michail Antonio's strike and a penalty from Manuel Lanzini.

Norwich, meanwhile, seemed devoid of inspiration in front of an angry home crowd as costly errors proved their downfall.

It took just 12 minutes for the Hammers to solidify their strong start with the opener. Jarrod Bowen fed Benrahma on the left after a swift attacking move, and he fired a deflected shot under Tim Krul, who really should have done better.

Norwich's defensive frailties were in evidence again as Antonio made it 2-0 on the half hour mark. Bowen's reverse pass appeared to have been dealt with by Grant Hanley, but Krul collided with his captain to allow the striker a tap in to an empty net.

Space was far too easily afforded to West Ham and they should have punished Norwich again immediately. Benrahma had all the time in the world to pick out a cross, and, with players queuing up to score, Bowen somehow fired wide from point-blank range.

However, he picked himself up and registered another assist, picking out Benrahma once more. The Algerian rifled a shot past a helpless Krul on the stroke of half time.

Norwich thought they had pulled one back through Sam Byram just after the restart. Lukasz Fabianski failed to catch a corner and the defender turned it home, only for it to become immediately apparent through VAR that the ball had hit his arm.

VAR intervened at the other end 25 minutes from time when Jacob Sorensen handled in the area, allowing Lanzini to step up and convert from the spot.

West Ham bounce back strongly

It could have been easy for David Moyes' side to fold after the disappointment of their Europa League semi-final exit to Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday night and so their focus was impressive.

It may not have been the toughest of tests against opponents playing only for pride, but West Ham showed their intent as they started as they meant to go on, utilising the space and hurting the home side out wide.

Benrahma was one of two changes for the game and he could have had a hat-trick to further delight the travelling fans, whose buoyancy showed there is still much achieve this season.

Norwich going down with a whimper

The season cannot end soon enough for the Canaries. It is the third season in a row that promotion has been followed immediately by relegation, but there was a greater sense of animosity in the air.

The home crowd's displeasure was clear at half-time and although there was a mini resurgence in the second period it did not last long. History suggests Dean Smith's side will have a good go at promotion next season, and the fans will be desperate for that to be the case.

Player of the match

BenrahmaSaïd Benrahma

with an average of 8.88

Norwich City

  1. Squad number22Player namePukki
    Average rating

    5.07

  2. Squad number8Player nameGilmour
    Average rating

    4.33

  3. Squad number45Player nameSpringett
    Average rating

    4.11

  4. Squad number1Player nameKrul
    Average rating

    4.04

  5. Squad number5Player nameHanley
    Average rating

    3.96

  6. Squad number2Player nameAarons
    Average rating

    3.83

  7. Squad number3Player nameByram
    Average rating

    3.79

  8. Squad number19Player nameSørensen
    Average rating

    3.74

  9. Squad number21Player nameWilliams
    Average rating

    3.71

  10. Squad number17Player nameRashica
    Average rating

    3.65

  11. Squad number11Player namePlacheta
    Average rating

    3.61

  12. Squad number10Player nameDowell
    Average rating

    3.57

  13. Squad number20Player nameLees-Melou
    Average rating

    3.48

  14. Squad number7Player nameRupp
    Average rating

    3.47

West Ham United

  1. Squad number22Player nameBenrahma
    Average rating

    8.88

  2. Squad number20Player nameBowen
    Average rating

    8.61

  3. Squad number15Player nameDawson
    Average rating

    8.35

  4. Squad number9Player nameAntonio
    Average rating

    8.28

  5. Squad number16Player nameNoble
    Average rating

    8.26

  6. Squad number10Player nameLanzini
    Average rating

    8.25

  7. Squad number8Player nameFornals
    Average rating

    8.18

  8. Squad number5Player nameCoufal
    Average rating

    8.09

  9. Squad number1Player nameFabianski
    Average rating

    7.93

  10. Squad number7Player nameYarmolenko
    Average rating

    7.88

  11. Squad number3Player nameCresswell
    Average rating

    7.79

  12. Squad number41Player nameRice
    Average rating

    7.67

  13. Squad number4Player nameZouma
    Average rating

    7.66

  14. Squad number11Player nameVlasic
    Average rating

    7.55

Line-ups

Norwich

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Krul
  • 2Aarons
  • 5Hanley
  • 3Byram
  • 21WilliamsBooked at 61mins
  • 8Gilmour
  • 19Sørensen
  • 10DowellSubstituted forPlachetaat 71'minutes
  • 20Lees-MelouSubstituted forRuppat 45'minutes
  • 17RashicaSubstituted forSpringettat 45'minutes
  • 22Pukki

