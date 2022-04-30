Close menu
Women's Champions League - Semi-final - 2nd Leg
VfL Wolfsburg LadiesVfL Wolfsburg Ladies2Barcelona FemeninoBarcelona Femenino0

VfL Wolfsburg Ladies v Barcelona Femenino

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

  • Follow our live coverage here

Line-ups

VfL Wolfsburg Ladies

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Schult
  • 2Wilms
  • 4Hendrich
  • 6Janssen
  • 13Rauch
  • 32Jónsdóttir
  • 8LattweinBooked at 55mins
  • 10HuthBooked at 62mins
  • 17Pajor
  • 14RoordSubstituted forPoppat 63'minutes
  • 28Waßmuth

Substitutes

  • 7Bremer
  • 9Blässe
  • 11Popp
  • 12Kassen
  • 16Starke
  • 18Smits
  • 22van de Sanden
  • 24Wedemeyer
  • 31Cordes
  • 33Knaak

Barcelona Femenino

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Paños
  • 8Torrejón
  • 2Paredes
  • 4León
  • 16RolföSubstituted forOuahabiat 66'minutes
  • 14Bonmatí
  • 12Guijarro Gutiérrez
  • 11Putellas
  • 7Hansen
  • 10HermosoBooked at 58minsSubstituted forOshoalaat 59'minutes
  • 18CrnogorcevicSubstituted forCaldentey Oliverat 59'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Serrano
  • 6Pina
  • 9Caldentey Oliver
  • 15Ouahabi
  • 17Pereira
  • 20Oshoala
  • 23Engen
  • 24Font
  • 30Muñoz
Referee:
Cheryl Foster

Match Stats

Home TeamVfL Wolfsburg LadiesAway TeamBarcelona Femenino
Possession
Home33%
Away67%
Shots
Home7
Away13
Shots on Target
Home4
Away5
Corners
Home0
Away5
Fouls
Home7
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt saved. Mariona Caldentey (Barcelona Femenino) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Asisat Oshoala.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona Femenino. Conceded by Kathrin Hendrich.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Mariona Caldentey (Barcelona Femenino) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alexia Putellas.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Barcelona Femenino. Leila Ouahabi replaces Fridolina Rolfö.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Fridolina Rolfö (Barcelona Femenino).

  6. Post update

    Sveindís Jónsdóttir (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Asisat Oshoala (Barcelona Femenino).

  8. Post update

    Lynn Wilms (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Marta Torrejón (Barcelona Femenino) header from the centre of the box is too high following a set piece situation.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, VfL Wolfsburg Ladies. Alexandra Popp replaces Jill Roord.

  11. Booking

    Svenja Huth (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Svenja Huth (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies).

  13. Post update

    Foul by Mariona Caldentey (Barcelona Femenino).

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ewa Pajor (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved.

  15. Goal!

    Goal! VfL Wolfsburg Ladies 2, Barcelona Femenino 0. Jill Roord (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Barcelona Femenino. Mariona Caldentey replaces Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Barcelona Femenino. Asisat Oshoala replaces Jennifer Hermoso.

  18. Booking

    Jennifer Hermoso (Barcelona Femenino) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  19. Post update

    Jennifer Hermoso (Barcelona Femenino).

  20. Post update

    Almuth Schult (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Page 1 of 4
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 30th April 2022

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1VfL Wolfsburg Ladies63211771011
2Juventus Femminile6321124811
3Chelsea Women6321138511
4Servette Women6006023-230

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Paris Saint-Germain Féminines66002502518
2Real Madrid Femenino6402126612
3Zhytlobud-1 Women6114215-134
4Breidablik Women6015018-181

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona Femenino66002412318
2Arsenal Women6303141319
3TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Ladies63031115-49
4HB Køge Women6006222-200

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lyon Féminines65011921715
2FC Bayern München Ladies64111531213
3Benfica Women6114216-144
4BK Hacken Women6105318-153
View full Women's Champions League tables

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport