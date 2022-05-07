Match ends, Burnley 1, Aston Villa 3.
Danny Ings scored against his former club as Burnley's survival chances suffered a huge setback against Aston Villa at Turf Moor.
Ings, who spent four years with the Clarets before moving to Liverpool in 2015, did not celebrate after tucking past Nick Pope, having been put through by Emiliano Buendia.
Argentine Buendia, starting in place of Philippe Coutinho who was dropped to the bench, then scored with a deflected finish after being picked out inside the box by Lucas Digne.
Ollie Watkins added to the home side's misery when he was left unmarked to head the third after John McGinn's cross.
Burnley had won their previous three games to give themselves hope of avoiding relegation, but they were back to their bad old habits.
Wout Weghorst headed a couple of chances wide and went close with another attempt on the turn, while Dwight McNeil forced a couple of saves before substitute Maxwel Cornet scored a consolation in stoppage time.
With three games remaining, they are 16th in the table, two points clear of Everton, who are third from bottom but have two games in hand.
Leeds, who are directly below the Clarets in 17th, are level on 34 points with Burnley but have one game in hand.
- Reaction from Turf Moor & Premier League latest
- Everton? Leeds? Burnley? Who is set to go down?
- Visit our Burnley page
- Go straight to all the best Aston Villa content
Clarets in big trouble
Burnley looked down and out after slumping to 18th in the table, four points from safety, before 10 points from four games under caretaker boss Mike Jackson raised hopes they could avoid the drop.
But Villa delivered a huge blow to their survival hopes as the home side unravelled.
The Clarets looked a different side to the one that had secured hard-earned wins against Southampton, Wolves and Watford since Sean Dyche's departure.
There was no marking for Watkins' third goal while time and again they carelessly switched off and gifted their opponents possession.
The Clarets will drop back into the relegation zone on Sunday if Leeds avoid defeat at Arsenal and Everton win at Leicester.
Jackson will hope his players can get this result out of their system quickly as they face back-to-back away games against Tottenham and Villa before entertaining Newcastle on the final day of the season.
Will Villa keep Coutinho?
Villa's sixth win in 12 away games under Steven Gerrard all but secures their place in the Premier League for another season.
Manager Steven Gerrard has been frustrated at his side's lack of consistency and said before this game that the team had "underachieved" this season.
He faces a busy summer in the transfer market and one of the first decisions he has to make is whether to sign Coutinho permanently.
The arrival of the former Liverpool playmaker on loan from Barcelona in January included the option to buy the 29-year-old for £33m.
However, Gerrard opted to start the impressive Buendia instead of Coutinho at Turf Moor and it remains to be seen if they will go ahead with the signing.
Line-ups
Burnley
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Pope
- 14Roberts
- 22Collins
- 5TarkowskiSubstituted forLongat 47'minutes
- 3Taylor
- 11McNeil
- 4Cork
- 8BrownhillBooked at 69mins
- 17LennonSubstituted forCornetat 66'minutes
- 10BarnesSubstituted forPietersat 72'minutes
- 9Weghorst
Substitutes
- 2Lowton
- 13Hennessey
- 16Stephens
- 20Cornet
- 23Pieters
- 26Bardsley
- 28Long
- 37Thomas
- 44Costelloe
Aston Villa
Formation 4-1-2-1-2
- 1Martínez
- 2Cash
- 4Konsa
- 5Mings
- 27DigneBooked at 21mins
- 16ChambersSubstituted forChukwuemekaat 69'minutes
- 7McGinn
- 6Douglas Luiz
- 10BuendíaSubstituted forCoutinhoat 80'minutes
- 11WatkinsBooked at 45mins
- 20IngsSubstituted forYoungat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Sanson
- 15Traoré
- 18Young
- 19Nakamba
- 23Coutinho
- 25Olsen
- 33Chukwuemeka
- 47Iroegbunam
- 59Feeney
- Referee:
- David Coote
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away7
- Corners
- Home4
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Burnley 1, Aston Villa 3.
Goal!
Goal! Burnley 1, Aston Villa 3. Maxwel Cornet (Burnley) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Erik Pieters with a through ball following a fast break.
Post update
Foul by Erik Pieters (Burnley).
Post update
Carney Chukwuemeka (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Wout Weghorst (Burnley) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Josh Brownhill following a set piece situation.
Post update
Wout Weghorst (Burnley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa).
Post update
Foul by Josh Brownhill (Burnley).
Post update
Philippe Coutinho (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Nathan Collins (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa).
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Philippe Coutinho replaces Emiliano Buendía.
Post update
Attempt saved. John McGinn (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Matthew Cash.
Post update
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Nathan Collins.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Carney Chukwuemeka (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ollie Watkins.
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Ashley Young replaces Danny Ings.
Post update
Foul by Erik Pieters (Burnley).
Post update
Carney Chukwuemeka (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Burnley. Erik Pieters replaces Ashley Barnes.
How to play
Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.
Burnley
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player namePopeAverage rating
5.13
- Squad number14Player nameRobertsAverage rating
4.97
- Squad number22Player nameCollinsAverage rating
4.64
- Squad number5Player nameTarkowskiAverage rating
4.57
- Squad number3Player nameTaylorAverage rating
4.40
- Squad number11Player nameMcNeilAverage rating
4.59
- Squad number4Player nameCorkAverage rating
4.47
- Squad number8Player nameBrownhillAverage rating
4.32
- Squad number17Player nameLennonAverage rating
4.68
- Squad number10Player nameBarnesAverage rating
4.41
- Squad number9Player nameWeghorstAverage rating
4.65
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number20Player nameCornetAverage rating
4.81
- Squad number23Player namePietersAverage rating
3.97
- Squad number28Player nameLongAverage rating
4.40
Aston Villa
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameMartínezAverage rating
7.58
- Squad number2Player nameCashAverage rating
7.50
- Squad number4Player nameKonsaAverage rating
7.07
- Squad number5Player nameMingsAverage rating
7.60
- Squad number27Player nameDigneAverage rating
7.35
- Squad number16Player nameChambersAverage rating
7.29
- Squad number7Player nameMcGinnAverage rating
7.91
- Squad number6Player nameDouglas LuizAverage rating
7.56
- Squad number10Player nameBuendíaAverage rating
7.92
- Squad number11Player nameWatkinsAverage rating
7.70
- Squad number20Player nameIngsAverage rating
7.77
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number18Player nameYoungAverage rating
6.52
- Squad number23Player namePhilippe CoutinhoAverage rating
6.78
- Squad number33Player nameChukwuemekaAverage rating
6.81
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
Pathetic performance
As an aside, Everton will not be relegated.
Give him time.
A decade or two.
Well played Villa - 43 points home and hosed.