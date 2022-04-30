VfL Wolfsburg Ladies v Barcelona Femenino

Attempt saved. Mariona Caldentey (Barcelona Femenino) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Asisat Oshoala.
- Follow our live coverage here
Line-ups
VfL Wolfsburg Ladies
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Schult
- 2Wilms
- 4Hendrich
- 6Janssen
- 13Rauch
- 32Jónsdóttir
- 8LattweinBooked at 55mins
- 10HuthBooked at 62mins
- 17Pajor
- 14RoordSubstituted forPoppat 63'minutes
- 28Waßmuth
Substitutes
- 7Bremer
- 9Blässe
- 11Popp
- 12Kassen
- 16Starke
- 18Smits
- 22van de Sanden
- 24Wedemeyer
- 31Cordes
- 33Knaak
Barcelona Femenino
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Paños
- 8Torrejón
- 2Paredes
- 4León
- 16RolföSubstituted forOuahabiat 66'minutes
- 14Bonmatí
- 12Guijarro Gutiérrez
- 11Putellas
- 7Hansen
- 10HermosoBooked at 58minsSubstituted forOshoalaat 59'minutes
- 18CrnogorcevicSubstituted forCaldentey Oliverat 59'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Serrano
- 6Pina
- 9Caldentey Oliver
- 15Ouahabi
- 17Pereira
- 20Oshoala
- 23Engen
- 24Font
- 30Muñoz
- Referee:
- Cheryl Foster
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home33%
- Away67%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home0
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Corner, Barcelona Femenino. Conceded by Kathrin Hendrich.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Mariona Caldentey (Barcelona Femenino) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alexia Putellas.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona Femenino. Leila Ouahabi replaces Fridolina Rolfö.
Post update
Foul by Fridolina Rolfö (Barcelona Femenino).
Post update
Sveindís Jónsdóttir (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Asisat Oshoala (Barcelona Femenino).
Post update
Lynn Wilms (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Marta Torrejón (Barcelona Femenino) header from the centre of the box is too high following a set piece situation.
Substitution
Substitution, VfL Wolfsburg Ladies. Alexandra Popp replaces Jill Roord.
Booking
Svenja Huth (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Svenja Huth (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies).
Post update
Foul by Mariona Caldentey (Barcelona Femenino).
Post update
Attempt saved. Ewa Pajor (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved.
Goal!
Goal! VfL Wolfsburg Ladies 2, Barcelona Femenino 0. Jill Roord (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona Femenino. Mariona Caldentey replaces Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona Femenino. Asisat Oshoala replaces Jennifer Hermoso.
Booking
Jennifer Hermoso (Barcelona Femenino) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Jennifer Hermoso (Barcelona Femenino).
Post update
Almuth Schult (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.