Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United

Brighton head coach Graham Potter has lost all six of his meetings with Manchester United

TEAM NEWS

Brighton will be without midfielder Enock Mwepu due to a groin injury.

Jeremy Sarmiento remains out with a hamstring issue while Jakub Moder is the only long-term absentee.

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire is set to return after missing the past three games with a knee injury.

Fellow defender Eric Bailly is struggling with a back complaint wand Marcus Rashford has been ruled out through illness.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Brighton have had some impressive results all season but they struggle to win at the Amex Stadium - only Norwich and Watford have picked up fewer points than them at home.

That's one of the reasons I fancy Manchester United to win this one.

Prediction: 0-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester United have won the past seven meetings in all competitions.

Brighton's three victories in 27 competitive matches against United have all come at home (D5, L19).

Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton have won three of their past five top-flight matches, as many as they managed in their previous 25.

However, Graham Potter's side have gone eight Premier League home games without victory (D4, L4).

Each of the Seagull's last five league wins have come away.

Danny Welbeck has scored in his last four starts against Manchester United in all competitions.

Leandro Trossard has three goals in his last four league appearances, doubling his tally from the previous 24 top-flight outings.

Manchester United

Manchester United have lost their past four Premier League away games, their worst run since they suffered six successive away defeats between December 1980 and March 1981.

The Red Devils are 12 points worse off than at this stage last season.

United have conceded 30 Premier League away goals this term, the most they've shipped in a top-flight season since 1989-90.

Bruno Fernandes has been involved in six goals in four league meetings with Brighton, with four goals and two assists.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored six times in his last four top-flight appearances, as many as he mustered in his previous 13 matches.

