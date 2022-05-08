Match ends, Chelsea Women 4, Manchester United Women 2.
Chelsea won a historic third successive Women's Super League title in dramatic fashion on the final day of the season with victory over Manchester United.
Sam Kerr scored two stunning volleys in the second half as Chelsea came from behind in a six-goal thriller.
The Blues, who win the league by a point over second-placed Arsenal, knew victory would give them the title.
Manchester United led 2-1 at half-time before Kerr's double and a Guro Reiten strike at Kingsmeadow.
It is the first time in WSL history that a side has won the title in three successive seasons and Emma Hayes' side can make it a domestic double with victory over Manchester City in next Sunday's FA Cup final at Wembley.
Defeat means Manchester United, who finish the season in fourth place, miss out on qualification for next year's Champions League - though they also needed Manchester City to lose to Reading.
Fans were on their feet at full-time and sang "Champions of England, we know who we are" on a magical day at Kingsmeadow which concludes one of the most thrilling WSL seasons since its introduction.
More to follow.
Line-ups
Chelsea Women
Formation 3-4-3
- 30Berger
- 7Carter
- 4Bright
- 16Eriksson
- 21CharlesSubstituted forNouwenat 59'minutes
- 22Cuthbert
- 5IngleSubstituted forEnglandat 45'minutes
- 25AnderssonSubstituted forJiat 45'minutes
- 23HarderSubstituted forFlemingat 77'minutesBooked at 80mins
- 20KerrSubstituted forSpenceat 90+3'minutes
- 11Reiten
Substitutes
- 1Musovic
- 3Nouwen
- 9England
- 10Ji
- 17Fleming
- 18Mjelde
- 19James
- 24Spence
- 27Abdullina
Man Utd Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 27Earps
- 17Batlle
- 12LaddBooked at 11mins
- 3Thorisdóttir
- 6Blundell
- 14GroenenSubstituted forBruunat 81'minutes
- 10Zelem
- 9ThomasSubstituted forRisaat 76'minutes
- 7Toone
- 11GaltonSubstituted forHansonat 65'minutes
- 23Russo
Substitutes
- 2Harris
- 4Moore
- 8Risa
- 13Fuso
- 15Caldwell
- 16Bruun
- 18Hanson
- 20Smith
- 32Baggaley
- Referee:
- Abigail Byrne
- Attendance:
- 4,378
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home8
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Chelsea Women 4, Manchester United Women 2.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea Women. Drew Spence replaces Sam Kerr.
Post update
Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Vilde Risa.
Post update
Vilde Risa (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Bethany England (Chelsea Women).
Post update
Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Maria Thorisdóttir.
Post update
Attempt missed. Signe Bruun (Manchester United Women) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Kirsty Hanson.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ji So-Yun (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Guro Reiten with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Maria Thorisdóttir.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Sam Kerr (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United Women. Signe Bruun replaces Jackie Groenen.
Post update
Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Magdalena Eriksson.
Booking
Jessie Fleming (Chelsea Women) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Jackie Groenen (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Women).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ji So-Yun (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt missed. Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Guro Reiten following a set piece situation.
Post update
Foul by Hannah Blundell (Manchester United Women).
Post update
Sam Kerr (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.