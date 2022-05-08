Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Lauren Hemp gave City the lead in the first half

Manchester City secured the third and final Champions League spot in the Women's Super League with a convincing win over Reading at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Lauren Hemp broke the deadlock before Khadija Shaw put them in full control before half-time.

Ellen White and an Alex Greenwood penalty made sure late on.

Attention will now switch to Sunday's FA Cup final with Chelsea after a 13th consecutive win in all competitions.

Their nearest challengers for third, Manchester United, lost 4-2 at Chelsea after taking the lead, meaning there was a five-point gap between the sides in the end.

City dominated the first period and although Deanne Rose almost caught them on the break moments earlier, they took the lead through Hemp's superb control and finish on 33 minutes.

With half-time looming, Shaw doubled their lead, tapping home Caroline Weir's byline cross under pressure from Natasha Harding.

White added a third with a pinpoint header from Vicky Losada's corner five minutes from time and Greenwood converted a penalty to make it five games in a row with four or more goals scored by City.