National League
Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors15:00Dag & RedDagenham & Redbridge
Venue: ARMCO Arena, England

Solihull Moors v Dagenham & Redbridge

Last updated on .From the section National League

Line-ups

Solihull Moors

Formation 4-4-2

  • 2Clarke
  • 5Howe
  • 10Osborne
  • 7Sbarra
  • 6Gudger
  • 8Maycock
  • 11Barnett
  • 14Boyes
  • 19Dallas
  • 27Hudlin

Substitutes

  • 4Storer
  • 9Rooney
  • 15Reilly
  • 22Ellis
  • 25Maynard

Dag & Red

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Justham
  • 5Wright
  • 33Onariase
  • 30Comley
  • 19Ling
  • 3Johnson
  • 8Sagaf
  • 12Robinson
  • 20da Silva Vilhete
  • 9McCallum
  • 24Morias

Substitutes

  • 4Rance
  • 7Walker
  • 11Weston
  • 28Zouma
  • 31Hare
Referee:
Lloyd Wood

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Stockport41284984354988
2Wrexham422510788434585
3Halifax42258961322983
4Solihull Moors422312777443381
5Notts County4222101077522576
6Grimsby412271262392373
7Chesterfield4320131069511873
8Dag & Red422171476502670
9Boreham Wood4118121147341366
10Torquay4218111365521365
11Bromley411711135448662
12Southend43169184460-1657
13Yeovil421413154044-455
14Altrincham41159176164-354
15Woking42164225859-152
16Maidenhead United421212184565-2048
17Wealdstone421211194663-1747
18Barnet421211195584-2947
19Eastleigh42119224669-2342
20Aldershot42119224469-2542
21King's Lynn43810254677-3134
22Weymouth42510273785-4825
23Dover4226343497-630
View full National League table

