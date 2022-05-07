Close menu
Premier League
LiverpoolLiverpool1TottenhamTottenham Hotspur1

Liverpool 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur: Luis Diaz equaliser sends Reds top

By Phil McNultyChief football writer at Anfield

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Son Heung-min celebrates
Son Heung-min is the first player to score more than 20 league goals in a season for Spurs without any being penalties since Gareth Bale in 2012-13

Liverpool moved top of the Premier League but dropped two precious points in the title race with Manchester City as they drew against a resilient Tottenham Hotspur side at Anfield.

Son Heung-min swept the counter-attacking visitors in front after 56 minutes following a link-up between Harry Kane and Ryan Sessegnon and with the Liverpool defence disorganised.

Liverpool naturally flooded forward for an equaliser and it took a heavily deflected shot from Luis Diaz 16 minutes from time to draw the home side level and set up a grandstand finish.

Spurs defended with resolution after the equaliser though and were also a threat on the break as they battled to take something from the game to aid their top-four challenge.

The point takes Liverpool top on goal difference but Pep Guardiola's side can move three points clear with three games remaining if they defeat Newcastle United on Sunday.

Liverpool fall short for once

Luis Diaz
Luis Diaz's deflected effort pulled Liverpool level in the 74th minute

Liverpool at least maintained their unbeaten Premier League record - which now stretches to 16 games, including 13 wins and three draws - but time will tell how damaging this failure to beat Spurs will be as the title race reaches its climax.

Jurgen Klopp's team have set magnificently high standards but it was inevitable they would not be able to find a way to win every time and they were up against a side brilliantly organised by visiting coach Antonio Conte.

Liverpool swarmed over Spurs from the start but once the early storm blew over they could not find many clear openings through a resolute defence, in which Cristian Romero was outstanding.

Virgil van Dijk struck the woodwork before the break - as did Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg - but Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane were kept largely quiet, as they were after the break too.

Diaz was the main threat, as he arguably has been since he arrived in January, and deserved his goal even if it was aided by a big deflection off Rodrigo Bentancur.

Liverpool were roared forward by a Kop desperate for another piece of late Anfield drama but too many crosses went astray and too many moves foundered on the rock of the Spurs defence.

Klopp's side have relentlessly pursued City in the past two months knowing any slip-up would be damaging and after these dropped two points must now hope Guardiola's side lose rather than merely draw one of their remaining games in order to reel them in.

Spurs show their steel

Conte once again showed his nous as a coach as he organised his players to execute a gameplan that frustrated Liverpool and which almost brought a memorable win.

Spurs had a rough ride early on as Liverpool, lifted by reaching the Champions League final and boosted by a buoyant Anfield, tore into the visitors but came through that and showed qualities that have been witnessed in patches since the Italian's arrival.

They were fiercely well-disciplined and their ability to rise to the occasion is proved by the fact they have now come through their four league meetings with Liverpool and Manchester City undefeated this season.

Spurs showed two sides to their game as they were outstanding in defence but also carried a serious threat on the break, creating enough chances to perhaps regret not getting three points.

Son's goal showed exactly what Spurs were all about as Kane controlled the ball brilliantly, passing up the chance to shoot and instead playing in Sessegnon, whose cut-back was finished off by the South Korea forward.

In the context of the chase for a place in the Champions League, Conte will curse how Hojbjerg passed up a golden opportunity in the dying seconds.

Nevertheless the performance will give them heart going into Thursday's potentially decisive north London derby at home to Arsenal.

