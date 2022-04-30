Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool are just one point behind league leaders Manchester City

Liverpool and Manchester City yielded no ground to each other as they both won on Saturday to continue their march towards the Premier League title.

Liverpool's lunchtime win over Newcastle saw them lead the table, until City thrashed Leeds United in the late kick-off to retake top spot.

Naby Keita's goal was enough to earn Jurgen Klopp's side three points at St James' Park, but City breezed past Leeds with Rodri, Nathan Ake, Gabriel Jesus and Fernandinho all on target.

With just four games remaining there is still little to separate the two clubs as they enter the final stages of the season.

Liverpool will play twice in the last week of the Premier League after the rearranged fixtures were announced.

The Reds will now travel to Southampton on 17 May, three days after their FA Cup final against Chelsea, and will end the league campaign against Wolves at Anfield on 22 May.

City meanwhile face West Ham at London Stadium on 15 May before finishing at home to Aston Villa, also on 22 May.

City's rearranged fixture from April sees them play Wolves away on 11 May, meaning they face three league games in eight days.

Liverpool's match against Southampton was rearranged after they secured their place in the FA Cup final at Wembley on 14 May.

The run-in Liverpool Manchester City Tuesday, 3 May: Champions League semi-final second leg away v Villarreal Wednesday, 4 May: Champions League semi-final second leg away v Real Madrid Saturday, 7 May: Home v Tottenham Sunday, 8 May: Home v Newcastle Tuesday, 10 May: Away v Aston Villa Wednesday, 11 May: Away v Wolves Saturday, 14 May: FA Cup final v Chelsea Sunday, 15 May: Away v West Ham Tuesday, 17 May: Away v Southampton Sunday, 22 May: Home v Aston Villa Sunday, 22 May: Home v Wolves

