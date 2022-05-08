Close menu
League One - 2nd Leg
MK DonsMilton Keynes Dons1WycombeWycombe Wanderers0

Milton Keynes Dons 1-0 Wycombe Wanderers (agg 1-2): Chairboys reach Wembley despite defeat

From the section League One

Gareth Ainsworth celebrates
Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth ran down the touchline to celebrate on the final whistle

Wycombe Wanderers earned themselves a trip to Wembley despite losing at MK Dons in the second leg of their League One play-off semi-final.

Troy Parrott's header gave the home side an ideal start as they looked to overturn a 2-0 first-leg deficit.

Chairboys keeper David Stockdale denied Scott Twine and Theo Corbeanu as the Dons continued to pour forward.

Joe Jacobson's brilliant tackle denied Parrott a second and Wycombe hung on to progress to the final 2-1 on aggregate.

They will face Sunderland or Sheffield Wednesday - who play their second leg on Monday - in the final on 21 May.

The Dons, who finished third in the table to Wycombe's sixth, have now reached the play-offs on five occasions and failed to progress to the final in any of them.

And they will wonder how they came to lose the tie after producing 29 goal attempts, with goalkeeper Jamie Cumming a virtual spectator at the other end for much of the game.

Dons boss Liam Manning made two changes, one of them enforced, with Corbeanu and Hiram Boateng replacing David Kasumu and Josh McEachran, who was sent off in the first leg at Adams Park.

Both were prominent in a first half they totally dominated after Harry Darling's first-minute header clipped the top of the bar, with Corbeanu looking to take on left-back Jacobson at every opportunity.

Stockdale pushed away a near-post effort by the 19-year-old Canadian winger before Josh Scowen gave away two free-kicks just outside the Wycombe box, both of which 20-goal Scott Twine struck just wide.

The Dons were not to be denied, though, and went in front when Boateng's angled ball picked out Parrott, who looped a header over the keeper and into the net.

Troy Parrott scores for MK Dons
Parrott's goal was his 11th of the season for MK Dons since joining them on loan from Tottenham

Stockdale made a great save to push over another Twine dead-ball special before the home side's only anxious moment of the first half, when Garath McCleary's shot struck the hand of Dean Lewington - but the referee waved away penalty appeals.

Corbeanu was denied a second by the keeper's feet and Parrott whizzed a dangerous ball across the face of goal as the Dons ended the half as impressively as they began it.

There was no change in momentum at the start of the second as Jacobson took the ball off Parrott's boot as he shaped to shoot and Corbeanu cut in from the right to force another flying save from Stockdale.

Sam Vokes found himself in a one-on-one with Cumming at the other end, but was crowded out by the Dons keeper and the game continued to flow remorselessly towards the Wycombe goal.

Sub Connor Wickham headed wide from Kaine Kesler Hayden's cross but the Chairboys defence, superbly marshalled by Anthony Stewart, kept their shape, refused to panic and threw bodies in the way when necessary.

And when Stockdale beat away a Parrott shot in the final minute of added time, the 2,000 visiting fans - in a crowd of 13,012 - could begin to celebrate the prospect of a return to Wembley, where their side won promotion to the Championship two years ago.

Wycombe fans
When Wycombe were in the Championship two seasons ago, fans were kept away because of coronavirus
Wycombe celebrate
Wycombe players sprinted to celebrate with their fans on full-time

MK Dons head coach Liam Manning told BBC Three Counties Radio:

"It's a tough one to take. When you look across the two legs, I thought we created more and better chances than them.

"We were outstanding tonight and it just comes down to whether you've got enough quality in and around the box, which we didn't have.

"I couldn't be prouder of the players, the bravery they showed, and for me they deserved more.

"Sometimes you don't get what you deserve and you have to suck it up and come out tougher, harder and better at the other side. It hurts tonight, but let's channel that frustration, that disappointment and emotion and become even better and kick on in the future."

Wycombe captain Joe Jacobson told BBC Three Counties Radio:

"We've put so much into this season. Two years ago people thought it was a fluke (when we reached Wembley) and we didn't deserve it, but we proved everyone wrong.

"Now we want to go to Wembley and prove even more people wrong.

"We didn't play great tonight - we dominated the first game - but they played really well, they were braver on the ball and at times we had to sit in and dig deep.

"We've got a team who can do it, we've done it plenty of times before, everyone is happy to run around, Sam Vokes our centre-forward was at right-back at times. He's happy to run back and that's what you've got to do if you want to play for Wycombe Wanderers."

Man of the match David Stockdale:

"You can't describe a spirit like this

Comments

Join the conversation

76 comments

  • Comment posted by Chairboys 66, today at 21:46

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by MPH, today at 21:45

    Tough Titty, Graham.

  • Comment posted by Halifax71, today at 21:45

    A victory that true football fans can celebrate. 👍

  • Comment posted by keith, today at 21:44

    Come on MK isn’t about time you dropped the dons from your name.
    MK Rovers?

    • Reply posted by MK_Hatter, today at 21:45

      MK_Hatter replied:
      MK Plastics

  • Comment posted by Once upon a time, today at 21:43

    Congratulations, to Wycombe Wanderers, job well done, see you in the final, from an ancient, aged and frail Black Cat.

  • Comment posted by Vincent Vega, today at 21:43

    So proud of Gareth, the team and everyone at WWFC. What a fantastic season it's been - so pleased for the Beast too whose final game of his career will be at Wembley. Come on you Chairboys!

  • Comment posted by Shelley, today at 21:42

    Well done Wycombe at least no probs getting tickets for your fans. 10000 expected at Wembley?

  • Comment posted by Marord, today at 21:39

    Clearly the wrong team has gone through - tonight showed MK are a different level to Wycombe, but in a two-legged cup tie, fluke results can occur. If Wycombe do go up, it will be the most undeserved promotion ever

    • Reply posted by keith, today at 21:43

      keith replied:
      Apart from the last time they went up via the play offs

  • Comment posted by jen, today at 21:38

    happy for Wycombe after being cheated by the EFL in the championship.

    • Reply posted by SF Miller, today at 21:46

      SF Miller replied:
      That’s a bit rich when you consider Wycombe cheat in every game practicing the ‘dark arts’. Officials need to wise up and stamp it out.

  • Comment posted by Sam , today at 21:38

    Unlucky Wimbledon FC, I mean MK Dons. Wait, the Dons, really?! Never mind, well done Wycombe

  • Comment posted by nhspaul, today at 21:37

    We go again next season...

    • Reply posted by Matt , today at 21:47

      Matt replied:
      We as in Franchise your second team or we as in whoever the hell you normally support?

  • Comment posted by Andrew Mason, today at 21:36

    I'm not an MK DONS fan, but this whole franchise FC business really is tiresome now. It's been roughly twenty years. Let's give it a rest now folks.

  • Comment posted by BMK, today at 21:35

    Crikey, looking at the stats it sounds like the Alamo!! Having said that, it all counts for nothing if you can’t put the ball into the back of the net!! So well done Wycombe on getting through to Wembley for the playoff final and good luck in your quest to get back to The Championship!!!!

  • Comment posted by philer, today at 21:34

    Poor crowd. Perhaps that's what comes from playing at six on a Sunday night. Can't have it all ways....at least MK fans can console themselves in the knowledge they won't be completely ripped off by a trip to Wembley

  • Comment posted by Graham, today at 21:34

    Gutted but it has been an amazing season for the Dons which started in turmoil with Russ leaving. To get where we have has been a superb effort, and I have loved this season, it will live in the memory a long time. Anyway bring on the usual -ve comments. Sure you are all circling like the vultures you are.

    • Reply posted by Millmoor, today at 21:37

      Millmoor replied:
      It's been a terrible season for the Dons. They got relegated

  • Comment posted by 007PUFC, today at 21:32

    The tantrums and tears of franchise fans, that makes me happy. 🤣🤣🤣 Well done Wycombe for putting them where they belong, that's a win for the football world. I would tell MK to sit down and shut up in the wake of this, but having been to their stadium they do that already. 😂

    • Reply posted by Matt , today at 21:35

      Matt replied:
      😂
      Every cloud… 😁

  • Comment posted by Thebluesarestayingup, today at 21:31

    On a positive for Franchise, they are starting to get some history and tonight helps that. Wycombe masterclass over the 2 legs. Best team won

    • Reply posted by Graham, today at 21:42

      Graham replied:
      Masterclass at Adams park for sure. Some very good defending today and Stockdale was superb. Good luck for Wembley.

  • Comment posted by ExIFA, today at 21:31

    As a neutral let’s just hope that tomorrow’s match is exciting as this evening’s game. Hard to deny Wycombe their right to be at Wembley given their first leg performance & tonights rearguard performance which was nothing short of awesome along with a lot of luck.

    Over now to the two teams who both believe their past entitles them to greater things & cannot understand why they are in League 1.

    • Reply posted by Marord, today at 21:40

      Marord replied:
      Wycombe's past entitles them to nothing

  • Comment posted by Graham, today at 21:31

    How on earth did we not get the two goals needed after dominating that game. Superb goal keeping by Stockdale, deserved his man of the match. Shocking how the ref missed the hand ball that deflected twines shot in the box, but he was poor all game so no surprise. Superb support by our fans but it wasn't enough to get us over the line.Congratulation Wycombe, good luck at Wembley.

  • Comment posted by keith, today at 21:29

    Come on Sunderland/ Sheffield Wednesday. I rather one of you go up then Wycombe even thou it is easy and cheaper for me as a Pompey fan to get Adams Park.

    • Reply posted by Matt , today at 21:36

      Matt replied:
      Come on Wycombe! F*ck Pompey

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wigan462711882443892
2Rotherham462791070333790
3MK Dons462611978443489
4Sheff Wed462413978502885
5Sunderland4624121079532684
6Wycombe462314975512483
7Plymouth4623111268482080
8Oxford Utd4622101482592376
9Bolton4621101574571773
10Portsmouth4620131368511773
11Ipswich4618161267462170
12Accrington461710196180-1961
13Charlton46178215559-459
14Cambridge461513185674-1858
15Cheltenham461317166680-1456
16Burton461411215167-1653
17Lincoln City461410225563-852
18Shrewsbury461214204751-450
19Morecambe461012245788-3142
20Fleetwood46816226282-2040
21Gillingham46816223569-3440
22Doncaster46108283782-4538
23Wimbledon46619214975-2637
24Crewe4678313783-4629
View full League One table

