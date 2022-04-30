Match ends, Real Madrid 4, Espanyol 0.
Carlo Ancelotti became the first manager to win the league in all five of Europe's major leagues as Real Madrid beat Espanyol to become Spanish champions.
Two goals from Rodrygo and strikes from Marco Asensio and Karim Benzema confirmed Real's 35th La Liga title.
Ancelotti has also won titles in Italy's Serie A, France's Ligue 1, the Premier League in England and the German Bundesliga.
More to follow.
Line-ups
Real Madrid
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Courtois
- 17Vázquez
- 14CasemiroBooked at 46minsSubstituted forIscoat 61'minutes
- 5Vallejo
- 12Marcelo
- 10ModricSubstituted forKroosat 60'minutes
- 25CamavingaSubstituted forGilaat 75'minutes
- 19Ceballos
- 11Asensio
- 24MarianoBooked at 42minsSubstituted forBenzemaat 60'minutes
- 21RodrygoSubstituted forVinícius Júniorat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Carvajal
- 8Kroos
- 9Benzema
- 13Lunin
- 15Valverde
- 20Vinícius Júnior
- 22Isco
- 23Mendy
- 34Gila
- 45Piñeiro del Álamo
Espanyol
Formation 4-4-2
- 13López
- 22Vidal
- 5CaleroSubstituted forLópezat 83'minutes
- 24Gómez
- 4Cabrera
- 14MelendoSubstituted forMorlanes Ariñoat 65'minutes
- 25HerreraSubstituted forMérida Pérezat 76'minutes
- 10Darder
- 19VilhenaSubstituted forViláat 65'minutes
- 9Puado
- 11de TomásSubstituted forWuat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Olazábal
- 2Llambrich
- 6Morlanes Ariño
- 7Wu
- 8Mérida Pérez
- 15López
- 16Morón
- 17Vilá
- 18Dimata
- 21Melamed
- 23Embarba
- 34García
- Referee:
- José Luis Munuera Montero
- Attendance:
- 58,686
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away20
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away6
- Corners
- Home6
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away6
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Real Madrid 4, Espanyol 0.
Post update
Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Sergi Darder (Espanyol).
Post update
Marcelo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Aleix Vidal (Espanyol).
Post update
Attempt missed. Fran Mérida (Espanyol) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Leandro Cabrera.
Post update
Attempt saved. Sergi Darder (Espanyol) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Dídac Vilá.
Post update
Marcelo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Aleix Vidal (Espanyol).
Substitution
Substitution, Espanyol. David López replaces Fernando Calero.
Goal!
Goal! Real Madrid 4, Espanyol 0. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior following a fast break.
Post update
Corner, Espanyol. Conceded by Thibaut Courtois.
Post update
Attempt saved. Javier Puado (Espanyol) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Fran Mérida.
Post update
Offside, Real Madrid. Karim Benzema tries a through ball, but Vinícius Júnior is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Espanyol. Fran Mérida replaces Yangel Herrera.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Vinícius Júnior replaces Rodrygo.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Mario Gila replaces Eduardo Camavinga.
Post update
Offside, Espanyol. Manu Morlanes tries a through ball, but Wu Lei is caught offside.
Post update
VAR Decision: No Goal Real Madrid 3-0 Espanyol.
Comments
Join the conversation