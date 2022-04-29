Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Hearts, Aberdeen, St Johnstone, Hickey, Shankland
Hearts are weighing up a move to bring former Dundee United striker Lawrence Shankland back to Scotland after the 26-year-old's season at Beerschot in Belgium ended in relegation. (Daily Record)
Southampton and Fulham are interested in signing on-loan Celtic defender Cameron Carter-Vickers from Tottenham. (90 mins)
Aberdeen have been given a major transfer boost in their bid for a new goalkeeper after learning Ipswich Town are willing to sell Vaclav Hladky this summer. (Daily Record)
Austria Vienna look to have given up the chase to land Eric Martel on a permanent deal amid interest from Rangers in the Germany Under-21 defender, who has reportedly been told he can leave RB Leipzig in the summer. (Daily Record)
Napoli are the latest Serie A club to make a move for Scotland teenager Aaron Hickey, with Bologna seeking an £18m transfer fee for the left-back. (Daily Express)
St Johnstone defender Jamie McCart has put contract talks "on the back burner" for now but is not ruling out an extended stay at McDiarmid Park. (Courier)
The captains at Celtic, Rangers and Hearts; Callum McGregor, James Tavernier and Craig Gordon have been nominated for the Scottish Football Writers' Player of the Year, along with Celtic defender Cameron Carter-Vickers. (Daily Record)
Ukraine's first fixture since the country was invaded by Russia has been announced, with a friendly against German club Borussia Monchengladbach on 11 May serving as preparation for their World Cup play-off against Scotland. (Herald)
Head coach Eva Olid wants to see Hearts Women playing at Tynecastle more often next season as she prepares her team for the chance to play a Scottish Cup final in their own stadium. (Edinburgh Evening News)