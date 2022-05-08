Match ends, West Ham United Women 0, Arsenal Women 2.
Arsenal missed out on the Women' Super League title despite triumphing over West Ham on the season's final day.
Chelsea's 4-2 home win over Manchester United saw them crowned champions, finishing a point above the Gunners.
Goals from Stina Blackstenius and Steph Catley handed them the win, but the title was out of their hands.
Arsenal led in the race for the title going into half-time but Chelsea's second-half comeback quashed their hopes.
Line-ups
West Ham Women
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Arnold
- 22Fisk
- 5Flaherty
- 23CissokoSubstituted forGarrardat 85'minutes
- 12LonghurstSubstituted forJoelat 84'minutes
- 14Hasegawa
- 13Yallop
- 32BrynjarsdóttirBooked at 54minsSubstituted forHousseinat 85'minutes
- 2WyneSubstituted forSvitkováat 65'minutes
- 19Leon
- 9WalkerSubstituted forFilisat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Stringer
- 10Svitková
- 17Filis
- 20Joel
- 24Cairns
- 25Garrard
- 26Moore
- 33Houssein
Arsenal Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Zinsberger
- 16MaritzBooked at 6mins
- 6Williamson
- 3Wubben-Moy
- 7Catley
- 13Wälti
- 10Little
- 9MeadSubstituted forParrisat 82'minutes
- 11MiedemaSubstituted forMaanumat 90'minutes
- 15McCabe
- 19FoordSubstituted forBlacksteniusat 59'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Beattie
- 12Maanum
- 14Parris
- 18Williams
- 20Boye
- 23Iwabuchi
- 25Blackstenius
- 26Wienroither
- 28Cull
- Referee:
- Emily Heaslip
- Attendance:
- 2,585
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home36%
- Away64%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away20
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away7
- Corners
- Home3
- Away12
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, West Ham United Women 0, Arsenal Women 2.
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Grace Garrard.
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Gilly Flaherty.
Attempt blocked. Nikita Parris (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lotte Wubben-Moy.
Nikita Parris (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Katerina Svitková (West Ham United Women).
Substitution, Arsenal Women. Frida Maanum replaces Vivianne Miedema.
Attempt missed. Yui Hasegawa (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Halle Houssein.
Substitution, West Ham United Women. Halle Houssein replaces Dagny Brynjarsdóttir.
Substitution, West Ham United Women. Grace Garrard replaces Hawa Cissoko.
Substitution, West Ham United Women. Lois Kathleen Joel replaces Kate Longhurst.
Substitution, West Ham United Women. Melisa Filis replaces Claudia Walker.
Substitution, Arsenal Women. Nikita Parris replaces Beth Mead.
Leah Williamson (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Adriana Leon (West Ham United Women).
Offside, Arsenal Women. Lotte Wubben-Moy tries a through ball, but Kim Little is caught offside.
Offside, Arsenal Women. Vivianne Miedema tries a through ball, but Beth Mead is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Gilly Flaherty (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Tameka Yallop with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
Gilly Flaherty (West Ham United Women) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Adriana Leon with a cross following a set piece situation.