Real MadridReal Madrid4EspanyolEspanyol0

Real Madrid 4-0 Espanyol: Real win title as Carlo Ancelotti completes 'Grand Slam'

Carlo Ancelotti became the first manager to win the league in all five of Europe's major leagues as Real Madrid beat Espanyol to become Spanish champions.

Two goals from Rodrygo and strikes from Marco Asensio and Karim Benzema confirmed Real's 35th La Liga title.

Ancelotti has also won titles in Italy's Serie A, France's Ligue 1, the Premier League in England and the German Bundesliga.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Real Madrid

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Courtois
  • 17Vázquez
  • 14CasemiroBooked at 46minsSubstituted forIscoat 61'minutes
  • 5Vallejo
  • 12Marcelo
  • 10ModricSubstituted forKroosat 60'minutes
  • 25CamavingaSubstituted forGilaat 75'minutes
  • 19Ceballos
  • 11Asensio
  • 24MarianoBooked at 42minsSubstituted forBenzemaat 60'minutes
  • 21RodrygoSubstituted forVinícius Júniorat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Carvajal
  • 8Kroos
  • 9Benzema
  • 13Lunin
  • 15Valverde
  • 20Vinícius Júnior
  • 22Isco
  • 23Mendy
  • 34Gila
  • 45Piñeiro del Álamo

Espanyol

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13López
  • 22Vidal
  • 5CaleroSubstituted forLópezat 83'minutes
  • 24Gómez
  • 4Cabrera
  • 14MelendoSubstituted forMorlanes Ariñoat 65'minutes
  • 25HerreraSubstituted forMérida Pérezat 76'minutes
  • 10Darder
  • 19VilhenaSubstituted forViláat 65'minutes
  • 9Puado
  • 11de TomásSubstituted forWuat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Olazábal
  • 2Llambrich
  • 6Morlanes Ariño
  • 7Wu
  • 8Mérida Pérez
  • 15López
  • 16Morón
  • 17Vilá
  • 18Dimata
  • 21Melamed
  • 23Embarba
  • 34García
Referee:
José Luis Munuera Montero
Attendance:
58,686

Match Stats

Home TeamReal MadridAway TeamEspanyol
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home11
Away20
Shots on Target
Home5
Away6
Corners
Home6
Away9
Fouls
Home11
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Real Madrid 4, Espanyol 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Real Madrid 4, Espanyol 0.

  3. Post update

    Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Sergi Darder (Espanyol).

  5. Post update

    Marcelo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Aleix Vidal (Espanyol).

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Fran Mérida (Espanyol) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Leandro Cabrera.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Sergi Darder (Espanyol) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Dídac Vilá.

  9. Post update

    Marcelo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Aleix Vidal (Espanyol).

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Espanyol. David López replaces Fernando Calero.

  12. Goal!

    Goal! Real Madrid 4, Espanyol 0. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior following a fast break.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Espanyol. Conceded by Thibaut Courtois.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Javier Puado (Espanyol) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Fran Mérida.

  15. Post update

    Offside, Real Madrid. Karim Benzema tries a through ball, but Vinícius Júnior is caught offside.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Espanyol. Fran Mérida replaces Yangel Herrera.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Madrid. Vinícius Júnior replaces Rodrygo.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Madrid. Mario Gila replaces Eduardo Camavinga.

  19. Post update

    Offside, Espanyol. Manu Morlanes tries a through ball, but Wu Lei is caught offside.

  20. Post update

    VAR Decision: No Goal Real Madrid 3-0 Espanyol.

  • Comment posted by hjkarki, today at 17:20

    35th Title won in style, now do us a favor and knock City out on Wednesday!! Ancelotti could have been relegated with Everton but WON the Grand Slam… #HALAMADRID #35THTITLE

  • Comment posted by Some Random Bloke, today at 17:20

    The most successful 'journeyman' manager of all time.

  • Comment posted by Peter, today at 17:20

    Norwich may need a new manager!

  • Comment posted by Richard Cranium, today at 17:19

    Ancelotti Grand Slam. Boris Becker Grand Slam-mer. The vicissitudes of fate.

  • Comment posted by Gav, today at 17:19

    Top manager. Great achievement.

  • Comment posted by Dan Walkers Storker, today at 17:19

    Can't stand Madrid, the utd of Spain

  • Comment posted by SJH, today at 17:19

    Why is France considered a major league and not Portugal?

  • Comment posted by warringtonian, today at 17:19

    well done - seems a decent bloke

  • Comment posted by reubenhamer, today at 17:19

    Fair play

  • Comment posted by Pat Akake, today at 17:19

    and deemed not good enough by the Everton Board - priceless !!!

  • Comment posted by Ash, today at 17:18

    Carlo deserves it. He has been a great player and coach over the years

  • Comment posted by 7beqn7xm, today at 17:18

    Some achievement. Well done Carlo!

  • Comment posted by wesap12345, today at 17:18

    Argument for him to be considered one of the greatest managers of all time.

  • Comment posted by Cole, today at 17:18

    Karim Benzema has played Ballon d'Or level football this season, hope he gets properly recognised for it.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 30th April 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid34256373294481
2Sevilla341713450282264
3Barcelona33189661332863
4Atl Madrid33187859392061
5Real Betis331761056381857
6Real Sociedad33151083231155
7Villarreal3414101054332152
8Ath Bilbao33121293934548
9Osasuna33128133444-1044
10Valencia331012114448-442
11Rayo Vallecano33117153438-440
12Celta Vigo33109143637-139
13Espanyol34109153749-1239
14Elche33108153644-838
15Getafe33811143137-635
16Mallorca3388172954-2532
17Cádiz34614143047-1732
18Granada33612153656-2030
19Alavés3477202856-2828
20Levante33510184165-2425
View full Spanish La Liga table

