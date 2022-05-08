Match ends, Reading Women 0, Manchester City Women 4.
Manchester City secured the third and final Champions League spot in the Women's Super League with a convincing win over Reading at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.
Lauren Hemp broke the deadlock before Khadija Shaw put them in full control before half-time.
Ellen White and an Alex Greenwood penalty made sure late on.
Attention will now switch to Sunday's FA Cup final with Chelsea after a 13th consecutive win in all competitions.
Their nearest challengers for third, Manchester United, lost 4-2 at Chelsea after taking the lead, meaning there was a five-point gap between the sides in the end.
City dominated the first period and although Deanne Rose almost caught them on the break moments earlier, they took the lead through Hemp's superb control and finish on 33 minutes.
With half-time looming, Shaw doubled their lead, tapping home Caroline Weir's byline cross under pressure from Natasha Harding.
White added a third with a pinpoint header from Vicky Losada's corner five minutes from time and Greenwood converted a penalty to make it five games in a row with four or more goals scored by City.
Line-ups
Reading Women
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Moloney
- 11Harding
- 14Cooper
- 5Evans
- 2Bryson
- 9EikelandSubstituted forPrimmerat 82'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 27VanhaevermaetSubstituted forTroelsgaardat 74'minutes
- 28WoodhamBooked at 90mins
- 6Rose
- 10Dowie
- 23RoweSubstituted forPeplowat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Peplow
- 21Stewart
- 31Roberts
- 37Primmer
- 41Poulter
- 51Troelsgaard
Man City Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 26Roebuck
- 20Bronze
- 33Kennedy
- 5Greenwood
- 41Blakstad
- 10StanwaySubstituted forAngeldahlat 86'minutes
- 24WalshSubstituted forCoombsat 79'minutes
- 19WeirSubstituted forLosadaat 75'minutes
- 9KellySubstituted forRasoat 74'minutes
- 21ShawSubstituted forWhiteat 79'minutes
- 15Hemp
Substitutes
- 7Coombs
- 12Angeldahl
- 13Raso
- 17Losada
- 18White
- 30Mace
- 34Benameur
- 35Keating
- Referee:
- Elizabeth Simms
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home25%
- Away75%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away25
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away11
- Corners
- Home2
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Reading Women 0, Manchester City Women 4.
Post update
Lucy Bronze (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Tia Primmer (Reading Women).
Booking
Tia Primmer (Reading Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Filippa Angeldahl (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Tia Primmer (Reading Women).
Post update
Goal! Reading Women 0, Manchester City Women 4. Alex Greenwood (Manchester City Women) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Booking
Lily Woodham (Reading Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Penalty Manchester City Women. Hayley Raso draws a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Penalty conceded by Lily Woodham (Reading Women) after a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Foul by Hayley Raso (Manchester City Women).
Post update
Deanna Cooper (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City Women. Filippa Angeldahl replaces Georgia Stanway.
Goal!
Goal! Reading Women 0, Manchester City Women 3. Ellen White (Manchester City Women) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Vicky Losada with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Faye Bryson.
Post update
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Faye Bryson.
Post update
Attempt saved. Ellen White (Manchester City Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alex Greenwood.
Post update
Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Sanne Troelsgaard (Reading Women).
