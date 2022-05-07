Close menu
Premier League
BrentfordBrentford3SouthamptonSouthampton0

Brentford 3-0 Southampton: Bees enjoy comfortable win

By Tom MallowsBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments22

Pontus Jansson scoring against Southampton
Pontus Jansson's opener was his second goal in four matches for Brentford

Two goals in 79 first-half seconds set Brentford on their way to a comfortable victory over Southampton.

Both sides began the day on 40 points but Brentford's victory moved the Bees up to 12th in the Premier League, 11 points clear of the bottom three.

They went in front when centre-back Pontus Jansson forced home Ivan Toney's cross from close range, before Yoane Wissa curled into the bottom corner from the edge of the penalty area moments later.

Kristoffer Ajer sealed the win in the second half when he skipped away from two Saints players in the area before poking the ball beyond Fraser Forster.

Despite the defeat, Southampton should be safe from relegation, with an eight-point cushion between themselves and 18th-placed Everton, although the Saints have the fewest games remaining of any of the bottom six.

More to follow.

Brentford

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameRaya
    Average rating

    6.96

  2. Squad number20Player nameAjer
    Average rating

    7.16

  3. Squad number18Player nameJansson
    Average rating

    7.51

  4. Squad number29Player nameBech Sørensen
    Average rating

    6.97

  5. Squad number3Player nameHenry
    Average rating

    7.44

  6. Squad number8Player nameJensen
    Average rating

    7.29

  7. Squad number6Player nameNørgaard
    Average rating

    7.62

  8. Squad number21Player nameEriksen
    Average rating

    8.60

  9. Squad number19Player nameMbeumo
    Average rating

    7.11

  10. Squad number17Player nameToney
    Average rating

    7.79

  11. Squad number11Player nameWissa
    Average rating

    7.74

Substitutes

  1. Squad number10Player nameDasilva
    Average rating

    7.56

  2. Squad number26Player nameBaptiste
    Average rating

    7.69

  3. Squad number43Player nameYoung-Coombes
    Average rating

    7.73

Southampton

Starting XI

  1. Squad number44Player nameForster
    Average rating

    4.34

  2. Squad number2Player nameWalker-Peters
    Average rating

    4.19

  3. Squad number35Player nameBednarek
    Average rating

    3.69

  4. Squad number22Player nameSalisu
    Average rating

    3.64

  5. Squad number15Player namePerraud
    Average rating

    3.91

  6. Squad number17Player nameS Armstrong
    Average rating

    4.45

  7. Squad number8Player nameWard-Prowse
    Average rating

    4.68

  8. Squad number27Player nameDiallo
    Average rating

    3.62

  9. Squad number11Player nameRedmond
    Average rating

    3.36

  10. Squad number9Player nameA Armstrong
    Average rating

    3.91

  11. Squad number18Player nameBroja
    Average rating

    4.04

Substitutes

  1. Squad number6Player nameOriol Romeu
    Average rating

    3.75

  2. Squad number24Player nameElyounoussi
    Average rating

    3.94

Line-ups

Brentford

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Raya
  • 20Ajer
  • 18Jansson
  • 29Bech Sørensen
  • 3Henry
  • 8JensenSubstituted forYoung-Coombesat 87'minutes
  • 6Nørgaard
  • 21Eriksen
  • 19MbeumoSubstituted forBaptisteat 81'minutes
  • 17Toney
  • 11WissaSubstituted forDasilvaat 68'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10Dasilva
  • 23Jeanvier
  • 24Fosu-Henry
  • 26Baptiste
  • 27Janelt
  • 30Roerslev
  • 36Stevens
  • 43Young-Coombes
  • 49Lössl

Southampton

Formation 4-4-2

  • 44Forster
  • 2Walker-Peters
  • 35Bednarek
  • 22Salisu
  • 15Perraud
  • 17S ArmstrongSubstituted forRomeuat 83'minutes
  • 8Ward-Prowse
  • 27DialloBooked at 17minsSubstituted forElyounoussiat 64'minutes
  • 11Redmond
  • 9A Armstrong
  • 18Broja

Substitutes

  • 1McCarthy
  • 4Lyanco
  • 6Romeu
  • 7Long
  • 10Adams
  • 23Tella
  • 24Elyounoussi
  • 43Valery
  • 45Dibling
Referee:
Michael Salisbury

Match Stats

Home TeamBrentfordAway TeamSouthampton
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home18
Away19
Shots on Target
Home5
Away4
Corners
Home4
Away7
Fouls
Home12
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Brentford 3, Southampton 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Brentford 3, Southampton 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Romain Perraud (Southampton) left footed shot from long range on the left is too high. Assisted by Oriol Romeu.

