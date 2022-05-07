Solihull Moors v Dagenham & Redbridge

Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors15:00Dag & RedDagenham & Redbridge
Line-ups
Solihull Moors
Formation 4-4-2
- 2Clarke
- 5Howe
- 10Osborne
- 7Sbarra
- 6Gudger
- 8Maycock
- 11Barnett
- 14Boyes
- 19Dallas
- 27Hudlin
Substitutes
- 4Storer
- 9Rooney
- 15Reilly
- 22Ellis
- 25Maynard
Dag & Red
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Justham
- 5Wright
- 33Onariase
- 30Comley
- 19Ling
- 3Johnson
- 8Sagaf
- 12Robinson
- 20da Silva Vilhete
- 9McCallum
- 24Morias
Substitutes
- 4Rance
- 7Walker
- 11Weston
- 28Zouma
- 31Hare
- Referee:
- Lloyd Wood
Match details to follow.