Match ends, VfL Wolfsburg Ladies 2, Barcelona Femenino 0.
Women's Champions League holders Barcelona progressed to this year's final despite defeat in Wolfsburg.
Goals from Jill Roord and Tabea Wassmuth handed the German side a 2-0 win, but Barca won the tie 5-3 on aggregate.
Barca struggled to to cope with Wolfsburg's intensity but could afford to sit back thanks to their first-leg performance in winning 5-1 at Camp Nou.
They will now face either PSG or Lyon in Turin on 21 May.
Spirited Wolfsburg performance not enough but exposes Barca
Wolfburg's performance, with a well-worked gameplan, showed that Barcelona have weaknesses that can be exploited.
Eight days ago, the German side had been continually unpicked by Barca who effortlessly controlled the game in front of a record-breaking crowd of 91,648.
This meeting was different with Wolfsburg's intelligent pressing in the middle keeping Barca at bay throughout the match.
The performance was all the more impressive given Lena Oberdorf, perhaps the hosts' biggest talent, was absent with a knee sprain.
The visitors enjoyed the majority of the early possession, but the best of the first-half chances came for the hosts when Ewa Pajor slipped an excellent pass towards Roord, whose effort was stopped by Sandra Panos in the Spanish goal.
The intensity then increased in the second half as Wolfsburg took the game to Barca.
And it was an approach that worked, creating the chances which led to Wassmuth opening the scoring from distance before Roord made it two with her own outside-the-box effort soon after.
Barca settled down and managed to prevent any further damage but still suffered defeat for the first time this season, a result that will give encouragement to their opponents in the final.
Line-ups
VfL Wolfsburg Ladies
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Schult
- 2WilmsSubstituted forBremerat 85'minutes
- 4Hendrich
- 6Janssen
- 13RauchBooked at 90mins
- 32Jónsdóttir
- 8LattweinBooked at 55mins
- 10HuthBooked at 62mins
- 17Pajor
- 14RoordSubstituted forPoppat 63'minutes
- 28Waßmuth
Substitutes
- 7Bremer
- 9Blässe
- 11Popp
- 12Kassen
- 16Starke
- 18Smits
- 22van de Sanden
- 24Wedemeyer
- 31Cordes
- 33Knaak
Barcelona Femenino
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Paños
- 8Torrejón
- 2Paredes
- 4León
- 16RolföSubstituted forOuahabiat 66'minutes
- 14BonmatíSubstituted forEngenat 84'minutes
- 12Guijarro Gutiérrez
- 11Putellas
- 7HansenSubstituted forPinaat 84'minutes
- 10HermosoBooked at 58minsSubstituted forOshoalaat 59'minutes
- 18CrnogorcevicSubstituted forCaldentey Oliverat 59'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Serrano
- 6Pina
- 9Caldentey Oliver
- 15Ouahabi
- 17Pereira
- 20Oshoala
- 23Engen
- 24Font
- 30Muñoz
- Referee:
- Cheryl Foster
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home36%
- Away64%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away6
- Corners
- Home3
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, VfL Wolfsburg Ladies 2, Barcelona Femenino 0.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Sveindís Jónsdóttir (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ewa Pajor.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Mapi León (Barcelona Femenino) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is blocked.
Booking
Felicitas Rauch (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Alexia Putellas (Barcelona Femenino) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Felicitas Rauch (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies).
Post update
Attempt saved. Patri Guijarro (Barcelona Femenino) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Post update
Mariona Caldentey (Barcelona Femenino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Sveindís Jónsdóttir (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies).
Post update
Attempt missed. Svenja Huth (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Felicitas Rauch following a corner.
Post update
Corner, VfL Wolfsburg Ladies. Conceded by Sandra Paños.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Tabea Waßmuth (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Pauline Bremer.
Post update
Corner, VfL Wolfsburg Ladies. Conceded by Asisat Oshoala.
Post update
Corner, VfL Wolfsburg Ladies. Conceded by Sandra Paños.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ewa Pajor (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Sveindís Jónsdóttir.
Post update
Attempt missed. Tabea Waßmuth (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ewa Pajor with a cross.
Post update
Asisat Oshoala (Barcelona Femenino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Tabea Waßmuth (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies).
Post update
Foul by Patri Guijarro (Barcelona Femenino).