  4. Post update

    Armando Broja (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Mads Bech Sørensen (Brentford).

  6. Post update

    Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Shandon Baptiste (Brentford).

  8. Post update

    Foul by Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton).

  9. Post update

    Rico Henry (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Romain Perraud (Southampton) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Nathan Young-Coombes (Brentford).

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Brentford. Nathan Young-Coombes replaces Mathias Jensen.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Oriol Romeu (Southampton).

  14. Post update

    Mathias Jensen (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Southampton. Oriol Romeu replaces Stuart Armstrong.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mohammed Salisu (Southampton) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by James Ward-Prowse with a cross following a corner.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Mads Bech Sørensen.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Stuart Armstrong.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Brentford. Shandon Baptiste replaces Bryan Mbeumo.

  20. Goal!

    Goal! Brentford 3, Southampton 0. Kristoffer Ajer (Brentford) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Christian Nørgaard.

Comments

Join the conversation

22 comments

  • Comment posted by UptheSaints, today at 17:06

    Saints not at the races - again! Great win for Brentford and could’ve easily won by more - by far the better team. Saints need some changes - it’s just not happening at the moment - absolutely dismal today.

  • Comment posted by on vacation, today at 17:04

    saints are a funny old team - great runs of form followed by terrible runs of form - no in between. They've been so much better than their position.

  • Comment posted by Kings Cross Bear, today at 17:04

    If you think that the Saints have problems now, wait until they sell Ward-Prowse.

  • Comment posted by Perry Taine, today at 17:04

    Terribly disappointing performance and result. Are Saints mathematically safe from relegation? Could they be the first PL team to be relegated with 40 points? Recent displays certainly merit Championship football next season.

  • Comment posted by PFC, today at 17:02

    Oh dear…

    • Reply posted by Simon W-P, today at 17:03

      Simon W-P replied:
      League One much?

  • Comment posted by TW8, today at 17:01

    Stop ya moaning ,we were just better on the day-a bit like you at the reverse fixture

  • Comment posted by aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaghhhhhhh, today at 17:01

    Took me a while to figure out what 79 first-half seconds were, I know what a half second is, but which are the first ones? Ok ok, the Bees go marching on, what a great first season, even Fulham will be coming up to try their luck next! Footie looking better in South London than those clowns north of the river!

    • Reply posted by bee, today at 17:02

      bee replied:
      Brentford is North of the river, duh!

  • Comment posted by mumndad, today at 17:00

    What a side Brentford have become. Amazing.

  • Comment posted by CosySunset, today at 17:00

    Hats off to Brentford for their amazing drive and determination.

    A newly promoted club that showed more ambition than pathetic veterans like Norwich and Burnley that keep bouncing back and forth from relegation and promotion

    • Reply posted by Navers, today at 17:02

      Navers replied:
      If January signings counted as signings of the season, Eriksen would certainly be there. Only other player close would be Luis Diaz.

  • Comment posted by Navers, today at 16:59

    Southampton seem to only know how to get battered, get a couple of half-decent results, somehow survive, get battered, then go on the beach near the end of the season to get battered again. Horrendously inconsistent.

  • Comment posted by ajax, today at 16:59

    Feel for the Saints fans who turned up today. A shame because the Saints team didn't. Relegation fodder.

  • Comment posted by Panic on the Streets of London, today at 16:58

    The Brentford manager should be manager of the year!!!
    CIYI

    • Reply posted by DarthVegan77, today at 17:02

      DarthVegan77 replied:
      Him or Eddie Howe for me, but Pep or Klopp will probably win it

  • Comment posted by StevieT, today at 16:58

    What is going on with the Saints?

    They are doing a great impression of a team determined to get relegated.

  • Comment posted by Simon W-P, today at 16:57

    Give Ralph a season with some investment from the new owners. If we're still this bad after that then he should go.

    • Reply posted by Neutral fan, today at 17:03

      Neutral fan replied:
      He should be gone end of this season..