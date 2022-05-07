Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Wilfried Zaha tucked his penalty past Ben Foster after Hassane Kamara's handball

Watford have been relegated from the Premier League after Wilfried Zaha's first-half penalty secured a deserved victory for Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Defeat by Burnley last week had left the Hornets 12 points adrift of safety with four games remaining and Palace sent their former manager Roy Hodgson's side straight back down to the Championship with a dominant display.

The Eagles controlled the contest from the outset and went ahead when Zaha confidently swept his 31st-minute spot-kick past Ben Foster after Hassan Kamara had used his arm to block Michael Olise's back-post header.

Watford never looked like scoring and their misery was compounded when Kamara, already booked for that handball, was dismissed when his push on Olise produced a second yellow card.

It is the second time Watford have dropped out of the top flight in the past three seasons. The manager-less Hornets also went went down on the final day of the 2019-20 campaign before securing an immediate return under Xisco Munoz.

The identity of the coach who will be tasked with emulating Munoz's achievement is still unknown, however, with Hodgson set to retire from top-level management when his contract at Vicarage Road expires at the end of the season.

Relegation represents a bitter final chapter in 74-year-old Hodgson's time as a manager, which has included spells at 17 clubs - including Palace - in eight countries, plus four international sides, during a 46-year managerial career.

Palace's win - which takes them to within five points of their highest-ever tally in a Premier League season - confirmed what many Watford fans had already accepted after last week's loss to fellow strugglers Burnley.

While they briefly boosted their survival hopes with victory at Southampton in March, a fourth Premier League relegation was effectively sealed with a run of five straight defeats before the trip to Selhurst.

Watford never really got going as Palace took control early on. France Under-21 winger Olise, one of five players recalled by Eagles boss Patrick Vieira, created the home side's first chance after five minutes when Marc Guehi headed his teasing cross over the bar.

Olise was also involved in the first-half's key moment when his header from Eberechi Eze's left-wing cross struck Watford full-back Kamara's outstretched arm.

Graham Scott pointed to the spot, and while Kamara claimed Olise had pushed him in the back, a VAR review upheld the referee's decision, allowing Zaha to add to the double he netted in Palace's 4-1 win over Watford in February.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Crystal Palace Formation 4-3-3 1 Butland 17 Clyne 16 Andersen 6 Guéhi 2 Ward 23 Gallagher 12 Hughes 10 Eze 7 Olise 22 Édouard 11 Zaha 1 Butland

17 Clyne

16 Andersen

6 Guéhi Substituted for Mitchell at 73' minutes

2 Ward

23 Gallagher Substituted for Schlupp at 63' minutes

12 Hughes Booked at 64mins

10 Eze

7 Olise Booked at 90mins

22 Édouard

11 Zaha Substituted for Mateta at 83' minutes Substitutes 3 Mitchell

4 Milivojevic

5 Tomkins

8 Kouyaté

9 J Ayew

14 Mateta

15 Schlupp

19 Matthews

20 Benteke Watford Formation 4-3-3 1 Foster 21 Femenía 15 Cathcart 22 Samir 14 Kamara 19 Sissoko 39 Kayembe 8 Cleverley 23 Sarr 7 King 25 Dennis 1 Foster

21 Femenía

15 Cathcart

22 Samir Substituted for Troost-Ekong at 78' minutes

14 Kamara Booked at 69mins

19 Sissoko

39 Kayembe

8 Cleverley Substituted for Sema at 52' minutes

23 Sarr

7 King Booked at 84mins

25 Dennis Substituted for Masina at 73' minutes Substitutes 2 Ngakia

4 Etebo

5 Troost-Ekong

11 Masina

12 Sema

16 Gosling

26 Bachmann

27 Kabasele

28 Kalu Referee: Graham Scott Attendance: 24,622 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Crystal Palace 1, Watford 0. Full Time Second Half ends, Crystal Palace 1, Watford 0. Booking Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Foul by Michael Olise (Crystal Palace). Post update Ken Sema (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Attempt saved. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Will Hughes. Post update Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Foul by Ismaïla Sarr (Watford). Post update Foul by Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace). Post update Ken Sema (Watford) wins a free kick on the right wing. Post update Attempt missed. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) header from very close range is close, but misses to the left. Post update Attempt saved. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Michael Olise with a cross. Booking Joshua King (Watford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Joshua King (Watford). Substitution Substitution, Crystal Palace. Jean-Philippe Mateta replaces Wilfried Zaha. Post update Attempt missed. Craig Cathcart (Watford) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Kiko Femenía with a cross following a corner. Post update Corner, Watford. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell. Post update Foul by Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace). Post update Edo Kayembe (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Page 1 of 6 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward

help How to play Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle. Rating range key 1 = Give it up 10 = Pure perfection Crystal Palace Crystal Palace Crystal Palace

Watford Watford Watford Crystal Palace Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name Butland Average rating 7.22 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 17 Player name Clyne Average rating 7.30 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 16 Player name Andersen Average rating 7.71 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 6 Player name Guéhi Average rating 7.45 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 2 Player name Ward Average rating 7.58 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 23 Player name Gallagher Average rating 7.94 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 12 Player name Hughes Average rating 7.55 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 10 Player name Eze Average rating 8.03 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 7 Player name Olise Average rating 7.76 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 22 Player name Édouard Average rating 7.76 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 11 Player name Zaha Average rating 7.81 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 3 Player name Mitchell Average rating 7.91 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 14 Player name Mateta Average rating 7.24 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 15 Player name Schlupp Average rating 8.08 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Watford Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name Foster Average rating 5.50 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 21 Player name Kiko Femenía Average rating 3.31 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 15 Player name Cathcart Average rating 3.39 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 22 Player name Samir Average rating 3.16 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 14 Player name Kamara Average rating 3.29 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 19 Player name Sissoko Average rating 3.22 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 39 Player name Kayembe Average rating 2.98 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 8 Player name Cleverley Average rating 3.38 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 23 Player name Sarr Average rating 3.05 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 7 Player name King Average rating 3.05 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 25 Player name Dennis Average rating 3.36 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 5 Player name Troost-Ekong Average rating 2.92 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 11 Player name Masina Average rating 3.15 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 12 Player name Sema Average rating 5.39 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10