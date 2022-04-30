Close menu
Women's Champions League - Semi-final - 2nd Leg
VfL Wolfsburg LadiesVfL Wolfsburg Ladies2Barcelona FemeninoBarcelona Femenino0

Women's Champions League: Barcelona beat Wolfsburg on aggregate to reach final

Barca's Marta Torrejon heads a ball
Barcelona reached their second successive Champions League final

Women's Champions League holders Barcelona progressed to this year's final despite defeat in Wolfsburg.

Goals from Jill Roord and Tabea Wassmuth handed the German side a 2-0 win, but Barca won the tie 5-3 on aggregate.

Barca struggled to to cope with Wolfsburg's intensity but could afford to sit back thanks to their first-leg performance in winning 5-1 at Camp Nou.

They will now face either PSG or Lyon in Turin on 21 May.

Spirited Wolfsburg performance not enough but exposes Barca

Wolfburg's performance, with a well-worked gameplan, showed that Barcelona have weaknesses that can be exploited.

Eight days ago, the German side had been continually unpicked by Barca who effortlessly controlled the game in front of a record-breaking crowd of 91,648.

This meeting was different with Wolfsburg's intelligent pressing in the middle keeping Barca at bay throughout the match.

The performance was all the more impressive given Lena Oberdorf, perhaps the hosts' biggest talent, was absent with a knee sprain.

The visitors enjoyed the majority of the early possession, but the best of the first-half chances came for the hosts when Ewa Pajor slipped an excellent pass towards Roord, whose effort was stopped by Sandra Panos in the Spanish goal.

The intensity then increased in the second half as Wolfsburg took the game to Barca.

And it was an approach that worked, creating the chances which led to Wassmuth opening the scoring from distance before Roord made it two with her own outside-the-box effort soon after.

Barca settled down and managed to prevent any further damage but still suffered defeat for the first time this season, a result that will give encouragement to their opponents in the final.

Line-ups

VfL Wolfsburg Ladies

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Schult
  • 2WilmsSubstituted forBremerat 85'minutes
  • 4Hendrich
  • 6Janssen
  • 13RauchBooked at 90mins
  • 32Jónsdóttir
  • 8LattweinBooked at 55mins
  • 10HuthBooked at 62mins
  • 17Pajor
  • 14RoordSubstituted forPoppat 63'minutes
  • 28Waßmuth

Substitutes

  • 7Bremer
  • 9Blässe
  • 11Popp
  • 12Kassen
  • 16Starke
  • 18Smits
  • 22van de Sanden
  • 24Wedemeyer
  • 31Cordes
  • 33Knaak

Barcelona Femenino

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Paños
  • 8Torrejón
  • 2Paredes
  • 4León
  • 16RolföSubstituted forOuahabiat 66'minutes
  • 14BonmatíSubstituted forEngenat 84'minutes
  • 12Guijarro Gutiérrez
  • 11Putellas
  • 7HansenSubstituted forPinaat 84'minutes
  • 10HermosoBooked at 58minsSubstituted forOshoalaat 59'minutes
  • 18CrnogorcevicSubstituted forCaldentey Oliverat 59'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Serrano
  • 6Pina
  • 9Caldentey Oliver
  • 15Ouahabi
  • 17Pereira
  • 20Oshoala
  • 23Engen
  • 24Font
  • 30Muñoz
Referee:
Cheryl Foster

Match Stats

Home TeamVfL Wolfsburg LadiesAway TeamBarcelona Femenino
Possession
Home36%
Away64%
Shots
Home14
Away17
Shots on Target
Home4
Away6
Corners
Home3
Away6
Fouls
Home12
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, VfL Wolfsburg Ladies 2, Barcelona Femenino 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, VfL Wolfsburg Ladies 2, Barcelona Femenino 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Sveindís Jónsdóttir (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ewa Pajor.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Mapi León (Barcelona Femenino) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is blocked.

  5. Booking

    Felicitas Rauch (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Post update

    Alexia Putellas (Barcelona Femenino) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Felicitas Rauch (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies).

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Patri Guijarro (Barcelona Femenino) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  9. Post update

    Mariona Caldentey (Barcelona Femenino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Sveindís Jónsdóttir (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies).

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Svenja Huth (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Felicitas Rauch following a corner.

  12. Post update

    Corner, VfL Wolfsburg Ladies. Conceded by Sandra Paños.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Tabea Waßmuth (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Pauline Bremer.

  14. Post update

    Corner, VfL Wolfsburg Ladies. Conceded by Asisat Oshoala.

  15. Post update

    Corner, VfL Wolfsburg Ladies. Conceded by Sandra Paños.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ewa Pajor (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Sveindís Jónsdóttir.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tabea Waßmuth (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ewa Pajor with a cross.

  18. Post update

    Asisat Oshoala (Barcelona Femenino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Tabea Waßmuth (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies).

  20. Post update

    Foul by Patri Guijarro (Barcelona Femenino).

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1VfL Wolfsburg Ladies63211771011
2Juventus Femminile6321124811
3Chelsea Women6321138511
4Servette Women6006023-230

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Paris Saint-Germain Féminines66002502518
2Real Madrid Femenino6402126612
3Zhytlobud-1 Women6114215-134
4Breidablik Women6015018-181

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona Femenino66002412318
2Arsenal Women6303141319
3TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Ladies63031115-49
4HB Køge Women6006222-200

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lyon Féminines65011921715
2FC Bayern München Ladies64111531213
3Benfica Women6114216-144
4BK Hacken Women6105318-153
View full Women's Champions League tables

