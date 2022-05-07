Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Pontus Jansson's opener was his second goal in four matches for Brentford

Two goals in 79 first-half seconds set Brentford on their way to a comfortable victory over Southampton.

Both sides began the day on 40 points but Brentford's victory moved the Bees up to 12th in the Premier League, 11 points clear of the bottom three.

They went in front when centre-back Pontus Jansson forced home Ivan Toney's cross from close range, before Yoane Wissa curled into the bottom corner from the edge of the penalty area moments later.

Kristoffer Ajer sealed the win in the second half when he skipped away from two Saints players in the area before poking the ball beyond Fraser Forster.

Despite the defeat, Southampton should be safe from relegation, with an eight-point cushion between themselves and 18th-placed Everton, although the Saints have the fewest games remaining of any of the bottom six.

Southampton Southampton Southampton Brentford Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name Raya Average rating 6.96 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 20 Player name Ajer Average rating 7.16 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 18 Player name Jansson Average rating 7.51 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 29 Player name Bech Sørensen Average rating 6.97 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 3 Player name Henry Average rating 7.44 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 8 Player name Jensen Average rating 7.29 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 6 Player name Nørgaard Average rating 7.62 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 21 Player name Eriksen Average rating 8.60 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 19 Player name Mbeumo Average rating 7.11 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 17 Player name Toney Average rating 7.79 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 11 Player name Wissa Average rating 7.74 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 10 Player name Dasilva Average rating 7.56 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 26 Player name Baptiste Average rating 7.69 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 43 Player name Young-Coombes Average rating 7.73 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Southampton Starting XI Avg Squad number 44 Player name Forster Average rating 4.34 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 2 Player name Walker-Peters Average rating 4.19 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 35 Player name Bednarek Average rating 3.69 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 22 Player name Salisu Average rating 3.64 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 15 Player name Perraud Average rating 3.91 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 17 Player name S Armstrong Average rating 4.45 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 8 Player name Ward-Prowse Average rating 4.68 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 27 Player name Diallo Average rating 3.62 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 11 Player name Redmond Average rating 3.36 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 9 Player name A Armstrong Average rating 3.91 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 18 Player name Broja Average rating 4.04 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 6 Player name Oriol Romeu Average rating 3.75 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 24 Player name Elyounoussi Average rating 3.94 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Brentford Formation 4-3-3 1 Raya 20 Ajer 18 Jansson 29 Bech Sørensen 3 Henry 8 Jensen 6 Nørgaard 21 Eriksen 19 Mbeumo 17 Toney 11 Wissa 1 Raya

20 Ajer

18 Jansson

29 Bech Sørensen

3 Henry

8 Jensen Substituted for Young-Coombes at 87' minutes

6 Nørgaard

21 Eriksen

19 Mbeumo Substituted for Baptiste at 81' minutes

17 Toney

11 Wissa Substituted for Dasilva at 68' minutes Substitutes 10 Dasilva

23 Jeanvier

24 Fosu-Henry

26 Baptiste

27 Janelt

30 Roerslev

36 Stevens

43 Young-Coombes

49 Lössl Southampton Formation 4-4-2 44 Forster 2 Walker-Peters 35 Bednarek 22 Salisu 15 Perraud 17 S Armstrong 8 Ward-Prowse 27 Diallo 11 Redmond 9 A Armstrong 18 Broja 44 Forster

2 Walker-Peters

35 Bednarek

22 Salisu

15 Perraud

17 S Armstrong Substituted for Romeu at 83' minutes

8 Ward-Prowse

27 Diallo Booked at 17mins Substituted for Elyounoussi at 64' minutes

11 Redmond

9 A Armstrong

18 Broja Substitutes 1 McCarthy

4 Lyanco

6 Romeu

7 Long

10 Adams

23 Tella

24 Elyounoussi

43 Valery

45 Dibling Referee: Michael Salisbury Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Brentford 3, Southampton 0. Full Time Second Half ends, Brentford 3, Southampton 0. Post update Attempt missed. Romain Perraud (Southampton) left footed shot from long range on the left is too high. Assisted by Oriol Romeu. Post update Armando Broja (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Mads Bech Sørensen (Brentford). Post update Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Shandon Baptiste (Brentford). Post update Foul by Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton). Post update Rico Henry (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Romain Perraud (Southampton) wins a free kick on the left wing. Post update Foul by Nathan Young-Coombes (Brentford). Substitution Substitution, Brentford. Nathan Young-Coombes replaces Mathias Jensen. Post update Foul by Oriol Romeu (Southampton). Post update Mathias Jensen (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Substitution Substitution, Southampton. Oriol Romeu replaces Stuart Armstrong. Post update Attempt missed. Mohammed Salisu (Southampton) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by James Ward-Prowse with a cross following a corner. Post update Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Mads Bech Sørensen. Post update Attempt blocked. Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Stuart Armstrong. Substitution Substitution, Brentford. Shandon Baptiste replaces Bryan Mbeumo. goal Goal! Goal! Brentford 3, Southampton 0. Kristoffer Ajer (Brentford) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Christian Nørgaard. Page 1 of 6 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward