Michael Appleton has left his role as manager of League One club Lincoln City after three seasons in charge.

The Imps finished 17th in the table this term, a year after reaching the play-off final where they were beaten by Blackpool.

Ex-Portsmouth and Oxford boss Appleton, 46, took over at the LNER Stadium in September 2019 to succeed Danny Cowley.

"It has been a privilege to manage Lincoln City over the past three seasons," said Appleton. external-link

More to follow.