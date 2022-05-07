Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Son Heung-min is the first player to score more than 20 league goals in a season for Spurs without any being penalties since Gareth Bale in 2012-13

Liverpool moved top of the Premier League but dropped two precious points in the title race with Manchester City as they drew against a resilient Tottenham Hotspur side at Anfield.

Son Heung-min swept the counter-attacking visitors in front after 56 minutes following a link-up between Harry Kane and Ryan Sessegnon and with the Liverpool defence disorganised.

Liverpool naturally flooded forward for an equaliser and it took a heavily deflected shot from Luis Diaz 16 minutes from time to draw the home side level and set up a grandstand finish.

Spurs defended with resolution after the equaliser though and were also a threat on the break as they battled to take something from the game to aid their top-four challenge.

The point takes Liverpool top on goal difference but Pep Guardiola's side can move three points clear with three games remaining if they defeat Newcastle United on Sunday.

Liverpool fall short for once

Luis Diaz's deflected effort pulled Liverpool level in the 74th minute

Liverpool at least maintained their unbeaten Premier League record - which now stretches to 16 games, including 13 wins and three draws - but time will tell how damaging this failure to beat Spurs will be as the title race reaches its climax.

Jurgen Klopp's team have set magnificently high standards but it was inevitable they would not be able to find a way to win every time and they were up against a side brilliantly organised by visiting coach Antonio Conte.

Liverpool swarmed over Spurs from the start but once the early storm blew over they could not find many clear openings through a resolute defence, in which Cristian Romero was outstanding.

Virgil van Dijk struck the woodwork before the break - as did Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg - but Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane were kept largely quiet, as they were after the break too.

Diaz was the main threat, as he arguably has been since he arrived in January, and deserved his goal even if it was aided by a big deflection off Rodrigo Bentancur.

Liverpool were roared forward by a Kop desperate for another piece of late Anfield drama but too many crosses went astray and too many moves foundered on the rock of the Spurs defence.

Klopp's side have relentlessly pursued City in the past two months knowing any slip-up would be damaging and after these dropped two points must now hope Guardiola's side lose rather than merely draw one of their remaining games in order to reel them in.

Spurs show their steel

Conte once again showed his nous as a coach as he organised his players to execute a gameplan that frustrated Liverpool and which almost brought a memorable win.

Spurs had a rough ride early on as Liverpool, lifted by reaching the Champions League final and boosted by a buoyant Anfield, tore into the visitors but came through that and showed qualities that have been witnessed in patches since the Italian's arrival.

They were fiercely well-disciplined and their ability to rise to the occasion is proved by the fact they have now come through their four league meetings with Liverpool and Manchester City undefeated this season.

Spurs showed two sides to their game as they were outstanding in defence but also carried a serious threat on the break, creating enough chances to perhaps regret not getting three points.

Son's goal showed exactly what Spurs were all about as Kane controlled the ball brilliantly, passing up the chance to shoot and instead playing in Sessegnon, whose cut-back was finished off by the South Korea forward.

In the context of the chase for a place in the Champions League, Conte will curse how Hojbjerg passed up a golden opportunity in the dying seconds.

Nevertheless the performance will give them heart going into Thursday's potentially decisive north London derby at home to Arsenal.

Player of the match Son Heung-Min Son Heung-Min with an average of 7.69 Liverpool Liverpool Liverpool

