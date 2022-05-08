Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Chelsea scored two goals in five minutes in the second half to take the lead and complete the comeback

Chelsea won a historic third successive Women's Super League title in dramatic fashion on the final day of the season with victory over Manchester United.

Sam Kerr scored two stunning volleys in the second half as Chelsea came from behind in a six-goal thriller.

The Blues, who win the league by a point over second-placed Arsenal, knew victory would give them the title.

Manchester United led 2-1 at half-time before Kerr's double and a Guro Reiten strike at Kingsmeadow.

It is the first time in WSL history that a side has won the title in three successive seasons and Emma Hayes' side can make it a domestic double with victory over Manchester City in next Sunday's FA Cup final at Wembley.

Defeat means Manchester United, who finish the season in fourth place, miss out on qualification for next year's Champions League - though they also needed Manchester City to lose to Reading.

Fans were on their feet at full-time and sang "Champions of England, we know who we are" on a magical day at Kingsmeadow which concludes one of the most thrilling WSL seasons since its introduction.

