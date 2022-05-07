Close menu
Premier League
BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion4Man UtdManchester United0

Brighton 4-0 Manchester United: Big defeat ends United's Champions League hopes

By Michael EmonsBBC Sport at the Amex Stadium

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments578

Brighton goal
Brighton's Moises Caicedo became the 100th player to score his first ever Premier League goal against Manchester United

Manchester United suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of a rampant Brighton at the Amex Stadium - a result that confirmed United would not qualify for next season's Champions League.

Ecuador international Moises Caicedo put the hosts ahead with his first Premier League goal in only his sixth game, with a low 25-yard strike after United's Alex Telles had failed to clear.

The visitors, in interim boss Ralf Rangnick's penultimate game in charge before he is replaced by Erik ten Hag, fell apart in the second half, conceding three goals in quick succession.

Marc Cucurella fired into the roof of the net from Leandro Trossard's pull-back for the second, with Trossard setting up Pascal Gross to calmly steer in a third.

Trossard scored Brighton's fourth when he bundled the ball over the line from close range, with the goal eventually given after a video assistant review checked for a handball.

The defeat was United's fifth successive away loss and ensured they cannot finish higher than their current spot of sixth in the Premier League, with only the top four playing in next season's Champions League.

It will be only the fifth time in 30 years that they will not play in Europe's major competition - and they could even miss out on the Europa League and drop into the third-tier Europa Conference League.

They are currently six points ahead of seventh-placed West Ham, who have two games in hand.

Brilliant Brighton set for their best season ever

For Brighton, watched by a record crowd at the Amex of 31,637, this was an evening their fans will remember for years to come.

They have had some great moments this season, drawing at Anfield against Liverpool, drawing home and away against Chelsea, taking four points off Arsenal and winning away at Tottenham. But none compares to this dominant victory over United.

Indeed, the Seagulls were not flattered by the margin of victory and could even have scored more, with Welbeck going close in the first half and unlucky not to add a fifth late on with an excellent effort from 25 yards that curled just past the post.

Meanwhile, United's few chances of note included a Bruno Fernandes effort that was parried by Robert Sanchez.

Edinson Cavani, set to leave the club on a free transfer at the end of the season, thought he had scored a consolation when he steered in Harry Maguire's cross from close range - but that was rightly ruled out for offside.

More remarkably, this was ninth-placed Brighton's first home win of 2022 after only picking up four points from their previous eight games at the Amex.

It kept them on course to claim their first ever top-10 finish in English football's top flight in their 121-year history.

For United, the season cannot end quickly enough. They spent almost £120m on Raphael Varane, Jadon Sancho and five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, and hopes were high at the start of the season that they could push for the title after coming second last season.

But after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked in November, the club appointed Rangnick on an interim basis, although he was not given the chance to strengthen the squad in the January transfer window and the club have gone backwards.

Manchester United have been English champions a record 20 times, but the rebuilding task facing Ten Hag, who could win the Dutch Eredivisie on Sunday with current club Ajax, is growing by each match.

On this evidence, he faces the toughest task in football to bring United back to their glory years.

helpHow to play

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection

Brighton & Hove Albion

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameSánchez
    Average rating

    7.86

  2. Squad number34Player nameVeltman
    Average rating

    7.96

  3. Squad number5Player nameDunk
    Average rating

    8.13

  4. Squad number3Player nameCucurella
    Average rating

    8.57

  5. Squad number20Player nameMarch
    Average rating

    8.29

  6. Squad number8Player nameBissouma
    Average rating

    8.35

  7. Squad number25Player nameCaicedo
    Average rating

    8.52

  8. Squad number11Player nameTrossard
    Average rating

    8.66

  9. Squad number13Player nameGroß
    Average rating

    8.49

  10. Squad number10Player nameMac Allister
    Average rating

    8.36

  11. Squad number18Player nameWelbeck
    Average rating

    8.36

Substitutes

  1. Squad number2Player nameLamptey
    Average rating

    8.00

  2. Squad number4Player nameWebster
    Average rating

    7.92

  3. Squad number9Player nameMaupay
    Average rating

    7.60

Manchester United

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player namede Gea
    Average rating

