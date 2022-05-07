Close menu
League One - 2nd Leg
MK DonsMilton Keynes Dons18:30WycombeWycombe Wanderers
Venue: Stadium mk

Milton Keynes Dons v Wycombe Wanderers

Last updated on .From the section League One

Ryan Tafazolli scores for Wycombe
Wycombe take a 2-0 lead to Stadium MK thanks to goals from Ryan Tafazolli and Sam Vokes

MK Dons head coach Liam Manning believes League One play-off semi-final opponents Wycombe will be feeling the pressure going into the second leg.

The Chairboys won the first leg 2-0 on Thursday thanks to goals from Ryan Tafazolli and Sam Vokes.

But Manning believes they can overturn the deficit on Sunday at Stadium MK.

"We've bounced back numerous times this year, we're resilient, and they've shown that numerous times," he told BBC Three Counties Radio.

"So there's that, and I think it flips the pressure onto Wycombe a little bit.

"They're coming to our place, our pitch and they've got a lead to defend, so to a certain extent, we've got nothing to lose going into the next game."

The Dons won both of the team's meetings, 1-0, in the regular season and Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth is aware they can take nothing for granted.

"We're going to have to be good on Sunday," he told BBC Three Counties Radio.

"We'll have to see who's fit, who's ready to go and take on MK at MK."

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wigan462711882443892
2Rotherham462791070333790
3MK Dons462611978443489
4Sheff Wed462413978502885
5Sunderland4624121079532684
6Wycombe462314975512483
7Plymouth4623111268482080
8Oxford Utd4622101482592376
9Bolton4621101574571773
10Portsmouth4620131368511773
11Ipswich4618161267462170
12Accrington461710196180-1961
13Charlton46178215559-459
14Cambridge461513185674-1858
15Cheltenham461317166680-1456
16Burton461411215167-1653
17Lincoln City461410225563-852
18Shrewsbury461214204751-450
19Morecambe461012245788-3142
20Fleetwood46816226282-2040
21Gillingham46816223569-3440
22Doncaster46108283782-4538
23Wimbledon46619214975-2637
24Crewe4678313783-4629
View full League One table

