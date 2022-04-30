Last updated on .From the section European Football

Trabzonspor are the only team from outside Istanbul to win the Turkish title more than once

Trabzonspor won the Turkish league for the first time in 38 years - leading to wild celebrations.

Fans ran on to the pitch before the end of their 2-2 draw against Antalyaspor and then cleared out so the game could be finished.

They are nine points clear of Fenerbahce - with a better head-to-head record - with three games to go.

It is the Black Sea Storm's seventh title - they won five in a row from 1975-76 and one more in 1983-84.

They are one of only six teams ever to win the Turkish title.

Besiktas earned the trophy last season after Istanbul Basaksehir's historic first title win in 2019-20.