Wealdstone v King's Lynn Town

WealdstoneWealdstone15:00King's LynnKing's Lynn Town
Line-ups
Wealdstone
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Wickens
- 2Cook
- 11Sesay
- 4Charles
- 17Tavares
- 14McAvoy
- 23Mundle-Smith
- 22Henry
- 24Cooper
- 9Umerah
- 19Clayden
Substitutes
- 6Okimo
- 15Hearn
- 16Jackson Jr
- 25Mascoll
- 29Shrowder
King's Lynn
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Jones
- 17Jones
- 3Denton
- 16McGavin
- 30Coulson
- 22Barrows
- 26Hargreaves
- 24Scott
- 7Clunan
- 20Barrett
- 9Omotayo
Substitutes
- 6Bowry
- 8Hickman
- 10Widdrington
- 19Charles
- 28Walker
- Referee:
- Scott Tallis
Match details to follow.