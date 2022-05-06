Close menu
Premier League
BrentfordBrentford15:00SouthamptonSouthampton
Venue: Brentford Community Stadium

Brentford v Southampton

Premier League

Christian Eriksen
Brentford have taken 16 points from the eight games in which Christian Eriksen has started

TEAM NEWS

Brentford pair Ethan Pinnock and Sergi Canos have both failed fitness tests on thigh injuries and will miss out.

Forward Saman Ghoddos sprained an ankle against Spurs but could still return to the team before the end of the season.

Frank Oyenka and Mathias Jorgensen are expected to be sidelined for the remaining three games.

Southampton have no fresh injury concerns, with Tino Livramento the only absentee as Ralph Hasenhuttl's side chase a top-10 finish.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

It's not easy to predict the outcome of this one.

Both these teams have 40 points from 35 games and have been inching towards safety, although they both lost last weekend.

I don't see either of them going down now, but they probably both need another win to be absolutely sure of staying up.

Prediction: 1-2

Lawro's full predictions v Bob Vylan drummer & Arsenal fan Bobbie Vylan

Christian Eriksen has four goals and six assists against Southampton

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Brentford are hosting Southampton for the first time since April 2011, when Saints won 3-0 at Griffin Park in League One.
  • Brentford are winless in five home matches versus Southampton in all competitions spanning 63 years since a 2-0 victory in the third tier in September 1958 (D2, L3).
  • The reverse fixture in January was the first Premier League meeting between the sides, with Saints winning 4-1.

Brentford

  • The Bees have 40 points with three games remaining. Three of the last nine Premier League debutants finished on more than 40 points: 47 for Swansea City in 2011-12, 45 for Stoke in 2008-09 and 42 for Bournemouth in 2015-16.
  • Brentford have kept a clean sheet in three successive home games, and in four of the last five.
  • Ivan Toney is Brentford's leading Premier League scorer this season with 12 goals. The most goals scored by a player for a team in its debut Premier League season was DJ Campbell's 13 for Blackpool in 2010-11.

Southampton

  • Saints have 40 points, three shy of last season's final tally with three games remaining.
  • They have won just three of their 17 away league games this season (D6, L8).
  • Two of those victories came in London - at West Ham and Spurs. They can equal the club's top-flight record of three away victories in a season against London opposition.
  • Their eight Premier League clean sheets so far this season is one less than they've managed in each of the past two seasons.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City34265384216383
2Liverpool34257286226482
3Chelsea34199668293966
4Arsenal342031154411363
5Tottenham341941159392061
6Man Utd361610105752558
7West Ham35157135346752
8Wolves34154153332149
9Brighton351014113442-844
10Newcastle351110144056-1643
11Leicester33119134854-642
12Crystal Palace34914114542341
13Aston Villa33124174446-240
14Brentford35117174152-1140
15Southampton35913134158-1740
16Burnley34713143146-1534
17Leeds34810163872-3434
18Everton3395193555-2032
19Watford3464243269-3722
20Norwich3456232271-4921
View full Premier League table

