German Bundesliga
B DortmundBorussia Dortmund3VfL BochumVfL Bochum 18484

Borussia Dortmund 3-4 VfL Bochum 1848: Hosts lose despite Erling Haaland hat-trick

Erling Haaland
Erling Haaland scored twice from the penalty spot in the first half

Erling Haaland scored a hat-trick but Borussia Dortmund slipped to a dramatic home defeat by Bochum in the Bundesliga.

The hosts were 2-0 down after eight minutes before Haaland netted twice from the spot, then added another with 28 minutes to go.

But Bochum, who had established a lead through Sebastian Polter and Gerrit Holtmann, recovered to win it late on.

Jurgen Locadia levelled before an 85th-minute penalty from Milos Pantovic.

Dortmund stay second with two games remaining, 12 points behind champions Bayern Munich and eight above third-placed Bayer Leverkusen, who have a game in hand.

Haaland's hat-trick takes the 21-year-old forward to 21 goals in 22 Bundesliga matches this season, and 28 goals from 28 games in all competitions.

Line-ups

B Dortmund

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 35Hitz
  • 39WolfSubstituted forCarvalhoat 84'minutes
  • 16Akanji
  • 5Zagadou
  • 13GuerreiroSubstituted forRotheat 84'minutesBooked at 89mins
  • 28WitselSubstituted forPapadopoulosat 87'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 22BellinghamBooked at 24mins
  • 19BrandtBooked at 54minsSubstituted forMoukokoat 87'minutes
  • 11Reus
  • 43Bynoe-GittensSubstituted forPasslackat 63'minutes
  • 9Haaland

Substitutes

  • 14Schulz
  • 18Moukoko
  • 20Carvalho
  • 30Passlack
  • 34Pongracic
  • 36Rothe
  • 38Bürki
  • 47Papadopoulos

VfL Bochum

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Riemann
  • 2Gamboa
  • 4MasovicBooked at 35mins
  • 29Leitsch
  • 11Bockhorn
  • 27Pantovic
  • 8LosillaBooked at 31mins
  • 20RexhbecajSubstituted forLöwenat 84'minutes
  • 17HoltmannSubstituted forAntwi-Adjeiat 68'minutes
  • 40PolterSubstituted forLocadiaat 72'minutes
  • 10AsanoSubstituted forZollerat 72'minutesBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 6Osterhage
  • 7Blum
  • 9Zoller
  • 19Locadia
  • 21Esser
  • 22Antwi-Adjei
  • 23Tesche
  • 24Lampropoulos
  • 38Löwen
Referee:
Robert Hartmann
Attendance:
81,365

Match Stats

Home TeamB DortmundAway TeamVfL Bochum
Possession
Home69%
Away31%
Shots
Home18
Away12
Shots on Target
Home9
Away6
Corners
Home10
Away3
Fouls
Home14
Away18

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Borussia Dortmund 3, VfL Bochum 1848 4.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Borussia Dortmund 3, VfL Bochum 1848 4.

  3. Booking

    Antonios Papadopoulos (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Antonios Papadopoulos (Borussia Dortmund).

  5. Post update

    Christopher Antwi-Adjei (VfL Bochum 1848) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Booking

    Simon Zoller (VfL Bochum 1848) is shown the yellow card.

  7. Post update

    Tom Rothe (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Simon Zoller (VfL Bochum 1848).

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Youssoufa Moukoko (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Tom Rothe.

  10. Post update

    Felix Passlack (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Jürgen Locadia (VfL Bochum 1848).

  12. Booking

    Tom Rothe (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Tom Rothe (Borussia Dortmund).

  14. Post update

    Cristian Gamboa (VfL Bochum 1848) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  15. Post update

    Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Simon Zoller (VfL Bochum 1848).

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Youssoufa Moukoko replaces Julian Brandt.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Antonios Papadopoulos replaces Axel Witsel.

  19. Post update

    Goal! Borussia Dortmund 3, VfL Bochum 1848 4. Milos Pantovic (VfL Bochum 1848) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.

  20. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund) with a hand ball in the penalty area.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 30th April 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich32243593336075
2B Dortmund32203980503063
3B Leverkusen31167872442855
4Freiburg321510756401655
5RB Leipzig31166966333354
6Köln32141085146552
7Union Berlin3214994341251
8Hoffenheim32137125551446
9Mainz32126144642442
10Frankfurt311010114244-240
11VfL Bochum32116153448-1439
12Wolfsburg32115164052-1238
13B Mgladbach31108134558-1338
14Augsburg3298153751-1435
15Hertha Berlin3296173567-3233
16Stuttgart32611153756-1929
17Arminia Bielefeld32512152550-2527
18Fürth3239202677-5118
View full German Bundesliga table