    3.17

  2. Squad number20Player nameDiogo Dalot
    Average rating

    2.38

  3. Squad number2Player nameLindelöf
    Average rating

    2.17

  4. Squad number19Player nameVarane
    Average rating

    2.25

  5. Squad number27Player nameAlex Telles
    Average rating

    2.11

  6. Squad number39Player nameMcTominay
    Average rating

    2.25

  7. Squad number31Player nameMatic
    Average rating

    2.30

  8. Squad number36Player nameElanga
    Average rating

    2.21

  9. Squad number8Player nameMata
    Average rating

    3.00

  10. Squad number18Player nameBruno Fernandes
    Average rating

    2.27

  11. Squad number7Player nameCristiano Ronaldo
    Average rating

    3.32

Substitutes

  1. Squad number5Player nameMaguire
    Average rating

    2.37

  2. Squad number17Player nameFred
    Average rating

    2.48

  3. Squad number21Player nameCavani
    Average rating

    2.91

Line-ups

Brighton

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Sánchez
  • 34Veltman
  • 5Dunk
  • 3Cucurella
  • 20MarchSubstituted forLampteyat 76'minutes
  • 8Bissouma
  • 25Caicedo
  • 11TrossardSubstituted forMaupayat 83'minutes
  • 13Groß
  • 10Mac AllisterSubstituted forWebsterat 67'minutes
  • 18Welbeck

Substitutes

  • 2Lamptey
  • 4Webster
  • 9Maupay
  • 14Lallana
  • 17Alzate
  • 23Steele
  • 24Duffy
  • 57Offiah
  • 58Ferguson

Man Utd

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1de Gea
  • 20DalotBooked at 47mins
  • 2Lindelöf
  • 19Varane
  • 27Telles
  • 39McTominay
  • 31MaticSubstituted forCavaniat 45'minutes
  • 36ElangaSubstituted forFredat 45'minutes
  • 8MataSubstituted forMaguireat 70'minutes
  • 18Bruno Fernandes
  • 7Cristiano RonaldoBooked at 45mins

Substitutes

  • 4Jones
  • 5Maguire
  • 14Lingard
  • 17Fred
  • 21Cavani
  • 26Henderson
  • 29Wan-Bissaka
  • 74Fernández
  • 75Garnacho Ferreyra
Referee:
Andy Madley
Attendance:
31,637

Match Stats

Home TeamBrightonAway TeamMan Utd
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home17
Away15
Shots on Target
Home6
Away5
Corners
Home7
Away6
Fouls
Home13
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 4, Manchester United 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 4, Manchester United 0.

  3. Post update

    Edinson Cavani (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Adam Webster (Brighton and Hove Albion).

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes.

  6. Post update

    Hand ball by Marc Cucurella (Brighton and Hove Albion).

  7. Post update

    Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by David de Gea.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Pascal Groß (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Joël Veltman.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Scott McTominay (Manchester United).

  10. Post update

    Moisés Caicedo (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  11. Post update

    Dangerous play by Edinson Cavani (Manchester United).

  12. Post update

    Yves Bissouma (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Danny Welbeck (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Pascal Groß.

  14. Post update

    Offside, Manchester United. Bruno Fernandes tries a through ball, but Cristiano Ronaldo is caught offside.

  15. Post update

    Fred (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Yves Bissouma (Brighton and Hove Albion).

  17. Post update

    Harry Maguire (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Neal Maupay (Brighton and Hove Albion).

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Neal Maupay replaces Leandro Trossard.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Edinson Cavani.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

588 comments

  • Comment posted by Keefy, today at 19:24

    United are going to stay in Brighton tonight so that they can have a ride in an open topped bus tomorrow . Something which they have not done at the end of the season for a number of years

    • Reply posted by SuperDuper, today at 19:28

      SuperDuper replied:
      Tick tock… almost a decade of nothing

  • Comment posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 19:23

    sometimes i feel sad that i am a chelsea fan, but then i realise i could be a man utd fan

    • Reply posted by A Matter Of National Security, today at 19:26

      A Matter Of National Security replied:
      Man Utd fans this is your team’s future. In seasons to come they may finish a couple of places above this level or a few places below this level but this is pretty much it is.

  • Comment posted by Relax and Chill, today at 19:26

    Am a Liverpool fan but I've stopped laughing at man utd now. Simply because this isn't funny anymore. It's unbelievable how far they've fallen. Even when Liverpool were crap in the late 90's and to 2010's they never stopped trying this manchester united team are a disgrace to their fan's.

    • Reply posted by Badman, today at 19:32

      Badman replied:
      Spot on

  • Comment posted by FMC40, today at 19:24

    😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 “we’ll win the league with Ronaldo!!”
    Well played Brighton!!

    • Reply posted by PeterW, today at 19:28

      PeterW replied:
      You forgot about Varane and Sancho

  • Comment posted by S3xy Pants Simpson, today at 19:24

    The Most Expensive Squad in the World has been pumped by both Watford and Brighton and have gone from a tactically inept Norwegian PE Teacher to Wreck-it-Ralf. The players should be ashamed of themselves but the whole world is enjoying them crash and burn.

    • Reply posted by SuperDuper, today at 19:30

      SuperDuper replied:
      It’s UTD, what do you expect. Living in the past, present of nothing and only going further down.

      Tick tock, almost a decade

  • Comment posted by Little Samsung, today at 19:23

    Brighton should have taken the game seriously.