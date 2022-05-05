Last updated on .From the section League One

Ryan Tafazolli's goal was his first since scoring twice against Crewe in October last year

Ryan Tafazolli and Sam Vokes were on target as Wycombe gave themselves a two-goal cushion to take to MK Dons in their League One play-off semi-final.

Tafazolli glanced home from close range and Vokes was only denied a second before the break by an offside flag.

MK Dons had midfielder Josh McEachran sent off for two yellow cards in the space of seven minutes.

And after Jason McCarthy hit their crossbar from 20 yards, Vokes headed in Garath McCleary's cross to make it two.

Both managers had the luxury of naming the same starting XI picked for their final games of the regular season - with Dons boss Liam Manning hoping to continue a trend that has seen the side finishing third win promotion via the play-offs in the past three seasons.

They looked the brighter side at the start and it took a superbly-timed block by Anthony Stewart to deny Scott Twine after David Kasumu cut the ball back to his side's leading scorer before Troy Parrott curled a good opportunity past keeper David Stockdale, but also beyond the far post.

Wycombe, who ended the season with a 12-game unbeaten run including eight victories, had to wait half an hour for their first meaningful effort as Vokes' header from an excellent McCleary cross forced Jamie Cumming into a diving save - a warning of what was to come in the second half.

It served to galvanise Gareth Ainsworth's Chairboys and they went in front when Tafazolli rose to meet Joe Jacobson's corner just three yards from goal despite being held by his marker - and it could have been two before the break only for Vokes to be ruled offside as he netted the rebound after Cumming pushed away Daryl Horgan's outside-of-the-foot shot.

MK Dons beat Wycombe home and away in the league and also in the Papa Johns Trophy but found it hard to contain the strong-running Chairboys in front of a crowd of 8,987 as Jordan Obita shot straight at Cumming following the re-start, having been played in by Dominic Gape.

With two Wycombe players already in the book, tempers frayed after a foul on Kaine Kesler Hayden by Josh Scowen and Dons midfielder McEachran was shown a yellow card for his part in the pushing and shoving.

The former Brentford and Chelsea player's evening got even worse seven minutes later when a late challenge on Scowen saw him sent off.

Josh McEachran's late challenge on Josh Scowen capped a disappointing evening for MK Dons

The Dons took 25 points during the season from losing positions but there was no way back on this occasion and Wycombe got the extra goal advantage their performance deserved as Vokes outjumped the defence to head his 17th of the season.

It was the Wales international's final act, with Adebayo Akinfenwa sent on as a substitute just five days before his 40th birthday, and if they can defend their lead at Milton Keynes on Sunday, he could play the final game of his career against Sunderland or Sheffield Wednesday at Wembley on 21 May.

MK Dons head coach Liam Manning:

"I was really pleased with the first 30 minutes, I thought we imposed our style, caused them problems, and created a couple of decent chances.

"Although you're on top, Wycombe always carry that physical threat and you saw that with the first goal they scored.

"The goal knocked us a bit and we ended up trying to play their game too much, which we're not going to win at.

"It's really important we don't sit around and feel sorry for ourselves, we've got a great opportunity going into the home leg on Sunday to reverse the score."