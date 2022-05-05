Last updated on .From the section League One

Alex Neil took over at Sunderland in February and guided them to a fifth-place finish in League One

Sunderland boss Alex Neil says he thinks his previous experience in the play-offs will benefit him in their games against Sheffield Wednesday.

The Black Cats host the Owls on Friday before the League One semi-final return leg at Hillsborough on Monday.

Neil has previously won promotion through the play-offs with Hamilton Academical and Norwich.

"I think my emotions will be in check and I'll be able to keep a cool head," he told BBC Radio Newcastle.

"For fans these are games that can live long in the memory, especially if you can attach positive memories to them. We want to make this a special occasion."

This is Sunderland's seventh play-off campaign, with none of the previous six ending in success. They lost the Second Division final to Swindon in 1990 but were promoted as a result of Swindon's financial irregularities.

They were beaten by Charlton in the League One play-off final in 2019 and fell to Lincoln at the semi-final stage last season.

Neil thinks it is important to look past their previous failings.

"I wont be naive and say people don't bring it up, and that's natural as a fan. But what I will say is that I'm of the mindset that if you talk negatively about something you get a negative outcome," he added.

"I'm trying to be positive and the last thing I want is people talking negatively about something that happened years and years ago that we can't do anything about.

"We need to put ourselves in the best mind frame to win these games."

Neil would not comment on the fitness of striker Nathan Broadhead after he had to be subbed off in the first half of Saturday's win at Morecambe.

Wednesday boss Darren Moore said captain Barry Bannan was a doubt after picking up an injury late on in their win over Portsmouth.

'League One can't be taken for granted'

The Owls are looking to earn promotion back to the Championship at the first attempt, while this is Sunderland's fourth season in the the third tier.

Moore believes their position in the table shows the quality in the division.

"Both clubs have had the remit to earn promotion this season. It shows you can't take League One for granted just because two clubs are household names and heavyweights in the pyramid of football," he told BBC Radio Sheffield.