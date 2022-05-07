Close menu
National League
WealdstoneWealdstone15:00King's LynnKing's Lynn Town
Venue: Grosvenor Vale, England

Wealdstone v King's Lynn Town

Last updated on .From the section National League

Line-ups

Wealdstone

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Wickens
  • 2Cook
  • 11Sesay
  • 4Charles
  • 17Tavares
  • 14McAvoy
  • 23Mundle-Smith
  • 22Henry
  • 24Cooper
  • 9Umerah
  • 19Clayden

Substitutes

  • 6Okimo
  • 15Hearn
  • 16Jackson Jr
  • 25Mascoll
  • 29Shrowder

King's Lynn

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Jones
  • 17Jones
  • 3Denton
  • 16McGavin
  • 30Coulson
  • 22Barrows
  • 26Hargreaves
  • 24Scott
  • 7Clunan
  • 20Barrett
  • 9Omotayo

Substitutes

  • 6Bowry
  • 8Hickman
  • 10Widdrington
  • 19Charles
  • 28Walker
Referee:
Scott Tallis

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Stockport41284984354988
2Wrexham422510788434585
3Halifax42258961322983
4Solihull Moors422312777443381
5Notts County4222101077522576
6Grimsby412271262392373
7Chesterfield4320131069511873
8Dag & Red422171476502670
9Boreham Wood4118121147341366
10Torquay4218111365521365
11Bromley411711135448662
12Southend43169184460-1657
13Yeovil421413154044-455
14Altrincham41159176164-354
15Woking42164225859-152
16Maidenhead United421212184565-2048
17Wealdstone421211194663-1747
18Barnet421211195584-2947
19Eastleigh42119224669-2342
20Aldershot42119224469-2542
21King's Lynn43810254677-3134
22Weymouth42510273785-4825
23Dover4226343497-630
View full National League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC