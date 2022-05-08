Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Reading WomenReading Women0Man City WomenManchester City Women4

Reading 0-4 Man City: Away side secure Champions League football

Lauren Hemp
Lauren Hemp gave City the lead in the first half

Manchester City secured the third and final Champions League spot in the Women's Super League with a convincing win over Reading at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Lauren Hemp broke the deadlock before Khadija Shaw put them in full control before half-time.

Ellen White and an Alex Greenwood penalty made sure late on.

Attention will now switch to Sunday's FA Cup final with Chelsea after a 13th consecutive win in all competitions.

Their nearest challengers for third, Manchester United, lost 4-2 at Chelsea after taking the lead, meaning there was a five-point gap between the sides in the end.

City dominated the first period and although Deanne Rose almost caught them on the break moments earlier, they took the lead through Hemp's superb control and finish on 33 minutes.

With half-time looming, Shaw doubled their lead, tapping home Caroline Weir's byline cross under pressure from Natasha Harding.

White added a third with a pinpoint header from Vicky Losada's corner five minutes from time and Greenwood converted a penalty to make it five games in a row with four or more goals scored by City.

Line-ups

Reading Women

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Moloney
  • 11Harding
  • 14Cooper
  • 5Evans
  • 2Bryson
  • 9EikelandSubstituted forPrimmerat 82'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 27VanhaevermaetSubstituted forTroelsgaardat 74'minutes
  • 28WoodhamBooked at 90mins
  • 6Rose
  • 10Dowie
  • 23RoweSubstituted forPeplowat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Peplow
  • 21Stewart
  • 31Roberts
  • 37Primmer
  • 41Poulter
  • 51Troelsgaard

Man City Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 26Roebuck
  • 20Bronze
  • 33Kennedy
  • 5Greenwood
  • 41Blakstad
  • 10StanwaySubstituted forAngeldahlat 86'minutes
  • 24WalshSubstituted forCoombsat 79'minutes
  • 19WeirSubstituted forLosadaat 75'minutes
  • 9KellySubstituted forRasoat 74'minutes
  • 21ShawSubstituted forWhiteat 79'minutes
  • 15Hemp

Substitutes

  • 7Coombs
  • 12Angeldahl
  • 13Raso
  • 17Losada
  • 18White
  • 30Mace
  • 34Benameur
  • 35Keating
Referee:
Elizabeth Simms

Match Stats

Home TeamReading WomenAway TeamMan City Women
Possession
Home25%
Away75%
Shots
Home6
Away25
Shots on Target
Home0
Away11
Corners
Home2
Away4
Fouls
Home9
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Reading Women 0, Manchester City Women 4.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Reading Women 0, Manchester City Women 4.

  3. Post update

    Lucy Bronze (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Tia Primmer (Reading Women).

  5. Booking

    Tia Primmer (Reading Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Post update

    Filippa Angeldahl (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Tia Primmer (Reading Women).

  8. Post update

    Goal! Reading Women 0, Manchester City Women 4. Alex Greenwood (Manchester City Women) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  9. Booking

    Lily Woodham (Reading Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  10. Post update

    Penalty Manchester City Women. Hayley Raso draws a foul in the penalty area.

  11. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Lily Woodham (Reading Women) after a foul in the penalty area.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Hayley Raso (Manchester City Women).

  13. Post update

    Deanna Cooper (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester City Women. Filippa Angeldahl replaces Georgia Stanway.

  15. Goal!

    Goal! Reading Women 0, Manchester City Women 3. Ellen White (Manchester City Women) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Vicky Losada with a cross following a corner.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Faye Bryson.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Faye Bryson.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ellen White (Manchester City Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alex Greenwood.

  19. Post update

    Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Sanne Troelsgaard (Reading Women).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women22182262115156
2Arsenal Women22174165105555
3Man City Women22152560223847
4Man Utd Women22126445222342
5Tottenham Women229582423132
6West Ham Women227692333-1027
7Brighton Women2282122438-1426
8Reading Women2274112140-1925
9Aston Villa Women2263131340-2721
10Everton Women2255121841-2320
11Leicester City Women2241171453-3913
12B'ham City Women2232171551-3611
View full The FA Women's Super League table