Tottenham Tottenham Hotspur Tottenham Hotspur Liverpool Avg Squad number 23 Player name Díaz Average rating 6.52 Squad number 4 Player name van Dijk Average rating 5.71 Squad number 6 Player name Thiago Alcántara Average rating 5.71 Squad number 1 Player name Alisson Average rating 5.70 Squad number 5 Player name Konaté Average rating 5.51 Squad number 3 Player name Fabinho Average rating 5.44 Squad number 26 Player name Robertson Average rating 5.36 Squad number 10 Player name Mané Average rating 5.35 Squad number 14 Player name Henderson Average rating 5.35 Squad number 11 Player name Mohamed Salah Average rating 5.29 Squad number 66 Player name Alexander-Arnold Average rating 5.29 Squad number 21 Player name Tsimikas Average rating 4.70 Squad number 20 Player name Diogo Jota Average rating 4.58 Squad number 8 Player name Keïta Average rating 4.50 Tottenham Hotspur Avg Squad number 7 Player name Son Heung-Min Average rating 7.69 Squad number 33 Player name Davies Average rating 7.11 Squad number 4 Player name Romero Average rating 7.05 Squad number 15 Player name Dier Average rating 6.92 Squad number 1 Player name Lloris Average rating 6.85 Squad number 19 Player name Ryan Sessegnon Average rating 6.77 Squad number 30 Player name Bentancur Average rating 6.54 Squad number 21 Player name Kulusevski Average rating 6.41 Squad number 6 Player name D Sánchez Average rating 6.41 Squad number 10 Player name Kane Average rating 6.33 Squad number 23 Player name Bergwijn Average rating 6.15 Squad number 8 Player name Winks Average rating 6.12 Squad number 12 Player name Emerson Royal Average rating 5.93 Squad number 5 Player name Højbjerg Average rating 5.28

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Liverpool Formation 4-3-3 1 Alisson 66 Alexander-Arnold 5 Konaté 4 van Dijk 26 Robertson 14 Henderson 3 Fabinho 6 Thiago Alcántara 11 Salah 10 Mané 23 Díaz 1 Alisson

66 Alexander-Arnold

5 Konaté

4 van Dijk

26 Robertson Substituted for Tsimikas at 64' minutes Booked at 69mins

14 Henderson Substituted for Jota at 65' minutes

3 Fabinho Booked at 80mins Substituted for Keïta at 88' minutes Booked at 90mins

6 Thiago Alcántara

11 Salah

10 Mané

23 Díaz Substitutes 7 Milner

8 Keïta

12 Gomez

17 Jones

20 Jota

21 Tsimikas

27 Origi

32 Matip

62 Kelleher Tottenham Formation 3-4-3 1 Lloris 4 Romero 15 Dier 33 Davies 12 Emerson Royal 30 Bentancur 5 Højbjerg 19 R Sessegnon 21 Kulusevski 10 Kane 7 Son Heung-Min 1 Lloris

4 Romero

15 Dier

33 Davies Booked at 53mins

12 Emerson Royal

30 Bentancur

5 Højbjerg

19 R Sessegnon Booked at 70mins Substituted for D Sánchez at 78' minutes

21 Kulusevski Substituted for Winks at 85' minutes

10 Kane

7 Son Heung-Min Substituted for Bergwijn at 90+1' minutes Substitutes 6 D Sánchez

8 Winks

14 Rodon

22 Gollini

23 Bergwijn

27 Lucas Moura

42 White

44 Scarlett

51 Craig Referee: Michael Oliver Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Liverpool 1, Tottenham Hotspur 1. Full Time Second Half ends, Liverpool 1, Tottenham Hotspur 1. Post update Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Emerson Royal. Booking Naby Keïta (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Foul by Naby Keïta (Liverpool). Post update Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Substitution Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Steven Bergwijn replaces Son Heung-Min. Post update Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Davinson Sánchez. Post update Attempt blocked. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Luis Díaz. Substitution Substitution, Liverpool. Naby Keïta replaces Fabinho. Post update Attempt missed. Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is just a bit too high. Assisted by Son Heung-Min following a fast break. Post update Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Pierre-Emile Højbjerg. Substitution Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Harry Winks replaces Dejan Kulusevski. Post update Foul by Luis Díaz (Liverpool). Post update Dejan Kulusevski (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Thiago. Post update Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Ibrahima Konaté. Booking Fabinho (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Foul by Fabinho (Liverpool). Post update Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Page 1 of 6 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward