BurnleyBurnley1Aston VillaAston Villa3

Burnley 1-3 Aston Villa: Danny Ings scores against his old club

By Neil JohnstonBBC Sport at Turf Moor

Ollie Watkins scores for Aston Villa against Burnley at Turf Moor
Ollie Watkins scored his 10th Premier League goal of the season to add to the 14 he scored in the top flight in 2020-21

Danny Ings scored against his former club as Burnley's survival chances suffered a huge setback against Aston Villa at Turf Moor.

Ings, who spent four years with the Clarets before moving to Liverpool in 2015, did not celebrate after tucking past Nick Pope, having been put through by Emiliano Buendia.

Argentine Buendia, starting in place of Philippe Coutinho who was dropped to the bench, then scored with a deflected finish after being picked out inside the box by Lucas Digne.

Ollie Watkins added to the home side's misery when he was left unmarked to head the third after John McGinn's cross.

Burnley had won their previous three games to give themselves hope of avoiding relegation, but they were back to their bad old habits.

Wout Weghorst headed a couple of chances wide and went close with another attempt on the turn, while Dwight McNeil forced a couple of saves before substitute Maxwel Cornet scored a consolation in stoppage time.

With three games remaining, they are 16th in the table, two points clear of Everton, who are third from bottom but have two games in hand.

Leeds, who are directly below the Clarets in 17th, are level on 34 points with Burnley but have one game in hand.

Clarets in big trouble

Burnley looked down and out after slumping to 18th in the table, four points from safety, before 10 points from four games under caretaker boss Mike Jackson raised hopes they could avoid the drop.

But Villa delivered a huge blow to their survival hopes as the home side unravelled.

The Clarets looked a different side to the one that had secured hard-earned wins against Southampton, Wolves and Watford since Sean Dyche's departure.

There was no marking for Watkins' third goal while time and again they carelessly switched off and gifted their opponents possession.

The Clarets will drop back into the relegation zone on Sunday if Leeds avoid defeat at Arsenal and Everton win at Leicester.

Jackson will hope his players can get this result out of their system quickly as they face back-to-back away games against Tottenham and Villa before entertaining Newcastle on the final day of the season.

Will Villa keep Coutinho?

Villa's sixth win in 12 away games under Steven Gerrard all but secures their place in the Premier League for another season.

Manager Steven Gerrard has been frustrated at his side's lack of consistency and said before this game that the team had "underachieved" this season.

He faces a busy summer in the transfer market and one of the first decisions he has to make is whether to sign Coutinho permanently.

The arrival of the former Liverpool playmaker on loan from Barcelona in January included the option to buy the 29-year-old for £33m.

However, Gerrard opted to start the impressive Buendia instead of Coutinho at Turf Moor and it remains to be seen if they will go ahead with the signing.

Line-ups

Burnley

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Pope
  • 14Roberts
  • 22Collins
  • 5TarkowskiSubstituted forLongat 47'minutes
  • 3Taylor
  • 11McNeil
  • 4Cork
  • 8BrownhillBooked at 69mins
  • 17LennonSubstituted forCornetat 66'minutes
  • 10BarnesSubstituted forPietersat 72'minutes
  • 9Weghorst

Substitutes

  • 2Lowton
  • 13Hennessey
  • 16Stephens
  • 20Cornet
  • 23Pieters
  • 26Bardsley
  • 28Long
  • 37Thomas
  • 44Costelloe

Aston Villa

Formation 4-1-2-1-2

  • 1Martínez
  • 2Cash
  • 4Konsa
  • 5Mings
  • 27DigneBooked at 21mins
  • 16ChambersSubstituted forChukwuemekaat 69'minutes
  • 7McGinn
  • 6Douglas Luiz
  • 10BuendíaSubstituted forCoutinhoat 80'minutes
  • 11WatkinsBooked at 45mins
  • 20IngsSubstituted forYoungat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Sanson
  • 15Traoré
  • 18Young
  • 19Nakamba
  • 23Coutinho
  • 25Olsen
  • 33Chukwuemeka
  • 47Iroegbunam
  • 59Feeney
Referee:
David Coote

Match Stats

Home TeamBurnleyAway TeamAston Villa
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home14
Away12
Shots on Target
Home6
Away7
Corners
Home4
Away5
Fouls
Home13
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Burnley 1, Aston Villa 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Burnley 1, Aston Villa 3.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Burnley 1, Aston Villa 3. Maxwel Cornet (Burnley) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Erik Pieters with a through ball following a fast break.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Erik Pieters (Burnley).

  5. Post update

    Carney Chukwuemeka (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Wout Weghorst (Burnley) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Josh Brownhill following a set piece situation.

  7. Post update

    Wout Weghorst (Burnley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa).

  9. Post update

    Foul by Josh Brownhill (Burnley).

  10. Post update

    Philippe Coutinho (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Nathan Collins (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa).

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Aston Villa. Philippe Coutinho replaces Emiliano Buendía.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. John McGinn (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Matthew Cash.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Nathan Collins.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Carney Chukwuemeka (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ollie Watkins.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Aston Villa. Ashley Young replaces Danny Ings.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Erik Pieters (Burnley).

  19. Post update

    Carney Chukwuemeka (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Burnley. Erik Pieters replaces Ashley Barnes.

  • Comment posted by Soi6 , today at 17:07

    Was hoping Burnley & Leeds would drop the BS. Keep going it's all to play for still. ✅

  • Comment posted by richard, today at 17:05

    The dingles are downed as football wins.

  • Comment posted by onionbag, today at 17:02

    Dear oh deary me the little Burnley bubble has burst dingles are going down deeper an down 👍

  • Comment posted by Elaine, today at 17:00

    Well done Bubba's. Keep playing until the final game and finish as high as we can. Luca Digne and EMI Buendia my favourites today. Confidence now to beat Liverpool !!! No we won't do them any favours Stevie G

  • Comment posted by CosySunset, today at 16:59

    For goodness sake, just relegate Burnley already!!!

    Pathetic performance

    As an aside, Everton will not be relegated.

    • Reply posted by Elaine, today at 17:01

      Elaine replied:
      Well I hope Everton are and Frankie goes back home

  • Comment posted by VanImpe, today at 16:57

    Gerrard could be the first English manager to win the EPL.
    Give him time.
    A decade or two.

  • Comment posted by WarwickGatesWhite, today at 16:56

    Phew! Let’s hope for something from the Arsenal game now.

  • Comment posted by Bring back the bill, today at 16:55

    Villa now safe, barring a ridiculous goal difference swing!

  • Comment posted by Femalecommentaryisterrible, today at 16:54

    Well played Villa. Nice to see a team with nothing to play for actually trying for a change!

  • Comment posted by The Shelf Preservation Society, today at 16:54

    Well, that didn't last long.....!
    Well played Villa - 43 points home and hosed.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City34265384216383
2Liverpool34257286226482
3Chelsea351910670313967
4Arsenal342031154411363
5Tottenham341941159392061
6Man Utd361610105752558
7West Ham35157135346752
8Wolves35155153534150
9Crystal Palace351014114642444
10Brighton351014113442-844
11Aston Villa34134174747043
12Brentford36127174452-843
13Newcastle351110144056-1643
14Leicester33119134854-642
15Southampton36913144161-2040
16Burnley35713153249-1734
17Leeds34810163872-3434
18Everton3395193555-2032
19Watford35