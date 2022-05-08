Close menu
Chelsea WomenChelsea Women4Man Utd WomenManchester United Women2

Chelsea 4-2 Man Utd: Chelsea win historic third successive WSL title

By Emma SandersBBC Sport at Kingsmeadow

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Guro Reiten celebrates
Chelsea scored two goals in five minutes in the second half to take the lead and complete the comeback

Chelsea won a historic third successive Women's Super League title in dramatic fashion on the final day of the season with victory over Manchester United.

Sam Kerr scored two stunning volleys in the second half as Chelsea came from behind in a six-goal thriller.

The Blues, who win the league by a point over second-placed Arsenal, knew victory would give them the title.

Manchester United led 2-1 at half-time before Kerr's double and a Guro Reiten strike at Kingsmeadow.

It is the first time in WSL history that a side has won the title in three successive seasons and Emma Hayes' side can make it a domestic double with victory over Manchester City in next Sunday's FA Cup final at Wembley.

Defeat means Manchester United, who finish the season in fourth place, miss out on qualification for next year's Champions League - though they also needed Manchester City to lose to Reading.

Fans were on their feet at full-time and sang "Champions of England, we know who we are" on a magical day at Kingsmeadow which concludes one of the most thrilling WSL seasons since its introduction.

Line-ups

Chelsea Women

Formation 3-4-3

  • 30Berger
  • 7Carter
  • 4Bright
  • 16Eriksson
  • 21CharlesSubstituted forNouwenat 59'minutes
  • 22Cuthbert
  • 5IngleSubstituted forEnglandat 45'minutes
  • 25AnderssonSubstituted forJiat 45'minutes
  • 23HarderSubstituted forFlemingat 77'minutesBooked at 80mins
  • 20KerrSubstituted forSpenceat 90+3'minutes
  • 11Reiten

Substitutes

  • 1Musovic
  • 3Nouwen
  • 9England
  • 10Ji
  • 17Fleming
  • 18Mjelde
  • 19James
  • 24Spence
  • 27Abdullina

Man Utd Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 27Earps
  • 17Batlle
  • 12LaddBooked at 11mins
  • 3Thorisdóttir
  • 6Blundell
  • 14GroenenSubstituted forBruunat 81'minutes
  • 10Zelem
  • 9ThomasSubstituted forRisaat 76'minutes
  • 7Toone
  • 11GaltonSubstituted forHansonat 65'minutes
  • 23Russo

Substitutes

  • 2Harris
  • 4Moore
  • 8Risa
  • 13Fuso
  • 15Caldwell
  • 16Bruun
  • 18Hanson
  • 20Smith
  • 32Baggaley
Referee:
Abigail Byrne
Attendance:
4,378

Match Stats

Home TeamChelsea WomenAway TeamMan Utd Women
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home17
Away10
Shots on Target
Home4
Away5
Corners
Home8
Away5
Fouls
Home9
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Chelsea Women 4, Manchester United Women 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Chelsea Women 4, Manchester United Women 2.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Chelsea Women. Drew Spence replaces Sam Kerr.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Vilde Risa.

  5. Post update

    Vilde Risa (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Bethany England (Chelsea Women).

  7. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Maria Thorisdóttir.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Signe Bruun (Manchester United Women) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Kirsty Hanson.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ji So-Yun (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Guro Reiten with a cross.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Maria Thorisdóttir.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Sam Kerr (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester United Women. Signe Bruun replaces Jackie Groenen.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Magdalena Eriksson.

  14. Booking

    Jessie Fleming (Chelsea Women) is shown the yellow card.

  15. Post update

    Jackie Groenen (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Women).

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ji So-Yun (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Guro Reiten following a set piece situation.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Hannah Blundell (Manchester United Women).

  20. Post update

    Sam Kerr (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women22182262115156
2Arsenal Women22174165105555
3Man City Women22152560223847
4Man Utd Women22126445222342
5Tottenham Women229582423132
6West Ham Women227692333-1027
7Brighton Women2282122438-1426
8Reading Women2274112140-1925
9Aston Villa Women2263131340-2721
10Everton Women2255121841-2320
11Leicester City Women2241171453-3913
12B'ham City Women2232171551-3611
View full The FA Women's Super League table

