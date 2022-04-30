Last updated on .From the section European Football

Carlo Ancelotti became the first manager to win the league in all five of Europe's major leagues as Real Madrid beat Espanyol to become Spanish champions.

Two goals from Rodrygo and strikes from Marco Asensio and Karim Benzema confirmed Real's 35th La Liga title.

Ancelotti has also won titles in Italy's Serie A, France's Ligue 1, the Premier League in England and the German Bundesliga.

More to follow.