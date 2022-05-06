Chelsea v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Chelsea asked for the reverse fixture to be postponed in December due to a Covid-19 outbreak but their request was rejected

TEAM NEWS

Chelsea will hope to welcome back Andreas Christensen and Ross Barkley as the pair step up their recovery from illness.

Midfielder N'Golo Kante could also return after he missed the defeat at Everton with a minor injury.

Wolves head coach Bruno Lage will be absent after testing positive for Covid-19.

Winger Daniel Podence has returned to training after a month out with a foot injury and is likely to be involved.

Nelson Semedo will join fellow defender Max Kilman on the sidelines for the remainder of the campaign.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I thought Chelsea were bullied a bit in their defeat by Everton last weekend, which was strange to see. Thomas Tuchel's side are usually physically strong and difficult to play against, but not at Goodison Park.

I am expecting this to be a much easier afternoon for the Blues, however. Wolves have lost three games in a row without posing much of a threat, and it appears they have signed off for the season.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Chelsea have won just two of the past seven Premier League meetings (D3, L2).

However, Wolves are winless in their previous 10 trips to face Chelsea in all competitions (D3, L7).

The last two Premier League fixtures between the sides finished goalless, including Thomas Tuchel's first game as Chelsea manager at Stamford Bridge in January 2021.

Chelsea

Chelsea have lost three of their past six Premier League matches, having suffered just three defeats in their opening 28 top-flight games this term.

Thomas Tuchel's side have won six of their 17 top-flight fixtures against teams currently in the top half of the table this season (D7, L4).

The Blues have secured 44% of their points at Stamford Bridge in 2021-22; only Watford (32%) and Brighton (36%) have earned a smaller proportion at home.

Romelu Lukaku has scored just twice in his last 20 Premier League outings.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves have lost seven of their past 10 top-flight games, winning the other three.

They could lose four consecutive top-flight matches without scoring for the first time since April 1970.

Victory for Wolves would equal a club record of 16 Premier League wins in a season.

Bruno Lage's side have failed to score in 16 league games this season, with only Norwich failing to find the net in more matches.

Wolves are the only Premier League side yet to draw in 2022, winning nine and losing nine of their 18 fixtures this year.

