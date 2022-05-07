Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Romelu Lukaku scored his first Premier League goals since a 1-1 draw with Brighton on 29 December

Wolves captain Conor Coady headed a 97th-minute equaliser to deny Chelsea victory on the day the sale of the club was agreed.

With Todd Boehly - the man leading the consortium's purchase - watching on at Stamford Bridge, Romelu Lukaku looked to have secured victory for the Blues with two goals in three second-half minutes.

But Wolves substitute Francisco Trincao pulled one back with a spectacular effort 11 minutes from time and Coady headed in to level seven minutes into added time.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Live Text Line-ups Chelsea Formation 3-4-1-2 16 Mendy 28 Azpilicueta 6 Thiago Silva 2 Rüdiger 24 James 12 Loftus-Cheek 8 Kovacic 3 Alonso 10 Pulisic 9 Lukaku 11 Werner 16 Mendy

28 Azpilicueta Booked at 27mins Substituted for Sarr at 87' minutes

6 Thiago Silva

2 Rüdiger

24 James

12 Loftus-Cheek

8 Kovacic

3 Alonso Substituted for Saúl at 45' minutes

10 Pulisic

9 Lukaku Substituted for Havertz at 90+1' minutes

11 Werner Substitutes 1 Arrizabalaga

4 Christensen

14 Chalobah

17 Saúl

18 Barkley

19 Mount

22 Ziyech

29 Havertz

31 Sarr Wolves Formation 3-5-2 1 Malheiro de Sá 15 Boly 16 Coady 27 Saïss 19 Castro Otto 32 Dendoncker 8 Neves 28 João Moutinho 3 Aït-Nouri 9 Jiménez 7 Neto 1 Malheiro de Sá

15 Boly

16 Coady

27 Saïss Booked at 36mins Substituted for Tomás Oliveira at 71' minutes

19 Castro Otto

32 Dendoncker

8 Neves Substituted for Machado Trincão at 77' minutes

28 João Moutinho Booked at 51mins

3 Aït-Nouri

9 Jiménez

7 Neto Booked at 45mins Substituted for Hwang Hee-Chan at 70' minutes Substitutes 2 Hoever

5 Marçal

11 Machado Trincão

17 Fábio Silva

20 Tomás Oliveira

21 Ruddy

24 Gomes

26 Hwang Hee-Chan

39 Cundle Referee: Peter Bankes Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Chelsea 2, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2. Full Time Second Half ends, Chelsea 2, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2. goal Goal! Goal! Chelsea 2, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2. Conor Coady (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Chiquinho with a cross. Post update Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Conor Coady. Post update Foul by Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea). Post update Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Attempt missed. Kai Havertz (Chelsea) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Christian Pulisic. Substitution Substitution, Chelsea. Kai Havertz replaces Romelu Lukaku. Post update Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the right wing. Post update Foul by Willy Boly (Wolverhampton Wanderers). Substitution Substitution, Chelsea. Malang Sarr replaces César Azpilicueta. Post update Attempt missed. Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Post update Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Thiago Silva. Post update Attempt blocked. Trincão (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jonny. Post update Timo Werner (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Conor Coady (Wolverhampton Wanderers). goal Goal! Goal! Chelsea 2, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1. Trincão (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Chiquinho following a fast break. Post update Thiago Silva (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers). Substitution Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Trincão replaces Rúben Neves. Page 1 of 6 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward