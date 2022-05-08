Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Ashleigh Neville scored the match winner for Spurs

Ashleigh Neville scored the game's only goal as Tottenham beat Leicester at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The 29-year-old defender leaped highest in the box to nod past Demi Lambourne in the second half.

The result means Tottenham finish the Women's Super League season in fifth place, though 10 points adrift of the top four.

Leicester finish their first season in the top flight two points clear of relegation.