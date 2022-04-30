Last updated on .From the section Football

What fixtures does each of the three teams have left?

Could Everton really be relegated from the Premier League? Will Burnley's late charge save them? Could Leeds United be the ones dropping down into the Championship?

With Norwich City having been relegated and Watford seemingly not far behind, Everton, Leeds United and Burnley are the three teams most in danger of filling the third and final relegation place come the season's end.

Everton are one of six teams to have never been relegated from the Premier League, but face the threat of dropping out of the top tier of English football for the first time since 1951 unless they can make the most of their two games in hand.

They face Chelsea at home on Sunday.

Burnley are the form team of the trio. The Clarets have picked up 10 points from a possible 12 since sacking Sean Dyche as manager and replacing him with caretaker Mike Jackson.

Leeds United ended a 16-year absence from the top flight in 2020 but their concerns over relegation will only have heightened after a 4-0 defeat by Manchester City, adding to their significantly worse goal difference than their rivals.

The run-in Burnley Leeds United Everton Sunday, 1 May: Home v Chelsea Saturday, 7 May: Home v Aston Villa Sunday, 8 May: Away v Arsenal Sunday, 8 May: Away v Leicester City Wednesday, 11 May: Home v Chelsea Wednesday, 11 May: Away v Watford Sunday, 15 May: Away v Tottenham Sunday, 15 May: Home v Brighton Sunday, 15 May: Home v Brentford Thursday, 19 May: Away v Aston Villa Thursday, 19 May: Home v Crystal Palace Sunday, 22 May: Home v Newcastle United Sunday, 22 May: Away v Brentford Sunday, 22 May: Away v Arsenal

