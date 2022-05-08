Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Tottenham WomenTottenham Hotspur Women1Leicester City WomenLeicester City Women0

Women's Super League: Ashleigh Neville header sees Tottenham Hotspur beat Leicester

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Ashleigh Neville celebrates scoring for Spurs
Ashleigh Neville scored the match winner for Spurs

Ashleigh Neville scored the game's only goal as Tottenham beat Leicester at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The 29-year-old defender leaped highest in the box to nod past Demi Lambourne in the second half.

The result means Tottenham finish the Women's Super League season in fifth place, though 10 points adrift of the top four.

Leicester finish their first season in the top flight two points clear of relegation.

Line-ups

Tottenham Women

Formation 3-4-3

  • 22Spencer
  • 5Bartrip
  • 6Harrop
  • 3Zadorsky
  • 29Neville
  • 24Summanen
  • 21ClemaronSubstituted forGreenat 63'minutes
  • 13AleBooked at 84mins
  • 7Naz
  • 10WilliamsBooked at 80mins
  • 23AyaneSubstituted forAddisonat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Korpela
  • 4Green
  • 8Cho
  • 9Tang
  • 14Addison
  • 44Lane

Leicester City Women

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Lambourne
  • 14de Graaf
  • 15Howard
  • 22Plumptre
  • 23PurfieldSubstituted forBottat 63'minutes
  • 12GoodwinBooked at 58minsSubstituted forFlintat 64'minutes
  • 27O'BrienSubstituted forBailey-Gayleat 86'minutes
  • 3TierneyBooked at 86mins
  • 5McManus
  • 8PikeSubstituted forBarkerat 85'minutes
  • 16GregorySubstituted forBakerat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Bott
  • 6Brougham
  • 7Flint
  • 10Devlin
  • 17Bailey-Gayle
  • 18Barker
  • 24Boddy
  • 32Baker
  • 48Harris
Referee:
Kirsty Dowle

Match Stats

Home TeamTottenham WomenAway TeamLeicester City Women
Possession
Home66%
Away34%
Shots
Home18
Away11
Shots on Target
Home6
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away1
Fouls
Home12
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur Women 1, Leicester City Women 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur Women 1, Leicester City Women 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Josie Green (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jessica Naz (Tottenham Hotspur Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  5. Post update

    Ashleigh Neville (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Catherine Bott (Leicester City Women).

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Natasha Flint (Leicester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Abbie McManus following a set piece situation.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Ashleigh Neville (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

  9. Post update

    Sophie Howard (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Molly Bartrip (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Natasha Flint (Leicester City Women).

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ashleigh Neville (Tottenham Hotspur Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Asmita Ale.

  13. Booking

    Sam Tierney (Leicester City Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  14. Post update

    Eveliina Summanen (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Sam Tierney (Leicester City Women).

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Leicester City Women. Paige Bailey-Gayle replaces Shannon O'Brien.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Leicester City Women. Sophie Barker replaces Molly Pike.

  18. Booking

    Asmita Ale (Tottenham Hotspur Women) is shown the yellow card.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Angela Addison (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

  20. Post update

    Sophie Howard (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women22182262115156
2Arsenal Women22174165105555
3Man City Women22152560223847
4Man Utd Women22126445222342
5Tottenham Women229582423132
6West Ham Women227692333-1027
7Brighton Women2282122438-1426
8Reading Women2274112140-1925
9Aston Villa Women2263131340-2721
10Everton Women2255121841-2320
11Leicester City Women2241171453-3913
12B'ham City Women2232171551-3611
View full The FA Women's Super League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport