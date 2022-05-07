Close menu
Premier League
Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace1WatfordWatford0

Crystal Palace 1-0 Watford: Hornets relegated from Premier League

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Zaha scores the winning goal from the penalty spot
Wilfried Zaha tucked his penalty past Ben Foster after Hassane Kamara's handball

Watford have been relegated from the Premier League after Wilfried Zaha's first-half penalty secured a deserved victory for Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Defeat by Burnley last week had left the Hornets 12 points adrift of safety with four games remaining and Palace sent their former manager Roy Hodgson's side straight back down to the Championship with a dominant display.

The Eagles controlled the contest from the outset and went ahead when Zaha confidently swept his 31st-minute spot-kick past Ben Foster after Hassan Kamara had used his arm to block Michael Olise's back-post header.

Watford never looked like scoring and their misery was compounded when Kamara, already booked for that handball, was dismissed when his push on Olise produced a second yellow card.

It is the second time Watford have dropped out of the top flight in the past three seasons. The manager-less Hornets also went went down on the final day of the 2019-20 campaign before securing an immediate return under Xisco Munoz.

The identity of the coach who will be tasked with emulating Munoz's achievement is still unknown, however, with Hodgson set to retire from top-level management when his contract at Vicarage Road expires at the end of the season.

Relegation represents a bitter final chapter in 74-year-old Hodgson's time as a manager, which has included spells at 17 clubs - including Palace - in eight countries, plus four international sides, during a 46-year managerial career.

Palace's win - which takes them to within five points of their highest-ever tally in a Premier League season - confirmed what many Watford fans had already accepted after last week's loss to fellow strugglers Burnley.

While they briefly boosted their survival hopes with victory at Southampton in March, a fourth Premier League relegation was effectively sealed with a run of five straight defeats before the trip to Selhurst.

Watford never really got going as Palace took control early on. France Under-21 winger Olise, one of five players recalled by Eagles boss Patrick Vieira, created the home side's first chance after five minutes when Marc Guehi headed his teasing cross over the bar.

Olise was also involved in the first-half's key moment when his header from Eberechi Eze's left-wing cross struck Watford full-back Kamara's outstretched arm.

Graham Scott pointed to the spot, and while Kamara claimed Olise had pushed him in the back, a VAR review upheld the referee's decision, allowing Zaha to add to the double he netted in Palace's 4-1 win over Watford in February.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Crystal Palace

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Butland
  • 17Clyne
  • 16Andersen
  • 6GuéhiSubstituted forMitchellat 73'minutes
  • 2Ward
  • 23GallagherSubstituted forSchluppat 63'minutes
  • 12HughesBooked at 64mins
  • 10Eze
  • 7OliseBooked at 90mins
  • 22Édouard
  • 11ZahaSubstituted forMatetaat 83'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Mitchell
  • 4Milivojevic
  • 5Tomkins
  • 8Kouyaté
  • 9J Ayew
  • 14Mateta
  • 15Schlupp
  • 19Matthews
  • 20Benteke

Watford

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Foster
  • 21Femenía
  • 15Cathcart
  • 22SamirSubstituted forTroost-Ekongat 78'minutes
  • 14KamaraBooked at 69mins
  • 19Sissoko
  • 39Kayembe
  • 8CleverleySubstituted forSemaat 52'minutes
  • 23Sarr
  • 7KingBooked at 84mins
  • 25DennisSubstituted forMasinaat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Ngakia
  • 4Etebo
  • 5Troost-Ekong
  • 11Masina
  • 12Sema
  • 16Gosling
  • 26Bachmann
  • 27Kabasele
  • 28Kalu
Referee:
Graham Scott
Attendance:
24,622

Match Stats

Home TeamCrystal PalaceAway TeamWatford
Possession
Home68%
Away32%
Shots
Home15
Away6
Shots on Target
Home7
Away1
Corners
Home8
Away5
Fouls
Home11
Away18

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Crystal Palace 1, Watford 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Crystal Palace 1, Watford 0.

  3. Booking

    Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Michael Olise (Crystal Palace).

  5. Post update

    Ken Sema (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Will Hughes.

  7. Post update

    Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Ismaïla Sarr (Watford).

  9. Post update

    Foul by Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace).

  10. Post update

    Ken Sema (Watford) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) header from very close range is close, but misses to the left.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Michael Olise with a cross.

  13. Booking

    Joshua King (Watford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  14. Post update

    Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Joshua King (Watford).

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Crystal Palace. Jean-Philippe Mateta replaces Wilfried Zaha.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Craig Cathcart (Watford) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Kiko Femenía with a cross following a corner.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Watford. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace).

  20. Post update

    Edo Kayembe (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Comments

Join the conversation

10 comments

  • Comment posted by Knighton Palace, today at 17:07

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Duffa_Boy, today at 17:06

    Just like Norwich they have no place in the PL

  • Comment posted by Akeentech Blog, today at 17:05

    Everton will soon join them, YNWA

  • Comment posted by Spanish Costas, today at 17:05

    That was like a training exercise for us. should have won by 3 or 4.. Relegated those fouling idiots and we´ll probably relegate Everton as well in a few weeks.

  • Comment posted by Toffee76, today at 17:05

    We might be joining you guys soon

  • Comment posted by Lirrix, today at 17:04

    MotD NOT calling Watford a yo-yo club.

    Put a monkey on it

  • Comment posted by beatles63, today at 17:04

    Happy retirement Roy !

  • Comment posted by Biasbbc, today at 17:03

    Close the door on your way out

  • Comment posted by RW, today at 17:03

    We are not good enough to be in the Premiership and until we stop replacing our manager every 3 months, we never will be.

  • Comment posted by just-for-fun, today at 17:03

    Roy should have a much better retirement life at home, his passion into football to try save Watford, respect!!!

    • Reply posted by Sportsfan200, today at 17:05

      Sportsfan200 replied:
      Watford are unsavable unfortunately.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City34265384216383
2Liverpool34257286226482
3Chelsea351910670313967
4Arsenal342031154411363
5Tottenham341941159392061
6Man Utd361610105752558
7West Ham35157135346752
8Wolves35155153534150
9Crystal Palace351014114642444
10Brighton351014113442-844
11Aston Villa34134174747043
12Brentford36127174452-843
13Newcastle351110144056-1643
14Leicester33119134854-642
15Southampton36913144161-2040
16Burnley35713153249-1734
17Leeds34810163872-3434
18Everton3395193555-2032
19Watford3564253270-3822
20Norwich3456232271-4921
View full Premier League table

