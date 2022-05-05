Close menu
League One - 1st Leg
SunderlandSunderland19:45Sheff WedSheffield Wednesday
Venue: Stadium of Light

Sunderland v Sheffield Wednesday: Alex Neil to lean on play-off experience

Last updated on .From the section League One

Alex Neil
Alex Neil took over at Sunderland in February and guided them to a fifth-place finish in League One

Sunderland boss Alex Neil says he thinks his previous experience in the play-offs will benefit him in their games against Sheffield Wednesday.

The Black Cats host the Owls on Friday before the League One semi-final return leg at Hillsborough on Monday.

Neil has previously won promotion through the play-offs with Hamilton Academical and Norwich.

"I think my emotions will be in check and I'll be able to keep a cool head," he told BBC Radio Newcastle.

"For fans these are games that can live long in the memory, especially if you can attach positive memories to them. We want to make this a special occasion."

This is Sunderland's seventh play-off campaign, with none of the previous six ending in success. They lost the Second Division final to Swindon in 1990 but were promoted as a result of Swindon's financial irregularities.

They were beaten by Charlton in the League One play-off final in 2019 and fell to Lincoln at the semi-final stage last season.

Neil thinks it is important to look past their previous failings.

"I wont be naive and say people don't bring it up, and that's natural as a fan. But what I will say is that I'm of the mindset that if you talk negatively about something you get a negative outcome," he added.

"I'm trying to be positive and the last thing I want is people talking negatively about something that happened years and years ago that we can't do anything about.

"We need to put ourselves in the best mind frame to win these games."

Neil would not comment on the fitness of striker Nathan Broadhead after he had to be subbed off in the first half of Saturday's win at Morecambe.

Wednesday boss Darren Moore said captain Barry Bannan was a doubt after picking up an injury late on in their win over Portsmouth.

'League One can't be taken for granted'

The Owls are looking to earn promotion back to the Championship at the first attempt, while this is Sunderland's fourth season in the the third tier.

Moore believes their position in the table shows the quality in the division.

"Both clubs have had the remit to earn promotion this season. It shows you can't take League One for granted just because two clubs are household names and heavyweights in the pyramid of football," he told BBC Radio Sheffield.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wigan462711882443892
2Rotherham462791070333790
3MK Dons462611978443489
4Sheff Wed462413978502885
5Sunderland4624121079532684
6Wycombe462314975512483
7Plymouth4623111268482080
8Oxford Utd4622101482592376
9Bolton4621101574571773
10Portsmouth4620131368511773
11Ipswich4618161267462170
12Accrington461710196180-1961
13Charlton46178215559-459
14Cambridge461513185674-1858
15Cheltenham461317166680-1456
16Burton461411215167-1653
17Lincoln City461410225563-852
18Shrewsbury461214204751-450
19Morecambe461012245788-3142
20Fleetwood46816226282-2040
21Gillingham46816223569-3440
22Doncaster46108283782-4538
23Wimbledon46619214975-2637
24Crewe4678313783-4629
View full League One table

