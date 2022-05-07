Close menu
National League
TorquayTorquay United0ChesterfieldChesterfield0

Torquay United v Chesterfield

Last updated on .From the section National League

Line-ups

Torquay

Formation 4-4-2

  • 37MacDonald
  • 2Wynter
  • 3Martin
  • 8Hall
  • 31Lewis
  • 5Omar
  • 4Lapslie
  • 10Little
  • 15Duke-McKenna
  • 7Lemonheigh-Evans
  • 9Wright

Substitutes

  • 1Halstead
  • 14Johnson
  • 16O'Connell
  • 18Koszela
  • 29Felix

Chesterfield

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Loach
  • 29Whittle
  • 12Williams
  • 4Oyeleke
  • 22Grimes
  • 5Gunning
  • 20King
  • 8Weston
  • 10Mandeville
  • 27Quigley
  • 9Asante

Substitutes

  • 6Maguire
  • 7Rowe
  • 16Kellerman
  • 24Denton
  • 28Khan
Referee:
Thomas Kirk

Live Text

  1. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  2. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Stockport41284984354988
2Wrexham422510788434585
3Halifax42258961322983
4Solihull Moors422312777443381
5Notts County4222101077522576
6Chesterfield432014969492074
7Grimsby412271262392373
8Dag & Red422171476502670
9Boreham Wood4118121147341366
10Torquay4217121363521163
11Bromley411711135448662
12Southend43169184460-1657
13Yeovil421413154044-455
14Altrincham41159176164-354
15Woking42164225859-152
16Maidenhead United421212184565-2048
17Wealdstone421211194663-1747
18Barnet421211195584-2947
19Eastleigh42119224669-2342
20Aldershot42119224469-2542
21King's Lynn43810254677-3134
22Weymouth42510273785-4825
23Dover4226343497-630
