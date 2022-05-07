Match ends, Chelsea 2, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2.
Wolves captain Conor Coady headed a 97th-minute equaliser to deny Chelsea victory on the day the sale of the club was agreed.
With Todd Boehly - the man leading the consortium's purchase - watching on at Stamford Bridge, Romelu Lukaku looked to have secured victory for the Blues with two goals in three second-half minutes.
But Wolves substitute Francisco Trincao pulled one back with a spectacular effort 11 minutes from time and Coady headed in to level seven minutes into added time.
More to follow.
Chelsea
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number16Player nameMendyAverage rating
5.91
- Squad number28Player nameAzpilicuetaAverage rating
5.78
- Squad number6Player nameThiago SilvaAverage rating
6.24
- Squad number2Player nameRüdigerAverage rating
6.05
- Squad number24Player nameJamesAverage rating
6.49
- Squad number12Player nameLoftus-CheekAverage rating
6.09
- Squad number8Player nameKovacicAverage rating
6.09
- Squad number3Player nameAlonsoAverage rating
5.89
- Squad number10Player namePulisicAverage rating
6.12
- Squad number9Player nameLukakuAverage rating
6.62
- Squad number11Player nameWernerAverage rating
6.22
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number17Player nameSaúlAverage rating
5.39
- Squad number29Player nameHavertzAverage rating
4.86
- Squad number31Player nameSarrAverage rating
4.37
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameJosé SáAverage rating
6.26
- Squad number15Player nameBolyAverage rating
5.79
- Squad number16Player nameCoadyAverage rating
6.64
- Squad number27Player nameSaïssAverage rating
5.27
- Squad number19Player nameJonnyAverage rating
5.83
- Squad number32Player nameDendonckerAverage rating
5.77
- Squad number8Player nameRúben NevesAverage rating
6.12
- Squad number28Player nameJoão MoutinhoAverage rating
5.89
- Squad number3Player nameAït-NouriAverage rating
5.89
- Squad number9Player nameJiménezAverage rating
5.91
- Squad number7Player namePedro NetoAverage rating
6.20
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number11Player nameTrincãoAverage rating
7.20
- Squad number20Player nameChiquinhoAverage rating
6.76
- Squad number26Player nameHwang Hee-ChanAverage rating
5.91
Line-ups
Chelsea
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 16Mendy
- 28AzpilicuetaBooked at 27minsSubstituted forSarrat 87'minutes
- 6Thiago Silva
- 2Rüdiger
- 24James
- 12Loftus-Cheek
- 8Kovacic
- 3AlonsoSubstituted forSaúlat 45'minutes
- 10Pulisic
- 9LukakuSubstituted forHavertzat 90+1'minutes
- 11Werner
Substitutes
- 1Arrizabalaga
- 4Christensen
- 14Chalobah
- 17Saúl
- 18Barkley
- 19Mount
- 22Ziyech
- 29Havertz
- 31Sarr
Wolves
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Malheiro de Sá
- 15Boly
- 16Coady
- 27SaïssBooked at 36minsSubstituted forTomás Oliveiraat 71'minutes
- 19Castro Otto
- 32Dendoncker
- 8NevesSubstituted forMachado Trincãoat 77'minutes
- 28João MoutinhoBooked at 51mins
- 3Aït-Nouri
- 9Jiménez
- 7NetoBooked at 45minsSubstituted forHwang Hee-Chanat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Hoever
- 5Marçal
- 11Machado Trincão
- 17Fábio Silva
- 20Tomás Oliveira
- 21Ruddy
- 24Gomes
- 26Hwang Hee-Chan
- 39Cundle
- Referee:
- Peter Bankes
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away4
- Corners
- Home9
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Chelsea 2, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2.
Goal!
Goal! Chelsea 2, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2. Conor Coady (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Chiquinho with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Conor Coady.
Post update
Foul by Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea).
Post update
Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kai Havertz (Chelsea) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Christian Pulisic.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea. Kai Havertz replaces Romelu Lukaku.
Post update
Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Willy Boly (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea. Malang Sarr replaces César Azpilicueta.
Post update
Attempt missed. Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Post update
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Thiago Silva.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Trincão (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jonny.
Post update
Timo Werner (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Conor Coady (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Goal!
Goal! Chelsea 2, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1. Trincão (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Chiquinho following a fast break.
Post update
Thiago Silva (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Trincão replaces Rúben Neves.
