Arsenal missed out on the Women' Super League title despite triumphing over West Ham on the season's final day.

Chelsea's 4-2 home win over Manchester United saw them crowned champions, finishing a point above the Gunners.

Goals from Stina Blackstenius and Steph Catley handed them the win, but the title was out of their hands.

Arsenal led in the race for the title going into half-time but Chelsea's second-half comeback quashed their hopes.

