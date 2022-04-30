Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic reached the SPFL Pyramid Play-off final despite going down 1-0 to Highland League champions Fraserburgh.

Kieran Simpson's header on 66 minutes gave the home side hope of turning over a 3-1 first-leg deficit against the Lowland League winners.

However, they were unable to force extra-time.

Bonnyrigg will now take on Cowdenbeath, who finished bottom of League 2, for a place in next season's fourth tier.

The first leg at New Dundas Park is on 7 May, with the return a week later.

Cowdenbeath warmed up for that game with a 1-0 home defeat by Albion Rovers in the final game of the league season.

Charlie Reilly's goal a minute into the second half was all the visitors needed to finish the season in eighth.

There was no change in the rest of the table, with Forfar Athletic remaining second after a 0-0 draw with Stenhousemuir.

Annan Athletic could have leapfrogged them but lost 2-1 at home to champions Kelty Hearts, who finished 21 points clear.

It means Annan will host Forfar in Tuesday's first leg of their League 1 play-off semi-final, with the return on Saturday.

Edinburgh City, who finished fourth, suffered a 5-0 thumping away to Stirling Albion ahead of their League 1 play-off semi-final with Dumbarton on Tuesday.

Elgin City finished second bottom after a 2-0 defeat by Stranraer.

In League 1, Airdrieonians made it 20 games unbeaten ahead of the Championship play-offs after a 1-1 draw with Peterhead.

Ian Murray's second-top side will go up against third-placed Montrose, who lost 4-1 to Alloa Athletic, on Tuesday.

Fourth-top Queen's Park drew 1-1 with Falkirk ahead of Wednesday's play-off first leg at home to Dunfermline Athletic, who finished second bottom of the Championship on Friday.

Champions Cove Rangers signed off their campaign with a 3-2 win over relegated East Fife to finish seven points clear at the top.

Meanwhile, second-bottom Dumbarton beat Clyde 2-1 as the hosts prepare for that play-off to retain their place in the third tier.