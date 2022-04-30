Michael Appleton: Lincoln City head coach leaves League One club
Lincoln City
Michael Appleton has left his role as manager of League One club Lincoln City after three seasons in charge.
The Imps finished 17th in the table this term, a year after reaching the play-off final where they were beaten by Blackpool.
Ex-Portsmouth and Oxford boss Appleton, 46, took over at the LNER Stadium in September 2019 to succeed Danny Cowley.
"It has been a privilege to manage Lincoln City over the past three seasons," said Appleton.
More to follow.
