Premier League
ChelseaChelsea2WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers2

Chelsea 2-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers: Conor Coady scores late equaliser

By Alex BysouthBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Romelu Lukaku celebrates
Romelu Lukaku scored his first Premier League goals since a 1-1 draw with Brighton on 29 December

Wolves captain Conor Coady headed a 97th-minute equaliser to deny Chelsea victory on the day the sale of the club was agreed.

With Todd Boehly - the man leading the consortium's purchase - watching on at Stamford Bridge, Romelu Lukaku looked to have secured victory for the Blues with two goals in three second-half minutes.

But Wolves substitute Francisco Trincao pulled one back with a spectacular effort 11 minutes from time and Coady headed in to level seven minutes into added time.

More to follow.

Chelsea

Starting XI

Line-ups

Chelsea

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 16Mendy
  • 28AzpilicuetaBooked at 27minsSubstituted forSarrat 87'minutes
  • 6Thiago Silva
  • 2Rüdiger
  • 24James
  • 12Loftus-Cheek
  • 8Kovacic
  • 3AlonsoSubstituted forSaúlat 45'minutes
  • 10Pulisic
  • 9LukakuSubstituted forHavertzat 90+1'minutes
  • 11Werner

Substitutes

  • 1Arrizabalaga
  • 4Christensen
  • 14Chalobah
  • 17Saúl
  • 18Barkley
  • 19Mount
  • 22Ziyech
  • 29Havertz
  • 31Sarr

Wolves

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Malheiro de Sá
  • 15Boly
  • 16Coady
  • 27SaïssBooked at 36minsSubstituted forTomás Oliveiraat 71'minutes
  • 19Castro Otto
  • 32Dendoncker
  • 8NevesSubstituted forMachado Trincãoat 77'minutes
  • 28João MoutinhoBooked at 51mins
  • 3Aït-Nouri
  • 9Jiménez
  • 7NetoBooked at 45minsSubstituted forHwang Hee-Chanat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Hoever
  • 5Marçal
  • 11Machado Trincão
  • 17Fábio Silva
  • 20Tomás Oliveira
  • 21Ruddy
  • 24Gomes
  • 26Hwang Hee-Chan
  • 39Cundle
Referee:
Peter Bankes

Match Stats

Home TeamChelseaAway TeamWolves
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home19
Away14
Shots on Target
Home6
Away4
Corners
Home9
Away3
Fouls
Home7
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Chelsea 2, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Chelsea 2, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Chelsea 2, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2. Conor Coady (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Chiquinho with a cross.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Conor Coady.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea).

  6. Post update

    Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kai Havertz (Chelsea) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Christian Pulisic.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Chelsea. Kai Havertz replaces Romelu Lukaku.

  9. Post update

    Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Willy Boly (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Chelsea. Malang Sarr replaces César Azpilicueta.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Thiago Silva.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Trincão (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jonny.

  15. Post update

    Timo Werner (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Conor Coady (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

  17. Goal!

    Goal! Chelsea 2, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1. Trincão (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Chiquinho following a fast break.

  18. Post update

    Thiago Silva (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Trincão replaces Rúben Neves.

Comments

Join the conversation

74 comments

  • Comment posted by Elaine, today at 17:08

    Well done the Dingles and I'm no fan but love to see Chelsea dropping points. Come on Arsenal and Spurs knock them down that league !!! Up the Villa

  • Comment posted by -1, today at 17:08

    WE are pathetic at the moment and got what we deserved today

  • Comment posted by Mrchuffie, today at 17:07

    KARMA!

  • Comment posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 17:07

    what a joke the referee was, so many decisions that went against us. terrible

  • Comment posted by Vernolien, today at 17:07

    Four and a half billion quid for that shower of bottlers... That's probably the biggest waste of money in the history of the world.

  • Comment posted by Wilk, today at 17:07

    After the last few games I never saw that coming, couldn’t see us getting another point.

    UtW

  • Comment posted by James Monaghan, today at 17:07

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by peflhefj, today at 17:07

    A year ago RA would have sacked the Manager and spent another dirty trillion,welcome to the new world order Chelsea

  • Comment posted by A bloke, today at 17:06

    🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by big G, today at 17:06

    This Chelsea side are currently a joke, pathetic, call them what they are! Home form is shocking. As a Chelsea supporter I am absolutely fed up to the back teeth!! 😡😡😡😡😡

    • Reply posted by Underground, today at 17:08

      Underground replied:
      Your dentist might alleviate your tooth ache.

  • Comment posted by ABU Hamster, today at 17:06

    Lampard out

  • Comment posted by Bluefrom1964, today at 17:06

    Well the New Owners will have to get used to this.
    Just because Lukaka scored 2 doesn't mean a thing. Still need to get rid. Tuchel needs to sort the backs out, otherwise Liverpool will give them a thrashing.

  • Comment posted by OILBSEEINGU, today at 17:06

    Another Chumpions performance- have they no pride when playing at home. Who on earth would want to buy that appalling amateurish team? The defence has been needing an overhaul for too many seasons.

  • Comment posted by albert123, today at 17:05

    Well done Wolves! What a players ,very talented ,very eager to play football, very technical. Teuchel must leave Chelsea .

  • Comment posted by beatles63, today at 17:05

    The Pensioners played like senior citizens today. No chance in the final.

    • Reply posted by Ignore Alien Orders, today at 17:06

      Ignore Alien Orders replied:
      Same thing you clown

  • Comment posted by skarocker, today at 17:05

    The entire Chelsea squad, manager included, are a total waste of space right now. Get shot of the lot of them. Overpaid, passionless Wombles.

  • Comment posted by kbcfc1965, today at 17:04

    6 Minutes injury time and Wolves equalise in the 97th minute tell you all you need to know about the referee..2 disallowed goals...VAR doing all they can to destroy the game...football was so much better it the 80's and 90's..technology has ruined the game.