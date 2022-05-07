Match ends, Brentford 3, Southampton 0.
Two goals in 79 first-half seconds set Brentford on their way to a comfortable victory over Southampton.
Both sides began the day on 40 points but Brentford's victory moved the Bees up to 12th in the Premier League, 11 points clear of the bottom three.
They went in front when centre-back Pontus Jansson forced home Ivan Toney's cross from close range, before Yoane Wissa curled into the bottom corner from the edge of the penalty area moments later.
Kristoffer Ajer sealed the win in the second half when he skipped away from two Saints players in the area before poking the ball beyond Fraser Forster.
Despite the defeat, Southampton should be safe from relegation, with an eight-point cushion between themselves and 18th-placed Everton, although the Saints have the fewest games remaining of any of the bottom six.
More to follow.
Line-ups
Brentford
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Raya
- 20Ajer
- 18Jansson
- 29Bech Sørensen
- 3Henry
- 8JensenSubstituted forYoung-Coombesat 87'minutes
- 6Nørgaard
- 21Eriksen
- 19MbeumoSubstituted forBaptisteat 81'minutes
- 17Toney
- 11WissaSubstituted forDasilvaat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Dasilva
- 23Jeanvier
- 24Fosu-Henry
- 26Baptiste
- 27Janelt
- 30Roerslev
- 36Stevens
- 43Young-Coombes
- 49Lössl
Southampton
Formation 4-4-2
- 44Forster
- 2Walker-Peters
- 35Bednarek
- 22Salisu
- 15Perraud
- 17S ArmstrongSubstituted forRomeuat 83'minutes
- 8Ward-Prowse
- 27DialloBooked at 17minsSubstituted forElyounoussiat 64'minutes
- 11Redmond
- 9A Armstrong
- 18Broja
Substitutes
- 1McCarthy
- 4Lyanco
- 6Romeu
- 7Long
- 10Adams
- 23Tella
- 24Elyounoussi
- 43Valery
- 45Dibling
- Referee:
- Michael Salisbury
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away19
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Brentford 3, Southampton 0.
Post update
Attempt missed. Romain Perraud (Southampton) left footed shot from long range on the left is too high. Assisted by Oriol Romeu.
Post update
Armando Broja (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Mads Bech Sørensen (Brentford).
Post update
Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Shandon Baptiste (Brentford).
Post update
Foul by Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton).
Post update
Rico Henry (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Romain Perraud (Southampton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Nathan Young-Coombes (Brentford).
Substitution
Substitution, Brentford. Nathan Young-Coombes replaces Mathias Jensen.
Post update
Foul by Oriol Romeu (Southampton).
Post update
Mathias Jensen (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Southampton. Oriol Romeu replaces Stuart Armstrong.
Post update
Attempt missed. Mohammed Salisu (Southampton) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by James Ward-Prowse with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Mads Bech Sørensen.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Stuart Armstrong.
Substitution
Substitution, Brentford. Shandon Baptiste replaces Bryan Mbeumo.
Goal!
Goal! Brentford 3, Southampton 0. Kristoffer Ajer (Brentford) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Christian Nørgaard.