Player of the match

Son Heung-MinSon Heung-Min

with an average of 7.69

Liverpool

  1. Squad number23Player nameDíaz
    Average rating

    6.52

  2. Squad number4Player namevan Dijk
    Average rating

    5.71

  3. Squad number6Player nameThiago Alcántara
    Average rating

    5.71

  4. Squad number1Player nameAlisson
    Average rating

    5.70

  5. Squad number5Player nameKonaté
    Average rating

    5.51

  6. Squad number3Player nameFabinho
    Average rating

    5.44

  7. Squad number26Player nameRobertson
    Average rating

    5.36

  8. Squad number10Player nameMané
    Average rating

    5.35

  9. Squad number14Player nameHenderson
    Average rating

    5.35

  10. Squad number11Player nameMohamed Salah
    Average rating

    5.29

  11. Squad number66Player nameAlexander-Arnold
    Average rating

    5.29

  12. Squad number21Player nameTsimikas
    Average rating

    4.70

  13. Squad number20Player nameDiogo Jota
    Average rating

    4.58

  14. Squad number8Player nameKeïta
    Average rating

    4.50

Tottenham Hotspur

  1. Squad number7Player nameSon Heung-Min
    Average rating

    7.69

  2. Squad number33Player nameDavies
    Average rating

    7.11

  3. Squad number4Player nameRomero
    Average rating

    7.05

  4. Squad number15Player nameDier
    Average rating

    6.92

  5. Squad number1Player nameLloris
    Average rating

    6.85

  6. Squad number19Player nameRyan Sessegnon
    Average rating

    6.77

  7. Squad number30Player nameBentancur
    Average rating

    6.54

  8. Squad number21Player nameKulusevski
    Average rating

    6.41

  9. Squad number6Player nameD Sánchez
    Average rating

    6.41

  10. Squad number10Player nameKane
    Average rating

    6.33

  11. Squad number23Player nameBergwijn
    Average rating

    6.15

  12. Squad number8Player nameWinks
    Average rating

    6.12

  13. Squad number12Player nameEmerson Royal
    Average rating

    5.93

  14. Squad number5Player nameHøjbjerg
    Average rating

    5.28

Line-ups

Liverpool

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Alisson
  • 66Alexander-Arnold
  • 5Konaté
  • 4van Dijk
  • 26RobertsonSubstituted forTsimikasat 64'minutesBooked at 69mins
  • 14HendersonSubstituted forJotaat 65'minutes
  • 3FabinhoBooked at 80minsSubstituted forKeïtaat 88'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 6Thiago Alcántara
  • 11Salah
  • 10Mané
  • 23Díaz

Substitutes

  • 7Milner
  • 8Keïta
  • 12Gomez
  • 17Jones
  • 20Jota
  • 21Tsimikas
  • 27Origi
  • 32Matip
  • 62Kelleher

Tottenham

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Lloris
  • 4Romero
  • 15Dier
  • 33DaviesBooked at 53mins
  • 12Emerson Royal
  • 30Bentancur
  • 5Højbjerg
  • 19R SessegnonBooked at 70minsSubstituted forD Sánchezat 78'minutes
  • 21KulusevskiSubstituted forWinksat 85'minutes
  • 10Kane
  • 7Son Heung-MinSubstituted forBergwijnat 90+1'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6D Sánchez
  • 8Winks
  • 14Rodon
  • 22Gollini
  • 23Bergwijn
  • 27Lucas Moura
  • 42White
  • 44Scarlett
  • 51Craig
Referee:
Michael Oliver

Match Stats

Home TeamLiverpoolAway TeamTottenham
Possession
Home66%
Away34%
Shots
Home22
Away8
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home11
Away5
Fouls
Home12
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Liverpool 1, Tottenham Hotspur 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Liverpool 1, Tottenham Hotspur 1.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Emerson Royal.

  4. Booking

    Naby Keïta (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Naby Keïta (Liverpool).

  6. Post update

    Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Steven Bergwijn replaces Son Heung-Min.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Davinson Sánchez.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Luis Díaz.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Liverpool. Naby Keïta replaces Fabinho.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is just a bit too high. Assisted by Son Heung-Min following a fast break.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Pierre-Emile Højbjerg.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Harry Winks replaces Dejan Kulusevski.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Luis Díaz (Liverpool).

  15. Post update

    Dejan Kulusevski (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Thiago.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Ibrahima Konaté.

  18. Booking

    Fabinho (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Fabinho (Liverpool).

  20. Post update

    Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

