Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur Women 1, Leicester City Women 0.
Ashleigh Neville scored the game's only goal as Tottenham beat Leicester at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
The 29-year-old defender leaped highest in the box to nod past Demi Lambourne in the second half.
The result means Tottenham finish the Women's Super League season in fifth place, though 10 points adrift of the top four.
Leicester finish their first season in the top flight two points clear of relegation.
Line-ups
Tottenham Women
Formation 3-4-3
- 22Spencer
- 5Bartrip
- 6Harrop
- 3Zadorsky
- 29Neville
- 24Summanen
- 21ClemaronSubstituted forGreenat 63'minutes
- 13AleBooked at 84mins
- 7Naz
- 10WilliamsBooked at 80mins
- 23AyaneSubstituted forAddisonat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Korpela
- 4Green
- 8Cho
- 9Tang
- 14Addison
- 44Lane
Leicester City Women
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Lambourne
- 14de Graaf
- 15Howard
- 22Plumptre
- 23PurfieldSubstituted forBottat 63'minutes
- 12GoodwinBooked at 58minsSubstituted forFlintat 64'minutes
- 27O'BrienSubstituted forBailey-Gayleat 86'minutes
- 3TierneyBooked at 86mins
- 5McManus
- 8PikeSubstituted forBarkerat 85'minutes
- 16GregorySubstituted forBakerat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Bott
- 6Brougham
- 7Flint
- 10Devlin
- 17Bailey-Gayle
- 18Barker
- 24Boddy
- 32Baker
- 48Harris
- Referee:
- Kirsty Dowle
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home66%
- Away34%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away6
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur Women 1, Leicester City Women 0.
Post update
Attempt missed. Josie Green (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jessica Naz (Tottenham Hotspur Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Ashleigh Neville (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Catherine Bott (Leicester City Women).
Post update
Attempt missed. Natasha Flint (Leicester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Abbie McManus following a set piece situation.
Post update
Foul by Ashleigh Neville (Tottenham Hotspur Women).
Post update
Sophie Howard (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Molly Bartrip (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Natasha Flint (Leicester City Women).
Post update
Attempt saved. Ashleigh Neville (Tottenham Hotspur Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Asmita Ale.
Booking
Sam Tierney (Leicester City Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Eveliina Summanen (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Sam Tierney (Leicester City Women).
Substitution
Substitution, Leicester City Women. Paige Bailey-Gayle replaces Shannon O'Brien.
Substitution
Substitution, Leicester City Women. Sophie Barker replaces Molly Pike.
Booking
Asmita Ale (Tottenham Hotspur Women) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Angela Addison (Tottenham Hotspur Women).
Post update
Sophie Howard (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.