Substitutes

  • 4Gibson
  • 7Rupp
  • 11Placheta
  • 18Tzolis
  • 28Gunn
  • 30Giannoulis
  • 42Gibbs
  • 45Springett
  • 46Rowe

West Ham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Fabianski
  • 5Coufal
  • 15DawsonSubstituted forNobleat 67'minutes
  • 4Zouma
  • 3Cresswell
  • 10Lanzini
  • 41Rice
  • 20BowenBooked at 25mins
  • 8Fornals
  • 22BenrahmaSubstituted forVlasicat 76'minutes
  • 9AntonioSubstituted forYarmolenkoat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Yarmolenko
  • 11Vlasic
  • 13Areola
  • 16Noble
  • 24Fredericks
  • 26Masuaku
  • 28Soucek
  • 31Johnson
  • 33Král
Referee:
Robert Jones

Match Stats

Home TeamNorwichAway TeamWest Ham
Possession
Home36%
Away64%
Shots
Home8
Away13
Shots on Target
Home2
Away5
Corners
Home9
Away5
Fouls
Home7
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Norwich City 0, West Ham United 4.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Norwich City 0, West Ham United 4.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Nikola Vlasic (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Pablo Fornals.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Lukasz Fabianski.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Teemu Pukki (Norwich City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Przemyslaw Placheta with a through ball.

  6. Post update

    Mark Noble (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Teemu Pukki (Norwich City).

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Teemu Pukki (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Przemyslaw Placheta following a fast break.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Billy Gilmour (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Manuel Lanzini (West Ham United).

  11. Post update

    Przemyslaw Placheta (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, West Ham United. Nikola Vlasic replaces Saïd Benrahma because of an injury.

  13. Post update

    Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Tony Springett.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Przemyslaw Placheta (Norwich City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lukas Rupp.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Norwich City. Przemyslaw Placheta replaces Kieran Dowell.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Pablo Fornals (West Ham United) left footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Aaron Cresswell.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, West Ham United. Mark Noble replaces Craig Dawson because of an injury.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Vladimir Coufal (West Ham United).

  19. Post update

    Tony Springett (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  20. Post update

    Goal! Norwich City 0, West Ham United 4. Manuel Lanzini (West Ham United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Comments

Join the conversation

129 comments

  • Comment posted by Keefy, today at 16:01

    Do we want the Hammers to finish above Man Utd & condemn them to Thursday night farmers league football ?

    • Reply posted by ChaseWolf, today at 16:13

      ChaseWolf replied:
      Every Liverpool fan wants them to beat City

  • Comment posted by summercoat, today at 16:01

    Proud of West Ham. Stepping back from Thursday’s disappointment, what a magnificent effort these boys have made.

    Well done Hammers. Onwards and upwards. 👍⚒

  • Comment posted by What goes around, today at 16:02

    United fan here, Well done to West Ham. You and your fans deserve a European place. My team doesn’t.

    Best of luck

    • Reply posted by La mitad mas que Indio, today at 16:15

      La mitad mas que Indio replied:
      I'm sorry for what you, the Man United supporter, have to go through. Have a word with the players and your board, because they're throwing YOU under a bus a plane, a car, a truck, and a tank, ALL PUT TOGETHER!

  • Comment posted by Steve H, today at 16:02

    Go on Hammers catch Man U get into europe.
    You deserve it!

    • Reply posted by margaret, today at 16:11

      margaret replied:
      Declan will be going to Manchester within weeks.

  • Comment posted by Lonster, today at 16:09

    Hopefully West Ham will send Man U down into the Europa Conference League...

  • Comment posted by pistoffman, today at 16:37

    Keep it up W Ham and make the world of real footy fans happy and finish above Man U.

  • Comment posted by Old Ham, today at 16:37

    Great result Hammers. I was a bit concerned after Thursday but you've picked yourselves up well. Two more big efforts please!!

    • Reply posted by Highway Star, today at 17:11

      Highway Star replied:
      Agreed

  • Comment posted by The Titular Protaganist, today at 16:08

    Last time we won at Norwich 4-0, we were avoiding relegation and that's just a couple of seasons ago so pleased with progress and a well needed result after Thursday's disappointing outcome, pleased for Lanzini getting a goal after having to be taken off so early in that game.

    As always:
    Up the Hammers!

    • Reply posted by A Matter Of National Security, today at 16:21

      A Matter Of National Security replied:
      Great way to get back on track after the mid week disappointment West Ham. Now go for that final EL place, it’s there for your taking if you don’t mess up in any of your final two games. 4 more points is all that you need.
      If you play up to your capabilities a positive result against Man City is achievable and you know that too.

  • Comment posted by AVG, today at 16:00

    Great response from West Ham after their recent disappointment in Europe. The fact the Europa spot is in their own hands and the realistic possibility of Man U only getting conference is very pleasing indeed. Rob also in Europa conference league has a nice ring to it 😂😂😂

    • Reply posted by AVG, today at 16:03

      AVG replied:
      Rob = Ronaldo if he stays

  • Comment posted by La mitad mas que Indio, today at 16:12

    Big win for West Ham, and Man United? Good luck in the Conference League. To the Man United supporters? I'm sorry you have to go through the crap you're going through now, but to the board and players? DISGRACE! COMPLETE AND UTTER DISGRACE! West Ham? Do the right thing and put Man United out of their misery.

    • Reply posted by Andrew Mason, today at 16:25

      Andrew Mason replied:
      Calm down dear! It's time for your medication.

  • Comment posted by kalista, today at 16:03

    I hear that the Europa Conference League is a fine tournament.
    If WHU keep this up, Ten Hag is going to find out soon a lot more about it.

    • Reply posted by Highway Star, today at 17:14

      Highway Star replied:
      Agreed. Its the third tier European trophy but some decent teams in it and well worth winning imho.

  • Comment posted by Hammerite, today at 16:19

    Keep it up guys, we can't let Wolves in! COYI

    • Reply posted by Pat Pending, today at 16:36

      Pat Pending replied:
      I really hope you beat man u to 6th spot.

  • Comment posted by COYS 1, today at 16:01

    Gotta love the Hammers...always show up.

  • Comment posted by WESTHAMFOREVER, today at 16:28

    Comfortable win..let's push on for 6th place. COYI!!!!!

  • Comment posted by Sum Yung Gai, today at 16:08

    Can't help feeling this season is a bit something¬hing now. Would be brilliant to beat Manure to 6th spot but can't see us beating City. Transfer market most significant thing for HAMMERS now. Philips from Leeds, 2 strikers and a new left back pls. We need a new top notch Dean Ashton type striker ie. Good @ everything!

    • Reply posted by mum of margaret, today at 16:15

      mum of margaret replied:
      Infantile jokes spoil your otherwise worthy comments.

  • Comment posted by Northern Light, today at 16:19

    Really pleased that the Hammers have got something to play for going into their next game. Should be a cracker!

    • Reply posted by Highway Star, today at 17:27

      Highway Star replied:
      Yep, here's hoping. It'll be difficult though being City at home and Brighton away.

  • Comment posted by SteveMonkey, today at 16:06

    There's a certain irony in a David Moyes team thumping a 'small' team 4-0 a day after a former David Moyes team were thumped 4-0 by a 'small' team.

  • Comment posted by Pat Pending, today at 16:35

    Well done West Ham. Now go and beat man u to 6th place and send them off to the europa conference. That would make the whole country happy. I can imagine them going to the outer reaches of Europe on a wet Thursday evening.

    • Reply posted by Lol, today at 17:14

      Lol replied:
      We’ll done West Ham, another empty season with no trophy’s.

  • Comment posted by Ronin, today at 16:08

    I honestly don't think we will see Norwich in prem next year. I think they have peaked, I expect them to fall away down the pyramid from now on.

    • Reply posted by Pagey, today at 16:33

      Pagey replied:
      That's what's great about being an NCFC supporter...always something to play for promotions and relegations year after year. We love it ! None of this mid table boredom.

  • Comment posted by Highway Star, today at 17:00

    Well done West Ham. COYI

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City35275386216586
2Liverpool35258287236483
3Chelsea351910670313967
4Arsenal352131156421466
5Tottenham351951160402062
6Man Utd371610115756158
7West Ham361671357461155
8Wolves35155153534150
9Brighton361114113842-447
10Crystal Palace351014114642444
11Aston Villa34134174747043
12Brentford36127174452-843
13Newcastle361110154058-1843
14Leicester34119144956