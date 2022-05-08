Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
West Ham WomenWest Ham United Women0Arsenal WomenArsenal Women2

Women's Super League: Arsenal miss out on WSL title

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Arsenal players celebrate scoring against West Ham

Arsenal missed out on the Women' Super League title despite triumphing over West Ham on the season's final day.

Chelsea's 4-2 home win over Manchester United saw them crowned champions, finishing a point above the Gunners.

Goals from Stina Blackstenius and Steph Catley handed them the win, but the title was out of their hands.

Arsenal led in the race for the title going into half-time but Chelsea's second-half comeback quashed their hopes.

More to follow

Line-ups

West Ham Women

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Arnold
  • 22Fisk
  • 5Flaherty
  • 23CissokoSubstituted forGarrardat 85'minutes
  • 12LonghurstSubstituted forJoelat 84'minutes
  • 14Hasegawa
  • 13Yallop
  • 32BrynjarsdóttirBooked at 54minsSubstituted forHousseinat 85'minutes
  • 2WyneSubstituted forSvitkováat 65'minutes
  • 19Leon
  • 9WalkerSubstituted forFilisat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Stringer
  • 10Svitková
  • 17Filis
  • 20Joel
  • 24Cairns
  • 25Garrard
  • 26Moore
  • 33Houssein

Arsenal Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Zinsberger
  • 16MaritzBooked at 6mins
  • 6Williamson
  • 3Wubben-Moy
  • 7Catley
  • 13Wälti
  • 10Little
  • 9MeadSubstituted forParrisat 82'minutes
  • 11MiedemaSubstituted forMaanumat 90'minutes
  • 15McCabe
  • 19FoordSubstituted forBlacksteniusat 59'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Beattie
  • 12Maanum
  • 14Parris
  • 18Williams
  • 20Boye
  • 23Iwabuchi
  • 25Blackstenius
  • 26Wienroither
  • 28Cull
Referee:
Emily Heaslip
Attendance:
2,585

Match Stats

Home TeamWest Ham WomenAway TeamArsenal Women
Possession
Home36%
Away64%
Shots
Home5
Away20
Shots on Target
Home0
Away7
Corners
Home3
Away12
Fouls
Home10
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, West Ham United Women 0, Arsenal Women 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, West Ham United Women 0, Arsenal Women 2.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Grace Garrard.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Gilly Flaherty.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Nikita Parris (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lotte Wubben-Moy.

  6. Post update

    Nikita Parris (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Katerina Svitková (West Ham United Women).

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Arsenal Women. Frida Maanum replaces Vivianne Miedema.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Yui Hasegawa (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Halle Houssein.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, West Ham United Women. Halle Houssein replaces Dagny Brynjarsdóttir.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, West Ham United Women. Grace Garrard replaces Hawa Cissoko.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, West Ham United Women. Lois Kathleen Joel replaces Kate Longhurst.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, West Ham United Women. Melisa Filis replaces Claudia Walker.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Arsenal Women. Nikita Parris replaces Beth Mead.

  15. Post update

    Leah Williamson (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Adriana Leon (West Ham United Women).

  17. Post update

    Offside, Arsenal Women. Lotte Wubben-Moy tries a through ball, but Kim Little is caught offside.

  18. Post update

    Offside, Arsenal Women. Vivianne Miedema tries a through ball, but Beth Mead is caught offside.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Gilly Flaherty (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Tameka Yallop with a headed pass following a set piece situation.

  20. Post update

    Gilly Flaherty (West Ham United Women) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Adriana Leon with a cross following a set piece situation.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women22182262115156
2Arsenal Women22174165105555
3Man City Women22152560223847
4Man Utd Women22126445222342
5Tottenham Women229582423132
6West Ham Women227692333-1027
7Brighton Women2282122438-1426
8Reading Women2274112140-1925
9Aston Villa Women2263131340-2721
10Everton Women2255121841-2320
11Leicester City Women2241171453-3913
12B'ham City Women2232171551-3611
View full The FA Women's Super League table

